Changing with the time will be the key to survival

By: Narvijay Yadav

Will the expansion of e-commerce lead to the closure of big shopping centers? Will companies like Facebook and YouTube venture into e-commerce to compete with giants like Amazon? Will this result in the closure of more than 60 per cent of traditional stores worldwide? Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, believes so. He said such a thing recently on Twitter. Twitterati reacted promptly to this shocking statement. But most of them opined that even imagining the closure of traditional stores would be a bad omen. After all, the homes of crores of people run from these shops only. What will happen to their employment? However, one twitter user wrote that you can see and buy a lot of variety on Amazon, which is not available in the traditional stores. Going to the market, searching for parking and finding things you like in the cluttered shelves in the shops is nothing less than a headache. Still, there may be many things that we want to touch, feel and try before buying. Because of this it becomes necessary to go to the shops.

Another user wrote that “Technological development is a continuous process. With the passage of time, traditional stores will also develop. Traditional shops will continue to be useful for quick shopping. Small and everyday shopping is possible from these stores. It is convenient to buy from the neighbourhood grocery stores and sometimes it is possible to buy from there on credit also.”

With the popularity of online media, many people had thought that books and newspapers would not exist, whereas this did not happen. Many people consider it necessary to ‘touch and feel’ an item before purchase, which will remain so in the future. According to Italian consultancy firm Finarea, worldwide e-commerce retail sales could exceed $4 trillion in the next four years. Traditional shoppers should consider future changes and aspire to bring their business online. If they don’t opt for an online presence, they will lose out on customers who want to shop conveniently from the comfort of their homes. It is better to opt for a good combination of offline and online business.

Tech intervention: The day is not far when e-commerce companies will start using drones for delivery of ordered goods to the homes of the buyers. Nevertheless, experts are of the opinion that offline stores and online retail stores should complement each other and not be a competitor. Only then will the buyers get the complete experience. Having all kinds of payment options will also be a deciding factor. Factors such as virtual stores, mobile or m-commerce, chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI) will also play an important role in buying trends in the future. Youngsters born between 1980 and 1996 love to shop online, that too from places that are open 24×7. Obviously, traditional shoppers must brace themselves for change. Companies like Google and Facebook have already started campaigns to rope in small business owners. Websites like GoDaddy are helping people in setting up their own online shops.

NV Mantra: Change is the law of nature. Change is eternal. Progress only comes from change. Without change, the world would not be the way it is today. Always be ready for changes. This is true for business owners and common people alike. (The author is a senior journalist and can be reached at [email protected])