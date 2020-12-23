Citizens need to be informed to be ethical

By: Salil Saroj

Mahatma Gandhi felt that education should not only increase knowledge but also develop culture in heart and hand. Another of Gandhi’s interests lay in character building. Education without character building was not education according to him. He considered a strong character as the basic trait of a good citizen. Children and youth of today are the future of the nation. They need to inculcate Gandhi’s principles of social justice, his concerns about the environment and his principle that ‘there is enough for everyone’s needs but not for their greed’- for promoting a sustainable and inclusive economy and society. Gandhi preached political and economic decentralization. It is imperative to imbibe these values in the young minds and general public as without decentralization, it is not possible to establish an egalitarian society. The idea of Swachcha Bharat that the Government of India is focusing now has its roots in the Gandhian ideas. It is the supreme responsibility of the citizen to honour these values to discharge their duties as a responsible citizen to aid the Government’s effort and pro actively follow the principle of cleanliness in private and civic life. Besides this Gandhi’s cosmopolitanism provides a foundation to tackle today’s problems of global climate change and biodiversity habitat destruction, through a humanitarian outlook. It is important to successfully impart Global Citizenship Education. In this way, Gandhian thoughts provide an alternative way and a holistic vision to tackle the problems confronting present day society by establishing genuine democracy, non-alienated individuals, protection of the environment, equity among all and so on.

Development of informed and ethical citizenry is the pre requisite to have a genuine and deep rooted democracy. In this sense, the nation faces one of the foremost challenges as manifested in lower voting percentages, low tax compliance and lower awareness of the governance structure. As properly enlightened and informed citizen on one hand can hold the government accountable more effectively and on the other hand can promote holistic development at individual and community level, which points toward the need of Citizenship education. Citizenship education is a compulsory element in most democracies throughout Europe, North America and the Pacific where political education in schools emphasizes political institutions, rights and responsibilities of citizens, debates on current issues and moral values. However, the citizenship education in this regard is highly subjective and varied according to the specific needs of a nation. Indian ethos in the form of its rich ancient traditions and Gandhian values could form a vibrant and empowered citizenry. Citizens need to realize the importance of duties towards the nation, which are co related with the rights granted in the Constitution of India. Suitable training, communication and education need to be used to inculcate such values in the citizen of India to provide them agency to mould the path to take the nation towards further heights. Democracies require active, informed and responsible citizens who are willing and able to take responsibility for themselves and their communities and contribute to the developmental process. For India, the world’s largest democracy, the need for citizen to be informed about the socio-economic and political developments in order to articulate their opinions and arguments holds significance. It can be done through the knowledge about our socio-cultural ethos, historical background and our rich tradition. Success of any democracy comes through the resilient, intelligent and active participation of a broad base of citizens for whom the roles and functions of citizens should not merely be limited to awareness about rights but also about the supreme duties. An informed and active citizen must take pride in the rich and varied culture, tradition and heritage of our nation. He/she must have respect for the constitutional ideals of equality before law and equal protection of law; social, economic and political justice; freedom of thought, belief and religion; and idea of fraternity and common brotherhood among all notwithstanding the difference of caste, religion, residence or gender. The idea of national unity and integrity must be regarded as supreme and he/she must remain ready to render service for the nation when required. Citizens need to have a clear understanding of the political system to make it more effective. Knowledge regarding the Constitution of India, fundamental and other rights enumerated under it, directives provided for the State for governance, the fundamental duties under Part 4A, rule of law etc., need to be inculcated among the masses. Voting in every five years does not simply amount to the role of an active and informed citizen which goes further to seek what can be done for holistic development of the society and the nation. Last but not the least, the rich ideals of our nation should form the bedrock of such citizenship. The ancient ideals of – Dharma (one’s duty), Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (Universal brotherhood), Tyaga (renunciation), Dana (liberal giving), Nishtha (dedication), Satya (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence) – can make better humans and citizens.

Singapore provides Character and Citizenship Education from Primary till Pre-University level with varies syllabus at all levels. Singapore’ model emphasizes – taking pride in the national identity, have a sense of belonging to Singapore and be committed to nation-building; valuing Singapore’s socio-cultural diversity, and promote social cohesion and harmony; caring for others and contribute actively to the progress of the community and nation and reflecting on and responding to community, national and global issues, as an informed and responsible citizen. It emphasizes that a sense of shared values and respect is needed for citizens to appreciate and celebrate Singapore’s diversity so that they can stay cohesive and harmonious. It states that a person with a national and cultural identity – possesses a sense of responsibility to the nation; and has a shared commitment to the ideals of the nation and its culture.

Citizenship education program is a means to consolidate democracy by equipping citizens in general and young population in particular with the knowledge and skills that help them to understand democratic institutions, develop democratic values and engage in the political life of society. Classroom training to support this kind of citizenship preparation is the foremost way to influence young people to support, safeguard and cherish democracy and its values.