Challenges before cultural institutions

By: Salil Saroj

The term culture in its most comprehensive sense refers to diverse creative activities – literature, art, visual and performing and various forms of artistic self-expression by the individuals or by the communities which give a sense of purpose to human existence. At the same time, these activities provide the reflective poise and energy essential to the maturing of a good society. Thus, culture refers to a very wide range of activities in which individuals and communities are perpetually engaged in the course of their social evolution and development. It, therefore, constitutes an integral part of the social and political existence of human beings and cultural activity interacts with the constituent part of the entire gamut of activities in which human being is engaged as a social, economic and political being. In a nutshell, culture constitutes the sublime expression of the way of life, of the consciousness evolved in the livelihood struggles of individuals in any given social order.

Such being the significance of art and culture to our lives and the role played by the creative activities in making of a good society, our Founding-Fathers set up, immediately after Independence, separate institutions such as Sahitya Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and National School of Drama to protect and promote our arts, literature and other cultural activities in different domains. Besides, various National Museums and Libraries including other cultural institutions of national importance such as NGMA, IGNCA and NSD were also created. These institutions were provided autonomy to enable them to work independently without any unnecessary control over them by the Government and its agencies.

These Akademis laid down well-structured foundation for fulfilling their mandate and came up with good policies/programmes, schemes for promoting arts and culture on the desired line. But no sooner did they start functioning than the feeling that their working left much to be desired started developing in the world of art and culture. Such a feeling was reflected in the constitution of following three Committees consisting of eminent persons to look into the overall functioning of these institutions: – (i) Homi Bhabha Committee, 1964 (ii) Khosla Committee, 1972 (iii) Haksar Committee, 1989.

The Haksar Committee consisted of eminent people and had a comprehensive mandate. It had come out with very valuable and relevant observations/recommendations of far-reaching significance. It had scrutinized the records of the institutions including the agenda and proceedings of their policy-making bodies, executive and academic bodies and internal committees. It had consulted a cross-section of the people from the fields of performing and visual arts, language and literature, education and cultural administration all over the country.

Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA), Sahitya Akademi (SA), Lalit Kala Akedemi (LKA), National School of Drama (NSD) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) are autonomous organizations, engaged at the national level in the promotion of art and culture, in their respective areas of work.

The three National Akademis and the National School of Drama are fully funded by the Union Ministry of Culture and are being provided Plan and Non-Plan Grants from the Consolidated Fund of India. IGNCA is given only a Plan grant as its Non-Plan expenses are met out of the interest earned on the initial Corpus Fund provided by the Government of India.

Sangeet Natak Akademi, India’s national academy of music, dance and drama has been functioning as the apex body in the field of performing arts in the country, preserving and promoting the vast intangible heritage of India’s diverse culture. The Akademi awards are the highest national recognition conferred on practicing artists. Akademi gives grants in aid for research, documentation and publishing in the performing arts. The Akademi’s archives comprising audio/video tapes, photographs and films is one of the largest in the country and is extensively drawn upon for research on the performing arts. It also organizes festivals, workshops and exhibitions. They also promote cultural exchange programmes.

Sahitya Akademi is the central institution for literary dialogue, publication and promotion in the country and the only institution that undertakes literary activities in 24 languages including English. Sahitya Akademi confers 24 awards for original and creative writing every year. It publishes nearly 300 books per year in all its recognized languages. It conducts around 400 programmes annually and also regularly organizes book exhibitions throughout the country.

Lalit Kala Akademi is the national academy of art and culture that focuses its activities in the field of visual arts. It presents exhibitions and educational programmes; it runs a library, art collection archives, conservation laboratory and publishes books and journals of intellectual nature. LKA is involved in cultural exchange programmes, national exhibition of art, lectures, seminars etc. The Akademi provides financial assistance to State Art Akademis and various other not-for-profit art and cultural organizations for conducting activities and promoting Indian art in various States of India.

National School of Drama is one of the foremost theatre training institutions in the country. NSD is involved in training theatre personalities, development of suitable patterns of teaching in all branches of drama. NSD has two performing wings: Repertory Company and Theatre in Education Company. Repertory Company is a regular performing wing of the school, Theatre in Education is educating children through creative and meaningful theatre.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is one of the major research centre for arts and culture. It undertakes research and publication, it also provides a forum of creative dialogue and it is facilitating the understanding of the dynamic of culture. To achieve its objective, IGNCA is regularly bringing out publications on Indian arts, crafts, literature, fundamental texts and philosophy. It also organizes exhibitions, seminars, conferences workshops, cultural festivals, lectures, etc.

National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) is the premier museum of modern art. It functions as a repository of modern and contemporary visual, plastic and new media arts. Through cultural exchanges, NGMA showcases international art in our country and promotes modern and contemporary Indian art abroad. It also organises exhibitions. NGMA is run and administered as a subordinate office of the Ministry of Culture. Based primarily in New Delhi, the NGMA has its regional centres at Mumbai and Bangaluru. For convenience, throughout the report ‘Akademis’ has been used to describe all the above six institutions.

