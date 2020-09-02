China’s Covid-19 vaccine, Sheikh Hasina and birthday diplomacy

By: Swadesh Roy

In conversation with an important person in the country on August 25, I said that the Chinese vaccine seems to be coming at the same time as the Russian vaccine. Will we get it? He immediately said, “Tell me how we will get it; the government is not permitting it under the pressure of India. As the Prime Minister used to balance India and China, now it seems she is not able to do that. Now India is putting a lot of pressure. ‘I neither agreed with the gentleman, but nor argued about it. Because, I couldn’t agree with him on two things. One, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, under pressure from another country, will decide for the people of her country which will be too late or we will not get the necessary vaccines. This is never possible by Sheikh Hasina. Two. It is unbelievable that Sheikh Hasina will deny the interests of the country under any pressure. Many people praise her in these cases saying she is the daughter of Bangabandhu. She never bows to anyone’s pressure. I don’t think there is any need to say she is ‘Bangabandhu’s daughter’ to praise her deeds now. Because, Sheikh Hasina has established a state philosophy of her own in the meantime. The whole world knows about her philosophy. So, the people of her country also understand what Sheikh Hasina can and cannot do. Besides, other countries who negotiate with her on various issues also know how far Sheikh Hasina can go and how far she cannot go. So, in the case of the Chinese vaccine, I believed Sheikh Hasina will allow it to be tested in Bangladesh in the third stage so that Bangladesh can get that vaccine first.

And this idea is further strengthened when at the time of his unofficial visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary said,`India will prepare the vaccine and Bangladesh will get it first.’ An Indian company, which owns the largest vaccine manufacturing plant in the world, will jointly produce the vaccine discovered by Oxford and give it to Bangladesh first. After the Indian Foreign Secretary’s remarks, it is clear that Sheikh Hasina is going to be hundred percent successful in vaccinating the people of her country. In other words, regardless the tensions in India-China relations, she is going to be successful in getting vaccinations for his people from both China and India. She has succeeded till the end. Even looking at the flow of events, it is clear that Sheikh Hasina will be able to put Bangladesh on the list of countries that will be vaccinated by Russia first. And this is Sheikh Hasina’s state philosophy; she does everything for the people of her country.

Many may say that Sheikh Hasina does a lot for the people of her country but they do not get hundred percent of its benefits. Sheikh Hasina cannot be blamed for all this. Here our national character, the character of each of us is responsible. Besides, like all over the world, a ‘financial -force’ is working on many state institutions and decisions in Bangladesh. That’s why; a special group is ruining a lot. A special group is taking many benefits as their own. In today’s world of autocratic states, less democratic states, more tolerant democracies and even more liberal democracies, this economic power is at work. This is happening even in countries where the state structure is much organized. The world needs to get out of it quickly. Bangladesh also needs to be brought out of this quickly. Otherwise, inequality in society will increase in all cases. Until the end, the people will not get the fullbenefits of the development not even the lion’s share. That is why, Sheikh Hasina is collecting Covid-19 vaccine from all countries and she has to make arrangements for its distribution. She should also make an effective arrangement so that the poor people of her country can get this Covid-19 vaccine easily. It shouldn’t be affected by any means following the facts of administrative corruption, businessmen who are extremely greedy for profits and any special group. Because, the world has realized this truth, without Covid-19 vaccine, the world cannot be taken back to its previous state. So, at this moment it is very important for Bangladesh to get these vaccines. Sheikh Hasina has succeeded there.

On the other hand, those who thought or were propagating in different ways, Sheikh Hasina is not giving Bangladesh the opportunity to test the third stage of Chinese vaccine under India’s pressure – they also got an answer through Sheikh Hasina’s work. Even the intellectuals or professionals who have already started politics with this seem to have found a very straight answer. They should have understood; the Covid-19 vaccine is associated with the death or existence of our human life. The extent to which saving lives is related to the existence of a country can only be understood by loving the country and the people. Almost every day a known person, a friend, a relative is dying. Forty to forty-five people are dying every day. At such a time, it is impossible to say how important this vaccine is, how much it is involved in human existence.

It is understood that Sheikh Hasina has given utmost importance to the life of the people of her country. Because, Sheikh Hasina has approved the third phase test of Covid-19 vaccine of China on 28 August. Just twelve days ago, China attacked not only the existence of Sheikh Hasina but also the existence of pro-independence people of Bangladesh. Not only the people of Bangladesh, but all the people of the world who keep updates about Bangladesh, know the real secret of Begum Khaleda Zia’s 15th August birthday. The only purpose of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s false birthday celebration on August 15 is to turn the day of Bangabandhu’s assassination into a celebration. Because, it is a day of celebration for the people who are pro-Pakistani and anti-Bangladeshi. On 15th August, they not only killed Bangabandhu; they also killed modern Bangladesh that was created through the war of liberation in 1971, all kinds of spirits of Bangladesh and its constitution. “This is a sensitive day for Sheikh Hasina,” a Bangladeshi editor wrote on a portal. In fact, it is not just for Sheikh Hasina – it is sensitive for all those who want a modern Bangladesh which is achieved in 1971. Because, the celebration on this day without considering it as a day of national mourning is to deny the existence of Bangladesh. To celebrate the work, they did to create Pakistan branded Bangladesh by assassinating Bangabandhu on 15 August. That is what Khaleda Zia does. Because, she is the main representative of anti-Bangladesh and Pakistani forces in Bangladesh.

Not only Sheikh Hasina, but also the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh including the new generation have been fighting hard against this anti Bangladeshi forces for the last twelve years. And a new generation led by Sheikh Hasina has brought them to a decaying situation. It has now been possible to take the anti-Bangladesh forces to a much weaker position in Bangladesh. At a time when anti-Bangladesh forces are weak in the country, this time on August 15, China has given a different message after the last twelve years. Sending greetings and gifts to Begum Khaleda Zia, the representative of the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, on her conspiratorial birthday has basically hurt the very existence of the people of Bangladesh. Because, this truth must be accepted by all over the world, to conspire on the national day of mourning on August 15 means to conspire for the existence of Bangladesh and the Bengali nation. That is what Khaleda Zia is doing. This time on August 15, this greeting and gift from China recognized that conspiracy. As they first recognized Bangladesh 31st August in 1975. That was 15 days after the assassination of Bangabandhu.

However, even then Sheikh Hasina is a statesman. She knows that state power has to deal with conspiracies all the time. And the diplomatic success is the name of realizing the interests of the people of the country by confronting this conspiracy. Sheikh Hasina has shown that patience and courage in this case. Through this patience of Sheikh Hasina, China will surely get a message. Because, patience is always a sign of courage. At the same time, by recognizing the day of Begum Khaleda Zia’s conspiracy, no pressure can be put on Sheikh Hasina. Again, no new conspiracy by Begum Khaleda Zia will be possible. Because, old shoe does not suit with new clothes. (The writer is a Senior Journalist, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is a highest state award winning journalist and can be reached via [email protected])