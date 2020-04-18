Combating COVID-19 Anxiety: 10 ways

By: Madhusmita Bordoloi

COVID-19 disease by taking the form of pandemic has traumatized the entire humankind. Indians have finally started resorting indoors, with the declaration of total lockdown by the government. The goal of flattening the curve and avoiding further spread of the virus SARS-CoV-2 will definitely be a challenging task for a country as wide and diverse as ours.

With the media giving us escalating figures of people dying and even developed countries being affected, the effect of the pandemic on our mental health is evident. Even healthy people are developing mental health problems like anxiety. Stress and depression are two other such emerging challenges. Worst are the conditions of people who already store history of such problems, since everything now are acting as triggers.

Quoting TF Hodge, ‘The first law of nature is self preservation’; it is common for us to feel threatened. However, we cannot let the fear of being affected by this disease go up to the extent of making us feel already dead on the inside at a daily basis. It is more important now than ever, to take care of our mental health. Here are a few ways which may help you to fight anxiety during this period-

Limit media exposure : The media is now undoubtedly overloading with information about the pandemic. With the number of people being affected at a constant rise, we might become anxious of what will happen next. Focusing on living in the present and avoiding the built up ‘what if’ scenarios of our minds are essential. Also, overexposure to any form of content in the digital platform makes us feel cut off from reality and causes irritation. Take a break from the idle scrolling of screen after using it continuously at a stretch and engage in something more productive. Beware of fake news: Taking advantage of people’s fear, many miscreants have started spreading fake news through social media platforms. It is important for us to selectively choose information and cross check them. Stay at home: Suresh Kumar, a minister from Karnataka recently tweeted, “Just loved this statement from the AIIMS doctor- This virus (Corona Virus) has a very big ego, he will not come to your house unless you go out and invite him.” True to this, there are the least chances of someone being contaminated with this disease while staying at home. Of course, one needs to still get out of home in order to get their groceries and medicines, and be careful while handling them. It is essential is for us to limit our wants during this time of crisis. The worst sufferers of this pandemic will be the marginalized section of our society and the ones that fall below poverty line. We need to be empathetic towards everyone in our society and reach out to people in need of some help.

Connect with family: This ‘Corona Vacation’ as some say, is bringing families together. Have a chat with your family members over a cup of tea or coffee, play board games, cook together and learn to be grateful of having near and dear ones. Connect with friends and relatives over phone calls and messages: Humans beings by nature are social animals. In times of lockdown we might get frustrated of not meeting our friends and relatives. However, a pandemic of 21st century comes with the boon of worldwide connectivity. Also, it’s a great time to associate with that one old friend and that one distant relative with whom you lost touch due to lack of time. Create a routine : Staying at home might make us fall into the trap of being idle. This will eventually lead to depression and feeling of worthlessness. To combat this, it is advisable to set a routine for oneself. Do some brainstorming and make a healthy routine that covers every aspect of your life. Overall, do not pressurize yourself much and take time off to relax. Cultivate hobbies: As life happens, we stop painting, stop singing and dancing, whatever else it may be. This period, one may sit back and reflect on what one used to enjoy back in their good old days and revert back on that activity. It may be a little bit of gardening in your yard or playing that one musical instrument lying idle in a corner of your room. Physical activity and meditation: Exercise is a scientifically proven medicine for mental health challenges. One need not go to the gym to involve in some kind of physical activity. Even a little bit of walking within the boundaries of your house counts. One way also try some meditation and yoga while in search of some internal peace. Improvement of skill set: One may consider brushing up their skills while sitting in their homes for this long period of time. Consider taking an online course on a subject area of your choice. Take this time to increase your knowledge and be open to learning. Introspect and self care: Above all, it’s important for human beings to introspect. We are a part of this planet and the atrocities caused by us on it have to stop somewhere. Taking care of oneself, may it be physical, mental or spiritual is important during this time.

Some of the measures in brief as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to take care of one’s health and protect others from COVID-19 are, washing hands frequently, maintaining of social distancing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, practice of respiratory hygiene and seeking early medical care in case of sickness. There is absolutely no need to panic if we are adhering by these guidelines given by the health experts. Let’s love and be loved. (The writer is a student of Tezpur University, pursuing M.A in Mass Communication and Journalism)