Chronicler of the Struggles of Unsung Women

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

Book title: Love’s Garden, a novel (2020)

Author: Nandini Bhattacharya

Publisher: Aubade Publishing

Price: $16.97 Pages 350

Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee, Associate Professor and Head, Post-Graduate Dept. of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College was in conversation with Dr. Nandini Bhattacharjee Professor of English, Writer Founding Director of Texas A & M South Asia Working Group affiliated with Women and Gender Studies, Film Studies and Africana Studies, Texas A & M University.

Meeting American professor and writer, Dr. Nandini Bhattacharya is a thrill, talking to her is enlightenment and writing on her literary and academic activities is a pure pleasure and pride. She is from India, especially from Kolkata since her college days, and now in the USA as Professor of English Writer Founding Director of Texas A & M South Asia Working Group where she is combining academic and creative projects in the best possible way. She left India for America for professional duties but her mind harps on the past background of her life as an Indian woman. Earlier she had published three academic monographs to date — Reading the Splendid Body: Gender and Consumerism in Eighteenth Century British Writing on India (1998); Slavery, Colonialism and Connoisseurship: Gender and Eighteenth Century Literary Transnationalism (2006); and ‘Hindi Cinema: Repeating the Subject (2013) – all of which drew attention of readers and made her popular globally. Her short stories have been published in Meat for Tea: The Valley Review, Storyscape Journal, Raising Mothers, The Bacon Review, The Bangalore Review and Ozone Park Journal. She was the first runner-up for the Los Angeles Review Flash Fiction contest (2017-2018), a finalist for the Fourth River Folio Contest for Prose Prize (2018), long-listed for the Disquiet International Literary Prize (2019), and a finalist for the Reynolds-Price International Women’s Literary Award (2019). Love’s Garden is her debut novel. She is working on a second novel titled Homeland Blues. She lives outside Houston with her family and two marmalade cats.

The theme of her first fictional debut Love’s Garden is the struggle of the unsung Indian women behind the big scenes of history during the twentieth century, a time of two great wars, global decolonization, and the Indian Independence movement. Her characters are fictional but inspired by women of her family whose histories shimmer in the language of their eyes in old photos. Most women are unsung heroes in wars and national histories. However, without them, there is no history. Love’s Garden is her homage to those women whose stories haven’t been told, her attempt to bring them back into history. It is 1898. India is ruled by the British. India’s women are ruled by British masters as well as Indian men. A young widow sacrifices her firstborn child to save herself from the ultimate dishonor. She marries a stranger, but her damaged second family pays the price for this Faustian bargain until extraordinary atonement and strange liaisons in politics, love, and war during the two world wars and the Indian Independence Movement help her descendants heal from this traumatic private history.

Originally from West Bengal, Nandini lived in Durgapur till she was sixteen, then moved to Kolkata for college at Lady Brabourne and Presidency, a period she describes as joyous and energetic. She fell in love with Kolkata slowly, but deeply and madly. The energy of the city and the vibrancy of the people of Kolkata is something she misses to this day and always will. It is her hope that she will someday make it a second home again. The bookstores and The Coffee House on College Street, the broad and splendid Ganges at Dakshineshwar and Prinsep Ghat, the still poem-like Victoria Memorial, Thakurbari’s simple grandeur, Kalighat and its autochthonous artists, the cosmopolitanism of Firingee Kalibari, and the colorful clatter of Gariahat are her emotions recollected in tranquility. She calls the USA her second continent. Lately, its history has been troubled again, but there is a spirit of continuous flow and renewal in this country despite that. Perhaps, because it is a country of immigrants. Perhaps that is just her hope, but she does have some hope for America. Though the atrocities committed against America’s first peoples is one of the darkest blotches on the pages of human history, immigrants and the indigenous in the USA frequently join voices to tell stories that must never be forgotten, and that is the beauty of living and writing in America.

During an active academic career and while raising a son she has been writing fiction — mainly short stories and novels — for several years. Her scholarly work feeds her creative work. However, she cannot quite explain why she was writing fiction – something that she has done alone and unacknowledged until lately, in that multivalent ‘room of her own — is such joy that it’s impossible not to write it. The joy always comes tinged with shades of doubt, frustration, and much self-flagellation – but the joy and the writing are fed by all those powerful, contending feelings. Love’s Garden is her first novel, but has just finished a second one titled Homeland Blues and it too reflects the many bridges inside her mind between her original homeland and her ‘second continent,’ her adopted habitat.

In Homeland Blues, she turns to contemporary affairs rather than recent history. Homeland Blues is the story of an Indian immigrant in the US forced to face her internalized racism when her husband’s unexplained disappearance and presumed death test her Indian-American or ‘desi’ community’s loyalty as she begins her descent into the hell known as illegal immigrant status in the United States. She’s thereby ejected overnight from diasporic ‘model minority’ privilege and colorism into radicalized kinship with a bisexual African-American man as well as immigrants facing deportation in Trump’s America. As the story progresses, it also reveals itself as one about the systemic dehumanization experienced by India’s Untouchables or ‘Dalits,’ which mirrors that of people of color in America. Ultimately, it’s about multi-tentacled hatred and fear surrounding gender and racial traumas, but also about the love we must find to empathize with the stranger we’ve always been taught to fear.

While her son is graduating in the USA, she takes interests also in reading, blogging, gardening, social service and volunteering, and travel (not tourism!). She would love to give talk and lectures about her experiences and writing, as well as read from her book(s). She is a great admirer of Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh, Robi Thakur, Mahashweta Debi, Nabaneeta Deb Sen, Sunil Ganguly, Jhumpa Lahiri, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Colson Whitehead, Toni Morrison, Celest Ng, Sally Rooney and many, many others. To her readers, her main message would be that to know the Future, we must know the Past. Read and think widely, beyond borders of time and place. A nice talker, good friend, a popular teacher and a loving mom, any session with her is absolutely engaging.