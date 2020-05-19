Cholesterol: The illness, its cause and treatment

By: Dr. Rakesh Periwal

The term cholesterol is derived from Steroid and Alcohol. Both these words evoke a sense of excitation although from the health point of view nothing is exciting about Cholesterol. There isn’t much good to talk about Cholesterol but the emergence of cholesterol as a risk factor and its management is an interesting story.

Cholesterol is a normal constituent of the cell wall. It is fat soluble and always needs the company of fats to be transported in the body fluids. These are packaged as Lipoproteins and depending on their constituents, they are given various names. The most important categories are:

LDL Cholesterol: This is so called bad cholesterol and is the prime target of all treatment.

HDL Cholesterol: This is so called good cholesterol. High levels are considered protective although there are no pharmacologic measures to increase it.

Triglyceride: Although we define range of normalcy for it, the association between high levels and cardiac disease is not strong. It's more of a surrogate marker for cardiac risk as Obesity and Diabetes are two leading causes of elevated triglycerides.

Cholesterol can be derived from diet but the majority of it is manufactured in the body. The contribution of dietary cholesterol to serum levels is now under question and a low/Cholesterol free diet may not have any significant effect on serum cholesterol levels. The food industry has thrived on low cholesterol substitutes and it would be difficult to get this idea out of people’s mind and the supermarket shelves. We may never have a final word on it but in my opinion, low cholesterol diet isn’t the answer.

Liver is the site of cholesterol manufacturing and from here it’s transported to tissues and back. The LDL component favours the deposition of cholesterol in the peripheral tissues; the most remarkable aspect of this is the process of Atherosclerosis. Athero means blood vessel and sclerosis means hardening. It’s a process by which our vessels are coated by fibro fatty tissue leading to luminal narrowing and vessel wall weakness. This causes compromise of blood supply to vital organs and is the most important underlying cause for heart disease and stroke. Cholesterol is central to the process of Atherosclerosis and currently the most important target for pharmacotherapy.

HDL Cholesterol in involved in a process reverse to LDL, carrying cholesterol from periphery to the liver. Low HDL Cholesterol is one of the markers used for Metabolic Syndrome which is a complex of five factors for cardiac disease. There have been attempts to raise HDL levels by drugs but all has been futile. It’s interesting to note that the major cause for low HDL is Diabetes and Obesity and like Triglyceride it may be a surrogate marker for cardiac disease. Alcohol in small amount may help raise the HDL levels but this has never reached the prescription stage.

If it wasn’t for a drug which could drastically decrease the LDL levels, the cholesterol theory may never have gained this momentum. And that magic drug class is Statin. It’s more than three decades now and it’s still the only class which is the first line therapy for cholesterol. In fact it’s not just for cholesterol but a protection for the heart irrespective of Cholesterol levels. The indications have reached this far.

The research on Statin started as a treatment for a rare congenital disorder called Familial Hypercholesterolemia, which is characterised by high levels of LDL Cholesterol, aggressive Atherosclerosis and premature death due to cardiac disease. Statin got approved as an orphan drug, which means a drug which is intended to treat a rare disease. Such approval brings state funding, research support and fast track approval and Statin enjoyed this status. It was highly effective and the theory of cholesterol and cardiac disease was extrapolated to the general population. The rest is history as Atorvastatin went on to become the highest selling molecule in the world.

The argument related to cardiac disease and cholesterol has been put to rest. Who should be treated and what should be the target of therapy is evolving everyday and is current area of concern. The industry has set standards which are broad, all encompassing with aggressive control targets. I don’t question the sanity of the guidelines; Statins may well be considered a magic molecule which adds life to years and no one should be denied the benefits.

The earliest guidelines suggested a LDL target of less than 130, which was later decreased to 100 and levels lower than 70 are also targeted in high risk groups. The American Heart Association in 2016 talked about percentage reduction with a 50% reduction from baseline levels as the target. So whatever be the baseline LDL value, a 50% reduction is desirable in those with risk factos or manifest cardiac disease. To estimate ones risk and need for therapy, an ASCVD Risk calculator is available as an app. One need to fill the variable and the result guides them on the need for treatment. The American Diabetes Association recommends statin for all diabetics above the age of 40 with an additional cardiac risk factor like hypertension.

This is the zeal with which statins are prescribed these days. And this has extended to the management of Triglycerides as well. Although the benefit of lowering it is doubtful, most doctors are tempted to write a drug when the result is highlighted as abnormal. It’s difficult to convince a patient that an abnormal cholesterol report need not be treated. The prescription of Fibrate, the molecule for lowering Triglycerides, is driven more by human behaviour than science.

The cholesterol story will keep evolving. It just needs another wonder molecule like Statin to unleash. (The writer is Head, Department of Critical care, Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati)