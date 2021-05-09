Celebrated poet Sankha Ghosh lives on in his protest poetry

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

In Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare wrote on the death of a poet –

“And, when he shall die,

Take him and cut him out in little stars,

And he will make the face of Heaven so fine

That all the world will be in love with night

And pay no worship to the garish sun.”

These words came to my mind the moment I got the news that poet Sankha Ghosh is no more. Poet Subodh Sarkar said, “Covid-19 snatched away Ghosh when he was needed the most as the state was faced with the threat of fascism.” He was soft-spoken but his pen was razor-sharp, always speaking against intolerance. Being a participant in all conventions and movements for free and liberal thinking, Sankha Ghosh belonged to the era of Bengali poets after Jibanananda. The poet never fought shy of contemporary issues and was also seen at the forefront during many political upheavals in the state regardless of whoever was in power.

Although he was a Bengali poet yet his poetry crossed all state boundaries and besides English, his works have been translated into Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Assamese and Malayalam. He published some 60 volumes, including about 16 volumes of poetry. He was a leading literary critic and his books on Tagore as well as on poetics, even the spellings are as pleasing to read as they are appealing to the intellect. He received many awards including Narsingh Das Puraskar (1977), for Muurkha Baro, Samajik Nay; Akademi Award (1977) for Baabarer Praarthanaa; Rabindra-Puraskar (1989) and Akademi Award for translation (1999). He was conferred the title of Desikottam by Vishwabharati in 1999. He was also a renowned academician who got his BA in Bengali from the Calcutta Presidency College, in 1951 and his Master’s from the Calcutta University in 1954. He taught at different colleges, starting with the Bangabasi College, Calcutta. After short stints at two other colleges, he taught at the City College, Calcutta from 1957 till 1965. Thereafter he joined Jadavpur University from where he retired in 1992. In between, he had spent time at the Iowa Writers Workshop, USA (1967-68), Delhi University, Indian Institute of Advanced Studies at Simla, Vishwabharati, and as Principal of the Rabindra-Bhavan at Shantiniketan.

The eminent Jnanpith and Desikottam Awardee poet Sankha Ghosh who was born in 1932 as Chittopriyo Ghosh and used pen name Kuntak, breathed his last at the age of 90. Sankha Ghosh tested positive for coronavirus on April 14. He was in home isolation yet Covid defeated him in the fight for survival but his poetry will survive for eternal time. He was undoubtedly one the greatest poets of Bengal since Jibanananda, nay India always keeping a low profile. Even after his death, his family wanted his cremation in the simplest way possible as he lived with a sonorous silence. His poetic works, though, in the words of his long-term friend Debesh Roy, were ‘eligible to be read in the highest literary platforms’. Author Nirendranath Chakraborty once was delighted to say, “Not only his poetry, I am fond of his essays too, especially those on Tagore.” He was considered to be an authority on Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include Adim Lata – Gulmomay and Murkha Baro Samajik Nay, among other books. He made his poetic debut with Dinguli Raatguli (First Story) and then carved out his secure poetic niche with Nihito Patal Saya, Pajore Darer SabdoJol e Pasan Hoye Ache, Dhum Legeche Rith Kamole, Gota Desh Jora Joughaar, Proti Prosne Kepe Othe Vite, Hashi Khushi Mukhe Sarbonash, among others.

Hundreds of years later, when the people of the City of Joy will rise from the disease of ignorance and see the dawn of knowledge, they will erect a monument in the most beautiful garden of the city to celebrate a feast every year in honour of that poet, whose writings had freed them. Like Khalil Gibran, we may again feel that people are so ignorant of what he exactly wrote all the years he was living with his golden pen. How he protested against injustice and inequality. How he was maintaining a surprising silence even after winning the Jnanpith award that reminded us of Bob Dylan’s silence after the Nobel announcement. He was silent and the most soft-spoken, the most elegant poetic icon of Bengal but his voice was the loudest in his poetry and the boldest of all when he combated injustice and inequality against the institutional hegemony. Poets like Sankha Ghosh are rare and will live on in our hearts and thinking. The State Government wanted to give State Condolence to Ghosh but his family informed that he would not have wanted any grandeur in his cremation. The man who like Milton led a life of plain living and high thinking wanted to die in peace and silence. We may conclude with some poetic lines in honour of him:

“Do not stand at my grave and weep.

I am not there; I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on snow.”

(The writer is a Senior Academician and a Trilingual columnist cum poet. He may be reached at [email protected])