CHASING A DREAM

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

The old man was seen once again just outside the big iron gate of the police station. He looked tired and his white bearded face reflected a sense of helplessness. Not a single tree was there in the vicinity. Not a whiff of wind could be felt. The asphalt topped street running in front of the police station emitted a kind of strong heat wave into the surrounding. He dabbed his face with a gamosa hung around his neck. A policeman emerged from inside. The man rushed to him, folding his hands. But the busy policeman just waved him away. He came out. Once he looked up at the sky. The weather was extremely hot and humid. It was a hot July afternoon.

Across the street, almost diagonally, stood a small tea stall, manned by Janardan, the owner and his only companion 12 year old Pinaki. The duo claimed uncle – nephew, but it was not true. In fact, Pinaki had been picked up from a railway station about six years back. They’d concealed the truth, lest both would be in trouble. Now, Pinaki wasn’t happy. He didn’t like an orphanage either.

It was the tea time at the police station. Janardan was brewing a kettle full of black tea. And Pinaki, while sitting on a bench at the doorway, keenly observed each and every movement of the old man. Pinaki had seen him the day before, in fact, for the last couple of days – the same hesitancy, the same helplessness. The man must’ve been in great despair, Pinaki thought. When Janardan was done, he asked Pinaki to go to the police station. On passing by the old man, he offered a sympathetic look, but the man just ignored his existence.

Inside the station, all were gossiping under the whirring ceiling fans. Pinaki poured tea into their glasses. When he was about to return, as if something important had flashed in his mind, he informed the officer in charge, “Sir, one old man is loitering outside.”

Immediately their chatter died down to a hush. All eyes fell on Pinaki. But Pinaki was only a small boy. The officer opened his mouth, “Ah, it’s frustrating! I’ve already told him not to come here, it’s useless.”

The second officer added, “His son has been already sent to jail. But he doesn’t want to believe it!”

“He should’ve read the newspapers, or seen the TV. It’s a big news that his son has been held guilty of drug trafficking,” a constable blurted out.

“Enough,” the officer retorted, “He is really a nice man. I wonder how the son of such an honest man does such type of crimes!” There was silence. Pinaki waited for a practical reply, but nobody added anything further. Then their earlier conversation resumed, ignoring Pinaki. The second officer continued, “What did I say?… Yes, that alley from the bazaar leads to…”

Pinaki took his return steps. By the main gate, he met the policeman who had waved at the old man a few minutes ago. Pinaki stood for some time outside the gate. His eyes searched for the old man, but he’d already disappeared till then.

In the evening, Janardan gave Pinaki two five hundred rupee notes and a list of grocery items to purchase. Pinaki knew he had been exploited in the name of shelter. He decided to go to the town park, instead of going to the market. There was still some time for darkness to set in. The benches inside the park had already been occupied by the evening roamers. There was a huge pond, being fenced by iron railings, at the far end of the park. Some people took evening stroll along the meandering lanes of the park, around the pond.

Pinaki managed to get a seat. A cool breeze started blowing, lessening the day’s temperature. He tried to enjoy the ambience. After some time, as his eyes moved around, he saw a stooping figure inside a gazebo, facing the vast water. Unmistakably, that was the old man! Though Pinaki was only twelve, he was quite mature. He gradually approached the old man, making up his mind. Luckily, the other side of the bench was empty.

“He won’t come back, he has been sent to jail,” Pinaki said in a sympathetic whisper, meaning there was no use of pondering over the matter so seriously. The old man responded after a few seconds of silence, “I know.” His voice trembling. “A policeman advised me just a while ago.”

“Why has he done this? Because of money? He should’ve thought about me,” the man muttered, once again dabbing his face and eyes. He continued, “I lost my wife ten years ago. He was born long after our marriage, he was my only hope.”

Pinaki had no words to console him. But he had his own story. It could be shared, Pinaki thought.

“I lost my parents when I was only nine months old.” A breeze blew, and tousled Pinaki’s hair. The man stared at him through the dimness of ensuing darkness.

“Where do you stay?” The man had a kind heart.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t have a proper home.”

“What about your studies? Do you go to school?”

“No.”

“Why?”

“I hardly get any time for study. Actually, I’ve never been to school.”

Another breeze came, and this time it pacified the old man’s heart. Dark clouds were seen to gather over the west sky, with a foreboding that a heavy downpour was imminent.

The man stood up, said, “Come with me.” Without any question, Pinaki followed the old man like a doll, as if tied by an unseen thread. At first, they came out of the town, and then crossed the national highway, and soon they were walking on a rutted village road, for a new beginning.