Cinemas of North-East India: Growth and development

Film is a visual art and it is a group of moving images, along with Hollywood and Bollywood, the northeast eastern states too have made their own regional films for ages. As everyone knows an icon in Assam, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala made the region’s first film Joymati in 1935. After four years he made the second Assamese feature and his last Indramalati in 1939. Even Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, considered as one of the finest film musicians the country produced, made films mainly by accepted standards. In 1969, Brajen Barua directed Doctor Bezbarua which created an aura of self-confidence in making films in the Assamese language. Against the backdrop of a strong wind of neo-realism in Indian cinema, Padum Baruah’s Gonga Chilonir Pakhi wore a realistic, humane and revealing film expression. Winner of Sahitya Academy award & Padma Shri Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia directed various Assamese films like – Sandhayraag, Anirban, Agnisnan, Itihaas, etc. His first film Sandhyarag (Cry of Twilight) a polemical look at the urban-rural divide and middle-class Characters. His film got the stamp of a master story letter, with the script learning heavily towards a narrative which he would call a style of “literary film”. Another Filmmaker Jahnu Barua is a well-known filmmaker from India. His films mainly Halodhiya Choraye Baodhan Khai, Firingoti, Hkhagaraloi Bahu Door and Baadhon brought Assamese cinema to the national and international levels.

After Assam, Manipur is producing their first film Matamgi Manipur (Today’s Manipur, 1972) directed by Deb Kumar Bose. In Manipur, where Aribam Syam Sharma made films like Imagi Ningthem (My Son My Precious, 1981) and Ishanou (The Chosen One, 1990) is another masterpiece. His Imagi Ningthem was the first Indian film to have won the Grand Prix in the festival of three continents, Nantes in France in 1982. The most prominent and young cinematic voice in the entire Northeast now, he is Haobam Paban Kumar. He made his debut fiction film Loktak Lairembee which has been celebrated in the festival circuit, from Busan to Berlin.

In Meghalaya, Pradip Kurbah made the Khasi language film Ka Synjuk Ri ki Laiphew Syiem and Manik Raitong was the first coloured film directed by Ardhendu Bhattacharya.

In Mizoram, Mapuia Chawngthu made two short films in 2003 and 2010, but the town knew his church’s nuptial composition better. Now, with his third film Khawnglung Run, the biggest Mizo film ever made, with a budget of 11 Lakh and it attacks audiences all over the state.

In Tripura Joseph Pulinthanath, has made a couple of films in Tripura’s tribal language Kokborok. His film ” Yarwng” won the first national award for the state and special jury mention at the third eye Assam film Festival of Mumbai.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the first-ever film made in a local dialect of the state is Sonam (The Fortunate One) directed by Ahsan Muzid. Among other states of the region, Sikkim is the smallest northeastern state, from Sikkim several young filmmakers have emerged, such as Karma Takapa whose Ralang Road got its world premiere at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Europe and Prashant Rasaily, whose Acharya and Katha got good reviews in several festivals.

With the emergency of popular video platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, which are picking up good content for a global audience, Bhaskar Hazarika’s Assamese film Kotha Nodi, became the first North Eastern film to be picked up by Netflix. Rima Das’s Assamese film Village Rockstars, Bulbul Can Sing received various positive reviews. But the major problem for filmmaking in the region is the lack of theatre, a few states are not even well equipped or does not have a permanent cinema hall for film lovers. Another problem is that Northeast India has various communities and multiple languages and dialects. Most of which is not understand by communities other than that which speaks it. Along with problems, northeastern films are still growing and reflecting our society. (The writer is a pursuing undergraduate student at the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication, Dibrugarh University)