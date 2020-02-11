Build Your Career

By: Dr. Hasinus Sultan

I grew up as a high school student way back in the late 1980s. Those were the days when we hardly knew anything about the choice of a career in tune with one’s mentality, ability and personality. The selection of a career depended on the sense of respectability attached to certain professions, peer pressure, the will of the parents, fads, as also by the lack of value perceived in some careers. In my own case, the influence of my parents turned out to be the most dominant propelling force. My parents wanted me to go for a career that would be safe from all unfair means of earning. That of course was an honest stance, and I had deep veneration for my parents’ wishes.

For all this, I had a strong bent of mind. With time, I began to develop a liking for subjects coming under the rubric of ‘humanities’, and I grew more and more averse to Science and Mathematics. Even as this was very much at work at the bottom of my mind, I was – all the while – on the horns of a dilemma. For, when I got through my H.S.L.C. (10th Standard) exams, I was left with little freedom to choose my own career. This was all the more so as I happened to secure high marks with a first division, which would almost invariably entail me to opt for a career in Science. A very young student as I was at the time, I was passing through a very tough but crucial time. In the end, however, I followed my own inclinations, and went ahead for a career in Arts, against the collective will of my well-wishers. My well-wishers would have me follow a career either in Medical Science or in Engineering.

This is the quandary that the largest section students of Assam, even to this day, find themselves in. Most of them have little freedom to carve out their own career. They only stumble upon one. The choice of a career in their lives is like an arranged marriage. Whether the choice will go well or not is only a matter of chance. If it works fine, it is all right. If it doesn’t, disillusionment sets in, and one soon becomes displeased with one’s job as well as the way one’s career moves along.

To rise up to this daunting challenge, today the intelligent student must know that it is his own career that is at risk. Since it concerns his own future, he must not compromise on it. There are certain decisions in life that we must take on our own, and not let ourselves be ruled by other people’s wishes. Friends and family members can be a poor guidance inasmuch as they hardly can fathom the depths of our aptitude and interest. The wise student must plan his career well in advance, and be well organised in his planning. Any decision on his career must follow a careful assessment of his own interests, likes and dislikes, strengths and weaknesses, his intelligence quotient, emotional quotient, and all other key traits of his personality.

One of the major problems of the student community with regard to the appropriate choice of a career is that the amount of information available to them is often insufficient. This is particularly true of the students from a rural background. This is the reason why tens of thousands of brilliant students in this part of the globe hanker after the conventional courses like Medicine and Engineering, but often end up being neither a doctor nor an engineer and thus jeopardize their promising career.

The problem in question may well be overcome by making career-based books, magazines and journals available to the students in the schools and colleges. Electronic media disseminating career information and career-oriented e-journals may also be made accessible to the students through institutional packages. There are books beyond count on this subject today. Teachers can also play an active role and be a great help to the students in facilitating the information.

However, the most effective remedy to the hurdle is what is popularly known as ‘career counselling’. It helps the students not only discover their true potential and interest, but also locate the proper space they can have in the career world. The idea of career counselling has come from the western world. Career counselling becomes most effective for the students who have a fair degree of choice, but scanty knowledge of career development issues. The information and frameworks provided in career counselling have indeed very positive results.

A good number of private and government institutions today offer career-counselling classes. These classes are based on a series of aptitude-based IQ (Intelligence Quotient) tests. The tests comprise multiple-choice questions, for which a student does not require to come prepared in advance. Following the objective test, the candidate has to go through a personal interview with the career counsellor. The interview provides the student with further opportunities to choose his own career by clearing all doubts about his personality, aptitude and interest. As the array of career options widens, it becomes increasingly important for the young students to understand and navigate a personal pathway through the array with the help of a counsellor.

The world has changed much over the past few decades, and the winds of change have blown through the career world as well. Unlike in the past when career options meant only a few like teaching, engineering and medical science, the modern world is replete with career choices ranging from the IT sector, management, fashion designing, translation, tourism, customer service, to talent-based fields like fine arts and music. Tourism provides an ample career opening in the present-day world. The tourism industry creates a great myriad of jobs in that travelling today finds itself in a variety of forms including eco tourism, cultural tourism, health tourism, and religious tourism. In the same way, customer service, in its manifold forms, has become hugely popular today. The rising demand of customer service is attributable to the rapid growth of private companies and industries in the modern globalized world.

The freedom to choose one’s own career inclinations depends primarily on the sources of information available to the individual. It is sad but true that career counselling and career-based books are confined mostly to the privileged classes to this day. Unless students in the rural backwater share the fruits of these facilities, many a budding talent may not blossom beautifully to grace the future of India.