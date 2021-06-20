Children Books: A world of imagination and creativity

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

When I submitted my proposal for my poetry book on the relationship between a grandfather and a granddaughter Renee Rudhagni to a renowned publisher in New Delhi, the publishing house requested me to give them a storybook exclusively meant for children in English. The reason, he said, was really worthy of consideration.

Indian folklore is rich and imaginative and remains the most interesting source for children’s literature. Panchatantra written in Sanskrit in 200 BC, the Jatakas, the Puranas, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata epics as well as a large number of ancient Indian Sanskrit classics have been amusing all this while. However, it is really unfortunate that most of our children’s literature is didactic and the main focus is on making our children better or to give them positive ideas for building their career.

One interesting story during my childhood was Aesop’s Fable of The Hare and the Tortoise. I had been very slow in mathematics in school. The teacher would chide me almost every day for doing it slowly. I told him the story of the Tortoise and Hare to convince the teacher that ‘Slow and Steady wins the race’. But rather, he was angry and since that day he gave me the name – ‘The Tortoise’ and taunted me a lot with it in the class. Nevertheless, the story still remains to be my favourite. It instilled in me the ideal of being constant in my work – to be slow and steady even if I may not win the race.

Winning is not the all-important thing in life. There are the values to be cherished, the values of loyalty, the values of honesty and self-sacrifice. Children’s fiction gives the writer a vast imaginative space and any writer with a mathematical frame of mind cannot go beyond the focus on didacticism. Some knowingly or unknowingly restrict their child’s imagination to a shorter space of thinking. Such writers eventually end up being didactic and autobiographical in their books. How many children writers can take the children to the world of imagination, as did JK Rowling with her Harry Potter series. Even Swift, a writer of the rational school, unknowingly wrote the best book for children in Gulliver’s Travels. Peter Pan and many of the popular folk stories and nursery rhymes of the world, the works of R. K. Narayan, Ashokamitran, Basheer (in regional languages), Salman Rushdie, Vikram Seth, Ruskin Bond are discourses with children in different voices.

The writer of children’s literature has a double role to play. They must be children first and then writers. Those writers who write about children from the adult’s point of view are never to be called writers of children literature. This is an arena in which children can engage themselves and sometimes even for adults. Enid Blyton’s Famous Five mysteries and Richmal Crompton’s Williams, Agatha Christie, fascinated me a lot in my school days and I got many such books as prizes for holding ranks in my annual examinations. The day I got them I finished it overnight. CS Lewis has said that “writing a children’s story is the best art-form for something you have to say.”

There are a host of eminent writers who wrote on children such as Rabindranath Tagore, Upendrakishore Roychowdhury, Sukumar Ray, Satyajit Ray, Ashapurna Debi and Mahasweta Devi Lila Majumder in Bengali, Amir Khusro, Mirza Ghalib, Mohd Iqbal, Dr. Zakir Hussain and Qudsia Zaidi in Urdu, Prem Chand in Hindi, KP Kesava Menon, MT Vasudevan Nair in Malayalam, TP Kailasam in Kannada and a host of others. I myself in my own childhood read some and later bought books for my daughter from the Calcutta Book Fair. My daughter Rituparna Bhattacharjee who is one of the youngest writers of India is a voracious reader of all the Bengali writers since her childhood. During her childhood, she always needed a book while taking lunch and dinner for which I had to buy a lot of children’s books. She published her own book of short stories ‘Bhutiya’ at the age of eleven which was praised by nearly all the eminent writers including Syed Mustafa Siraj and Tarapada Roy.

Interestingly, in one of her interviews, she said that Satyajit Ray’s books on children fascinated her. This was the first time I realized that Satyajit Ray had a strong appeal for children even in books besides his films. In America books for children are based on real activities of children at home and at playschool. During my stay in the USA, I myself visited many children’s libraries and I saw how the writers wrote books on daily activities of the children such as I Don’t Hit My Papa, My Cooking Pizza, Willy Winkie Knocks at the Door, etc. These books focus on what the 2-3 years old children should do at home and even the child takes immense interest in all the actions. So, such books need not necessarily make the children imaginative but help them in learning reality while being in an imaginative world.

India is a country of pluralistic culture and quite naturally we should gradually come out of the books which deal with only Hindu culture. The multicultural, multilingual diversity of our country sits so lightly on the shoulders of our children when they grow up should be kept in mind and those who regard India as the ‘cradle of children’s literature’ should keep this point in mind. In India, generally, we choose to ignore how dependent picture book illustrations are on printing techniques and quality. The new era should begin without further delay. It was the Children’s Book Trust (CBT) taking the lead in the 1950’s, followed by the National Book Trust (NBT) in the 1970s and now someone must rise to the occasion to publish books for children with a focus on real images reflecting their own realities in language, style, plot, characterization, and setting.

There are, however, many gifted writers like Sankara Pillai, Arup Kumar Dutta, Poile Sen Gupta, Paro Anand, Swapna Dutta, Sandhya Rao, Vayu Naidu, Zai Whitaker, Kalpana Swaminathan have written books whose narrative voices are strong and distinctive and have created books with imaginative integrity. Their books are enjoyed both by children and adults. (The author is an Associate Professor and Head, Post Graduate Dept of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College, Kolkata, and can be reached at [email protected])