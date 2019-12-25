Celebration of Christmas today

Dr: John Parankimalil, SDB

The message of Christmas is one of peace, joy and love. Christmas is the event of God becoming a man. Christmas began with a simple but profound story that changed the world forever. Nearly two thousand years ago there was born in Bethlehem of Judea, a babe whose life was destined to affect countless millions. That babe was Jesus Christ. The people among whom he was born were poor and despised, having been conquered by the Roman power. In the heart of every man was a cry for deliverance. Jesus’ first coming wasn’t exactly what the Jews expected. He was born into the most humble circumstances imaginable. It wasn’t what they were expecting, because they were expecting a king. They were expecting a king who would come in all His glory and splendour. He didn’t come that way the first time, because God’s plan was for Him to come as a suffering servant. His plan was for Jesus to provide the only perfect sacrifice by willingly offering Himself on the cross of Calvary. But that wasn’t where it ended because after three days He resurrected from the tomb. And He lives today. Jesus was resurrected that we might be resurrected. Because He lives, we have the hope that though we were dead in our trespasses and sins, we might be made to live again—victoriously and eternally. And we also have the hope that one day Jesus will return again.

A glance at what is happening around us during this Christmas time is quite alarming. It is a time that is filled with hatred, violence, rejection, suppression, oppression, segregation and division. There is a deliberate attempt to make many people homeless in their own homeland! The intensity is more when the leaders behave like Caesar of Jesus’ time, ordering a census of all to be taken and Citizens to prove that they are legally valid to live in! Mary and Joseph faced the same situation of 19 lakh odd people of Assam due to CAA and the proposed NRC. Mary and Jesus had to go too far to register their names to prove their citizenship! Mary and Joseph are a proto type of those rejected people of our time! They were refugees too like millions of them from the Middle East, Myanmar, war torn African nations, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

How can I give hope to the families of those who were brutally hacked to death by some brain washed, fanatic miscreants? How can I give joy, hope and peace characteristics of Christmas to the many families of the Muslim brothers who are lynched in our country this year? What were their faults? Was that they were not born in any Muslim royal families of Arabia? Was it that they born and brought up in Indian soil? How can we preach hope to the rape victims of India? How can we give the message of peace to our Dalit brothers and sisters who are unjustly treated every hour of the day? How are we going to communicate the good news of Christmas to our fellow beings in Kandhamal? What will we tell the innumerable innocent people languishing in jail for years, for no fault of their own?

But what was the context of Jesus? Was the context of Jesus different from that of ours? Jesus came to a hostile world. The major religion and its powerful authorities of His time were deadly against him. They were on the lookout for a mistake from Jesus, rather than looking for the goodness of Jesus. The religious establishment of Jesus time was in connivance with the political leadership. Herod, the ruler was so selfish, who wanted to eliminate the Child Jesus. Failed in his attempt, he killed 2000 innocent baby boys! Violence in the name of religion was the order of the day. Roman power was controlling the situation in Palestine. Falsehood was propagated against non-Jews, and treated them unequal. Majoritarianism was ruling the roost. Dissenting voices were silenced. Prophets were murdered. Women were stoned to death. Religious rituals controlled every aspect of human life. Samaritans and women of all sections, along with lepers and beggars were looked down upon. Organised violence was the order of the day. Religion was a burden on people. Religious interpretations were done by political leaders to suit their ulterior motives.

I just returned after a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and when I think about the birth of Christ, it reminds me of the inhospitable world that Jesus was born. Yes, there are many children in the world born in similar situations, especially in India. Think of the children born in slums, in refugee camps, in riot hit relief camps! Think of the children born as outcastes outside the main village! Think of the girl children, unwanted at birth, and put to death soon after they are born! Think of the child abandoned after birth and having to live in an orphanage! Someone has said, “The Saviour is born in our midst every time a child is born in the periphery of society”. Think of the children who are born and going to be born to the victims of CAA.

Jesus became one among such children. He came among us not as so powerful as a prince or a ruler, but as a weak, vulnerable, powerless child. Powerlessness was His Power. When he became a man, he chose to be in solidarity with the poorest of the poor. He belongs to the margin of society, to be part of the people pushed to the margin by the selfishness and greed and injustice of the one who occupy the seats of power. So it is the selfishness of people that brought about the marginalisation of Jesus at His birth. Our selfishness marginalises people of our times.

If so how can we tell the people who are victimised in India today a Happy Christmas? Does our greeting have any meaning at all?

Look at Jesus’ response to this inhospitable world to understand His greatness. He came to this world out of love for each one of us. The Gospel tells us, “God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not die but have eternal life” (Jn 3: 16). It is true that the world rejected him. He never held this against the humanity. His teaching was, “do good to those who harm you’. So, the Christmas story is a story of TRUE Love. Love will not be love if it were to scorn those who reject it. Love by its very nature goes out to good and bad alike. Jesus told us…”Love your enemies…..so that you become sons and daughters of your Father in Heaven”. So it is clear the Christ-child does not take it amiss that mankind did not receive Him hospitably when He came.

So, conveying Happy Christmas to the victims of injustice and hate crime is proving that Christ and His followers are one with them in words and actions. We must convey hope, trust, confidence and human dignity. We must convey happy Christmas through our love and solidarity with the poor and the marginalised of all sections of the society. Standing with the victims of injustice and speaking for them makes us Christ like.

Child Jesus loved the mankind, He loved especially that part of the mankind that was not loved, that was victimised and marginalised by the ruling class and elite of His time. We need to do the same now. Did Jesus not form part of the marginalised group himself? The Christ-child undoubtedly experienced the life of the poor, marginalised, outcastes, rejected, migrants and refugees. He had to face many obstacles and hardships when he came into this world. All His life He had to live precariously, until the enemies got hold of him and falsely accused him of being a criminal, ant-national, anti-establishment, and succeeded in crucifying him!

But again He extended his love even to his enemies who worked against him and put him to death. In the midst of sufferings on the cross he said, “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing”! So did his love shine out in the midst of all this inhospitality that mankind meted out to him! He won over violence by non-violence, hatred by love, revenge by forgiveness, and rejection by acceptance.

This is Christmas, this is true love, this is the story of God made man, this is the story of hope for us, of love over hatred, peace over violence, selflessness over selfishness, service over greed, harmony of all over hegemony of few, and positivity over negativity. This is Christmas and so we dare to say to all those who suffer unjustly a happy Christmas. It is not merely words, but through actions of solidarity. Through collaboration with all those who work for peace and harmony, networking with all those organisations and groups that work for communal and religious harmony, exposing all those elements who are blind to the realities of human life, denouncing hated that are results of any political ideology, working against the falsehood that are spread by media against the marginalised and minorities, exposing the very nature of extreme ideologies, and working together to mitigate the sufferings of people, standing with Constitutional values of India, and embracing all as God’s children for a better world in which all are respected and accepted. If we do so individually and collectively our Christmas wishes will have a meaning. Otherwise, our wishes are empty words without any meaning or relation with Jesus, the Saviour.

The good news of Christmas is that in the midst of a great darkness there came a light, and the darkness was not able to overcome the light. It was not just a temporary flicker. It was an eternal flame. We need to remember that. There are times, in the events of the world and in the events of our own personal lives that we feel that the light of the world will be snuffed out. But the Christmas story affirms that whatever happens, the light still shines. WISH YOU ALL A JOYFUL, GRACE-FILLED CHRISTMAS AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR! (The writer is SDB, Director of Don Bosco Institute of Management)