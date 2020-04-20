Can Modi’s seven pillars save country from Covid-19?

By: Om Prakash Basnet

When the world is focusing on finding scientific methodology to cure and contain coronavirus, the Indian Prime Minister has advocated seven pillars to his countrymen. After a successful celebration of 9 O’clock, 9 minutes and lit up festival, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to abide by his seven pillars for a coronavirus free country, on the last day of first phase lockdown, addressing the nation for 4th time, to declare a 19 days additional lockdown. This time Modi’s address seems to be deviated from the earlier ones in the sense that instead of asking people to clap, bang or to lit up, he has asked people to follow his seven pillars. The other part of the coin was that the Prime Minister realized the fact that it was medical science and social distancing that are more useful to save peoples’ lives from coronavirus transmission than social dogmas.

Announcing lockdown till May 3rd Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to keep following lockdown restrictions to contain Covid-19 virus. Modi also thanked citizens for adhering to lockdown rules in India and added that an extension of the lockdown is necessary to completely limit the spread of the virus and prevent new hotspots. He made seven tips and urged citizens to follow them during the entire period of lockdown. The first one was to take care of elderly people. Modi requested citizens to take care of elderly family members, especially those who are ill or suffering from any disease. While cases have been found in most age groups, experts said elderly people are at more risk from Covid-19 infections. His second point was to maintain social distancing norms strictly during the lockdown. He said citizens who need to go out of their homes should ensure social distancing and wearing masks. Thirdly Modi advised citizens to follow advisories on how to increase immunity, stay fit and more on Ministry of Ayush’s website as it would help people in tackling Covid-19. The Ministry of Ayush has announced on Twitter that it has announced online courses on dietetics, nutrition and immunity through Ayurveda.

Fourthly the prime minister called upon citizens to help the poor and needy who are facing severe financial problems due to the Covid-19 crisis. The fifth one was a larger appeal to corporates and businesses who have been forced to shut operations or limit them during the nationwide lockdown. In view of the layoffs happening across the industry, Prime Minister Modi requested employers across the nation to show empathy and compassion towards employees and not remove them from their jobs. Sixthly Modi requested citizens to download the Aarogya Setu application, which uses location data of individuals and helps in contact tracing. The government has been urging individuals to download the application as it would help it monitor the situation better. Last but most importantly PM Modi urged citizens to show only respect to frontline Covid-19 workers in the country. His message comes after repeated incidents of misbehaviour and assault against health workers and doctors across the country.

When Narendra Modi addressed the nation for 4th time, it was expected that country would go with lock down for another couple of weeks or more again. Accordingly Modi announced and tried to justify that while India had done better than most other countries in the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), it still needs citizens to make more sacrifices to win the fight against the pandemic.

If we analyse his seven point proposal addressed to the people, we find some urgent points missing from government’s end. When he made his first point he had to be more specific than asking us to look after the old and the poor. What is his idea regarding elderly people, not mentioned here. The civil society knows what they have to do, the PM does not have to remind them of that but he needs to give them a direction that people do not know about. Day by day economy of the country is crippling more and more. There may be more deaths due to job losses, food riots and prolonged suspension of economic activity. This is anyway India’s lost year and lost opportunity. He has asked us to follow lockdown and wear masks. People are ready to wear mask, but from where? They are already in home quarantined. Dose government has any plan to make it available and reachable to the poor people? The Prime Minister has requested those concerned not to terminate any worker from job. He should have issued a clear cut notification not to displace any workers for lockdown. Accordingly before asking us to show utmost respect to coronavirus warriors he should have taken exemplary action against them who misbehaved our heath care team.

It’s a paradox, why did the government not pay any attention for covid-19 at that time when it was already detected in China, Italy Spain etc. At that time government was seen more interested in forming government in MP than dealing with covid-19. India was in a better position to China as because China had already identified the virus, its symptoms, and primary measures for covid-19, before it appeared in India. It was widely known that till any vaccine is invented every country had to undergo some precautionary measures among which social distancing were the most. We should have suspended international flights at least two weeks ago, the screening of passengers was limited to just thermal scans (the quarantine condition came much later), the lockdown was imposed abruptly without preparation for which thousands of migrants are facing lot more problems. Ground realities are different from what government is publishing. Due to shortage of testing kit and PPE much more infected are yet to be tested. So government should make proper arrangement for testing and treatment instead of asking people to do this or that. Such an emergency situation government should speak through action than words. Health experts fear that numbers of positive cases are relatively low because of India’s low levels of testing and that the actual penetration of the infection levels could be higher. Modi spelt out no plan for those that are worst-hit.

The Prime Minister said “greater strictness” would be enforced through the next week at State, district and mandal level and situation would be analysed whether relaxation could be given after April 20. It’s OK, there is no problem to be strict, but what is his plan to fetch those migrants around, who have been in this turmoil for 21 days.

According to a data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a Mumbai based private think-tank, the unemployment rate has almost doubled to around 14.5 per cent since the first lockdown of three-week. Experts feel the Government need to strike a judicious balance between saving “lives” and ‘livelihood’ and open up economic activities in conjunction with “social distancing” which should be a new normal now. Social distancing is the only means to prevent the transmission of this highly contagious virus till there comes any medical remedy to deal with Covid-19,

Hungry and desperate migrants have rioted in several parts of the country. A more comprehensive strategy must involve helping people stay at home, incentives to employers to pay salaries, and expansion of welfare support for the most vulnerable. MGNREGA, which is meant to guarantee a minimum income to the poorest in situations of distress such as this, has completely collapsed. It is to see whether the Modi government compensates the industrialists or the poor. Weather he is ready to afford food to the poor or to entertain subsidies to the business class.

Contrary to his vainglorious consolation, a tremendous sense of disappointment that the Prime Minister, has given no indication that his government is prepared to consider its desperate plea for a stimulus package to restore a semblance of stability to a coronavirus-wracked.

It is now understood that unlocking of lock down may be possible when country is in a state of complete safe, and this will depend on the extent of success in containing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Our main aim should be complete eradication of this coronavirus disease. If one case remains untraced, it can contaminate the whole country again. So it is better to complacent when no case remains untraced and uncured

The need of the hour is to change our social behaviour at large scale. Getting the country back on track will require mass education on Covid-19, use of mask, hand hygiene and importance of physical distancing. And most importantly our cooperation to the government.