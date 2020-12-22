Children and online sexual exploitation

By: Salil Saroj

Child sexual abuse is a multi-layered problem which negatively impacts child safety, health and well being. Child sexual abuse is finding new forms and channels through various digital technologies. Online child sexual exploitation amplifies existing forms of offline bullying, stalking, and harassment. It has led to sexual exploitation of children through production and dissemination of child sexual abuse materials. The protection of children has emerged as a major concern all over the world, especially against the backdrop of growing incidences of online sexual child exploitation of children in many ways. Cyberspace has distinct and unique characteristics as compared to physical space. It is virtual, borderless and offers anonymity to an extent. With widespread proliferation of new technologies there are some miscreants who are misusing these technologies for committing cybercrimes including online Child Sexual Abuse Material and exploitation.

Online child sexual exploitation involves use of information and communication technology as a means to sexually abuse and/or sexually exploit children. Two significant problems related to Child Sexual Abuse Material with the state of the internet today are: (i) the proliferation of child sexual abuse material online, and (ii) the exposure of children to online pornographic content (Underage Exposure). Given that some studies assert that one of every three users of the internet is a child, this represents a major challenge that needs urgent legal and technological solutions. There are various factors contributing towards online child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse which include vulnerability of children to external influences particularly through print and electronic media; easy availability of porn and obscene material and access by children; vulnerability of children to online radicalization; exploitation of children by making and publishing their pictures/videos showing them in sexual or sexually explicit acts; inducing or compelling children to establish objectionable online relationships; sex tourism is a growing challenge where abused children are also recorded and content is widely circulated through various media; use of dark web for publishing or transmitting child sex abuse; pornographic material etc; cyber bullying, cyber stalking, body shaming, addictive gaming; online posting of private information, falling for lucrative offers/scams, phishing mails, download of malware, etc.

Challenges against Online Child Sexual Exploitation:

Most of the content service providers including social media are having their servers residing outside India and claim to be governed by laws of host country when information for investigation is sought. In some cases, only metadata is shared and for majority cases, either Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) or Letter Rogatory (LR) is insisted upon which a very time is consuming process.

Some platforms (like Whatsapp, Signals, etc.) cite end-to-end encryption for not cooperating with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). They even raise privacy concerns. Even lawful requisitions are not always complied with.

Any notified unlawful content must be removed/ blocked immediately.

There are no explicit powers to law enforcement officials for undercover operations which have become essential in the wake of peer to peer encrypted social media services and increasing use of dark web for circulation of child sex abuse material. Cracking such syndicates require joining suspect groups on social media and even exchange some gratifications for evidence gathering.

Way Forward against Online Child Sexual Exploitation:

Developing technology (Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning) based proactive monitoring facility and data analytics tool to identify websites and other platforms (including social media) hosting child sex abuse material and get it blocked/removed in association with international partners.

Encourage cyber volunteers for reporting of CSAM/obscene content to Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

Liability of Cloud Service Providers since the primary mode of storage of all content on the internet is on cloud storage networks.

Financial Vigilance (Credit card, crypto currencies, etc.) to prevent the facilitation of commercial transactions around CSAM.

Strengthen cyber forensic capabilities in the country especially for dark web, crypto currencies and advanced image/video analytics for better handling of such cases.

Inclusion of study material and chapters on cyber safety in educational institutions from early classes.

Develop and provide centralized obscene content identification and regulation tool for all internet users.

Strengthen cyber safety public awareness drive with the support of Industry, Academia and NGOs.

Strengthening international collaboration.

Use of Parental Control Filters.

Online sexual child exploitation knows no boundaries. To ensure protection of children from online sexual exploitation, besides effective legislative intervention, there is a dire need that all stakeholders must work together to fight this menace and people must be made aware by campaigns addressing these problems.