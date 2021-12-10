Charging stations to spark the craze for eCars

By: Narvijay Yadav

The future belongs to electric vehicles. However, currently they are not as popular as petrol or diesel vehicles. There are two major constraints in this slow acceptance. On one hand, electric vehicles cost more than petrol or diesel vehicles; second, there are no charging stations in the city and on highways. The question is where to charge the vehicle if the battery goes down on the way? Until the charging points are fully functional everywhere, the sales and popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) will remain stagnant. By the way, electric vehicles are very useful from the environmental point of view. They emit neither smoke nor toxic gases. These include both two wheelers and four wheelers.

Meanwhile, good news is coming from Haryana regarding setting up charging stations in the province. The state government has decided to set up e-charging stations for electric vehicles inside the already functional 580 power stations on state highways and national highways. For this, some land is to be given on rent to the charging company in the power stations itself in 2022. There will also be tea, coffee and snacks facilities at the charging stations, so that the drivers can sit there and wait peacefully during the charging of their vehicles. At the most, 18 charging stations are to be set up between Delhi and Ambala.

The country’s big car companies are also getting active in the case of electric vehicles. Maruti Suzuki India Limited says that at present the demand for electric vehicles in the country is very less. It will take time for people to move from petrol vehicles to electric vehicles. When the cost of both types of vehicles become equal, then people will move towards electric vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has started thinking in this direction and its first electric car may come in the market in the next three-four years.

Tata Motors is at the forefront of electric cars in India. The company plans to introduce about 10 new electric vehicles in the next five years to maintain this position. That is, on an average, one or two new models will keep coming in the market every year. For this, the company has received investment of one billion dollars from TPG and ADQ. Tata Motors is confident that the more new models arrive in the market, the more the demand for electric vehicles will come. Such vehicles will play an important role in making the cities pollution free. 40 electric buses are already plying in Chandigarh.

On the other hand, Foxconn, which makes the iPhone for Apple, will now also get into manufacturing electric cars. It is likely to start production of electric cars in India, Europe and Latin America. Foxconn is a Taiwanese company. Electric cars will be produced first at an European factory. After this such cars will be made in India. The company has already produced three models of electric cars. On the other hand, the Haryana government has announced a special discount to the state government employees on purchase of the first e-vehicle. A Haryana-based finance company has launched a digital loan platform for buying e-vehicles, so that people can buy electric two-wheelers. (The author is a senior journalist & columnist, he can be reached at [email protected])