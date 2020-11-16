Can OIL douse the Baghjan fire?

Baghjan oil fire leaves a trail of destruction that will impact life for years to come.

By: Kamal Baruah

The Persian Gulf War oil spill of 1991 was not an accident. The biggest oil spill in history was the impact of a political conflict during the US led Gulf War following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait that resulted in a devastating man-made environmental catastrophe. As promised, upon evacuation from Kuwait, Saddam Hussein poured 380–520 million gallons into the Gulf and Iraqi troops ignited nearly seven hundreds of Kuwait oil fields that burned for eight months. Some six million barrels of oil per day went up in smoke. The fire in Kuwait was finally put out with nothing but sea water, sprayed from powerful hoses at the base of the fire.

Oil spills is a major environmental hazard, caused by intensified petroleum exploration and production. The modern history of petroleum with the refining of paraffin (kerosene) from crude oil had begun since American businessman Edwin Drake’s 1859 well digging near Titusville Pennsylvania US. They saw seepage oil which was suitable for use as lamp oil. India’s oil story had begun when a group of Italian engineers contracted to build a railway line from Dibrugarh to Margherita, by the Assam Railways and Trading Company, and accidentally discovered oil at Digboi in 1867. However, untoward incidents did occur during exploration and production of oil and gas worldwide.

When worker safety is sidelined, negligence eventually takes its toll. The Baghjan disaster might be the result of old and damaged equipment, human error and bad luck while extracting oil from the ground. It lost 46,440 metric tons of crude oil and 120 million metric St Cubic meter of natural gas. The Gas Well of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan, Tinsukia District of Assam exploded on May 27 and a massive fire raged uncontrollably. Inhabitants around the mishap ground at Baghjan witnessed the flare for months, helplessly as the fire and oil spill caused deaths of humans, animals, loss of crops, damage of agri land and displacement. The blowout site is located next to the Dibru Saikhowa National Park. The National Green Tribunal has reported that the oil well is being operated illegally and has caused massive loss to environment and wildlife.

All attempts to douse the fire in the oil field proved unsuccessful despite pumping huge water to the well through the casing valves to minimize chances of fire. Arrangements were also made by digging water reservoir near well site plinth and continuously jacketing water to the well to avert any eventuality amidst monitoring at strategic points. But they proved short of any remedy. With catastrophic disaster in the offing, OIL had to engage agencies like NABET accredited consultant, CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) and Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for carrying out Environment Impact Assessment Study to examine impact on environment.

Five months on, the massive fire is still blazing despite numerous attempts to douse it. Thousands of displaced locals within a radius of two kilometres endure pollution, homelessness and loss of livelihood. Paddy fields have been destroyed since the natural gas condensates from the well spilled all over the wetland and river. People have been surviving on rations in the relief camps. The blowout efforts are continued without any success. While the overall impact of the blowout has decreased to a great extent it has already killed two people. Finally Singapore based firm “M/s Alert Disaster Control” has been mobilized.

The world’s largest civilian transport aircraft ANTONOV (AN-124) landed at Kolkata on October 28 carrying 59,000 kg payload for Baghjan-5 for the snubbing operation from Calgary, Canada. The massive aircraft landed there as both Guwahati and Dibrugarh airport runway were not equipped to handle the Ukrainian aircraft, which is used worldwide for its long haul cargo dropping. The aircraft was commissioned by Piston Well Service Inc of Canada which was hired by Alert Disaster Control, Singapore. The specialized snubbing truck was unrolled from the aircraft and loaded onto a trailer and driven to Duliajan and may take up a week to reach Baghjan. Seven experts are also brought from Canada’s Alberta along with the Snubbing technique unit inside AN-124 to control the well-fire completely.

Baghjan also saw large-scale death of birds and animals and destruction of trees. Spilled oil in huge quantity polluted the water environment, spreading over the surface in a thin layer that prevents oxygen reaching the plants and animals that live in the water. This has disrupted the food chain.

Eyewitnesses term the scene as nothing less than a hell on earth. The lessons are yet to be learnt from such environmental catastrophe. Oil companies deliberately set the gas-well ablaze for inferior technology. Advances in technologies used for well drilling will play a critical role in meeting global energy demand. Horizontal, multilateral, extended reach and automated drilling would be faster, more efficient and safer too. In doing so, it can save the environment. OIL must battle it out until the well-fire abandoned and plucked.