Charm for second-hand clothing in North-east

By: Alphonsa D Haokip

The people of North-East India are commonly receptive to changes, open-minded, and modern in their outlook. When it comes to trendy attires, they are very adaptable to the new styles, welcome to changes, and are flexible. Just as westernization initiated changes, the northeast people are accommodating to modern fashion and not rigid to the old traditions. Their mongoloid features and physic too, bear a resemblance to Koreans, Chinese, and Myanmar. Hence, any trendy costume or fashionable attire worn by them looks gorgeous on their light skin tones. Besides that, most of the northeastern states share their borders with Myanmar, China, and Bangladesh which serves as an advantage and enables them to have easy access to the latest fashions and second-hand clothes of these neighbouring countries. The land is also unique in terms of its geographical landscape and varied group of people who speak different dialects. This beautiful region of India is exuberantly vibrant and enterprising with colourful fashion.

Second-hand clothes

Second-hand clothes are those which have already been used and owned. These are normally bought and sold out by the traders in a bulk called bale as well as in retail especially during the onset of the annual winter season. The majority of the people prefer to purchase the imported second-hand outfits, handbags, and kid’s items. Since the branded new items are manufactured with lesser quality yet very costly and not affordable for common people. Although the older items are manufactured from a bygone epoch, they are found to be of quality and prized over quantity production. Hence, vintage products continue to thrive. Moreover, the bulk of the second-hand clothes that come from Korea, Japan, and Thailand are with commendable stuff and desirable fashion palatable to the choice and preference of northeast youngsters.

Reason of preference

Second-hand clothes are in their unbridled fashion and style that one can be easily carried away more so the style with which the north-east inhabitants clad themselves. Perhaps, northeast India is a region that does not run out of fashion and style. Used garments imported via ships from the East Asian countries are most sought after with great demand in the north-east states at early October and last on till the end of winters. A local cloth seller expressed, “while a second-hand jacket with fine material can be purchased at an affordable price of Rs.150 in the first week of December in Nagaland and Manipur and this rate dips as low as Rs.50 on the eve of Christmas”. A youth from Manipur was of the view that,” Korean clothes are of better quality and are most sought after in the wholesale shops”. It is a colorful sight during the Christmas season wherein varieties of clothes ranging from attractive jackets, overcoat to socks is available in every stall. Meanwhile, the northeast customers have a great affinity towards Korean clothes and prefer them more than any other clothing which is sourced via Siliguri and Guwahati. A youth from Churachandpur believed, “The Koreans have a great sense of fashion. Their outfits are so cool as well as cheap when compared to Indian Kurtas. So, why spend our bucks on costly attires when the same product, albeit used could be purchased at a lower price.” The geographical set up of the north-east are mostly hilly region are deprived of modern textiles. Hence, most of the branded clothes sourced from the metro cities of India are not affordable for the people. Besides that, the influence of Korean fashion and Korean movies has a deep impact on the youth of the northeast leading them to prefer Korean second-hand textiles.

The above discussions disclose that gone are the days when second-hand clothing was perceived as tainted or worn out. Presently, even many customers believe that second-hand clothing is at par or even superior to any unworn clothes. This is one of the outcomes of the exponential growth of fashion over the years. Along with these, the novel trend of “fashion flipping” that engages buying and selling second-hand clothes has gripped in among the young customers. A news report had this to say, “The US second-hand clothing market is expected to augment its value from US$28billon to US$80 billion by 2029. Surprisingly, it was observed that in 2019, an elite country like the US witnesses the expansion of second-hand clothing 21 times faster than the conventional attires. Therefore, to clad oneself with second-hand clothes is not despised and so there is no room for a social stigma. Even the people from families that are financially stable are quite comfortable to clothe themselves with the used clothes.