The central issue in the functioning of these Akademis is the running tussle between representation/nomination and excellence. After the turmoil of Partition of the country, a cultural integration through representation may have been felt necessary. But in the changed global scenario of arts today, excellence and innovation alone can succeed and attract attention and admiration. In the changed scenario the representation has become, more or less, irrelevant in the fields of performing arts, literature and visual arts in India. The autonomy they enjoy has virtually become the license to self-serving bureaucracy without accountability. Akademis have been emptied out of creative dynamism and concern for excellence and their well entrenched bureaucratic structures are ruining them merrily.

The entire field of art and culture did not get the required attention for decades, despite the foresight and commitment of the Founding-Fathers who knew the significance of ‘culture and arts’ in our efforts for the nation building. They set up these institutions because they knew that this power is superior to other forms of power. But unfortunately, these institutions, over the time, are alleged to have developed the vested interests – monopolized by a few persons or group who have earned titles of ‘Culture Vultures’ or ‘Culture Czars/Czarinas’, etc. Their products are described as being uninspiring, not showcasing the composite culture of India. India is not known even to Indians precisely because these agencies have not been able to live up to the expectations. These have still remained merely as subordinate offices instead of becoming institutions of national glory.

Art and culture are inextricably linked with our traditions which should be viewed as an evolving and organic thing. At the same time, these are not merely a thing of the past; they have close correlation with the present as well as the future. Therefore, there is a scope for avoiding duplication of activities which causes wastage of resources and efforts. This may be streamlined to reduce such duplications to a great extent. Thus, the activities of the institutions need to be synergized for promotion and protection of our art and culture in more efficient and effective way.

Our cultural akademis do not seem to interact nor do they have any sustained or meaningful dialogue with schools, colleges and universities – even in the metros, leave alone the vast remainder of the country. As a result, the akademis, for the most part, work like museums in the wilderness. They should interact with the Indian universities and educational institutions with a view to propagate, preserve, and enrich our heterogeneous culture. Such a link would also promote arts education, essential if we are to build a new generation of culture and arts “managers” with a vision.

A cultural akademi would be meaningless if it does not have programmes to reach out to the people at large, especially the youth. In addition to interventions in educational spaces, this also calls for more planned involvement with the community in general and the youth in particular by organizing workshops, short term appreciation courses, residencies in colleges and schools. Besides, equally important is to have a closer interface with the Media – print, electronic and social media through Internet. All the artists and art forms may be provided with adequate platforms. Akashvani and Doordarshan may be roped in to provide more opportunities to the artists and art forms. They should be used as a platform to disseminate art and culture and various art forms. In other words, their mandate needs to be re-articulated to balance the existing emphasis on showcasing with a more inclusive approach that takes the akademis to people.

These cultural institutions were manned by the people who have little idea/ knowledge about how to manage Arts and Culture. Many of them lack professionalism required for the field. The Committee feels that a cultural cadre distinct from the regular administrative cadre needs to be created to man the functioning of the Akademis, Museums and other cultural institutions. This should consist of individuals who may be ‘generalists in the arts’. Courses would have to be introduced for educating them in the arts to make them conversant with different forms of theatre, dance, music, poetry and literature, painting, sculpture and architecture. Courses in ‘art administration’ could be part of the regular educational stream or even special courses created under the Ministries of HRD and Culture to produce right kind of persons to administer our cultural institutions in a better way.

In fact, their autonomy without transparency and accountability has become a double-edged weapon to be used as per one’s convenience. In administrative parlance, accountability is not about control but about responsibility for which autonomy has to be exercised. In other words, accountability is not an administrative tool but a moral obligation on those who have the responsibility to give an account of their work and performance. Besides, legitimacy and credibility of these institutions can only be established if they observe adequate transparency in their functioning. Unfortunately, these elements are currently conspicuous by their absence. As a result, these institutions have failed to live up to the expectations and are being misused by those in power selectively by marginalizing/ ignoring deserving others. This crisis situation has been further compounded by the role of the Ministry of Culture characterized by apathy, lack of concern and sometimes helplessness. There is hardly any mechanism to ensure accountability and transparency in their working by the Ministry. Once or twice, the Ministry did try to become pro-active in this regard, it was met with stiff resistance and the matter went up to highest level in the executive ladder. As such, normally the Ministry has little option but to keep off. It interferes only when it feels that it should.

A real push needs to be made to take stock of what material exists; to digitalize archival material; and to do all this in collaboration with educational/ cultural institutions and organizations all over India, as well as in collaboration with research scholars and arts practitioners who are not necessarily in the usual over-used circles of the akademis. All the libraries of the akademis need to be re-organized and made more freely available to people. To begin with, people should be made aware that they exist; and have specific material of use to students, scholars and practitioners. The websites of all the Akademis and Cultural Institutions should be updated on real time basis. All the programmes and activities should be prominently published in their websites. There should be a system of proactive dissemination and publication of all the relevant information. Our National Akademis and other cultural institutions face severe constraints of resources. There is a large mismatch between the Government financing and the monetary needs of these cultural institutions. In fact, the funds allocated to Ministry as a whole is too meagre that needs to be adequately enhanced.