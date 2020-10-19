Comico-life: ‘Right is Wrong’

By: Rupak G. Duarah

It was drizzling in the afternoon. Unfortunately, I forgot my rain coat. I geared up speed of the bike to reach home early. When I reached the main traffic point of the town, I saw the yellow light was on. I was slowly passing the point when suddenly I heard the sound of a traffic whistle blowing fast. A traffic police signalled me to stop the bike. I was little confused. What’s wrong? The police man came towards me and asked, “Have not you seen the red light is on? Why have you broken the traffic rule?” I was surprised. I pointed at the light and told him that it was yellow light only. But the police man scolded and ordered me to look at the light again. When for the third time, I looked at the light, I found that the light’s cover was broken, but in one corner, a small portion of red glass was still there. Most probably, they did not have money to replace the red glass with a new one and with that tiny broken piece of glass they were performing their duties as usual. I had accepted my mistake honestly in front of him. He warned me not to repeat the mistake again.

Suddenly, the blue light was on. Again, I was confused. What should I do now? What was the meaning of the blue light? The police man shouted at me, “Hey, go… go, green light is on.” “But it is blue light sir!” I was astonished. “Are you blind or what? That is green light.” The police man confirmed it boldly. Again I looked at the light. I saw that a general bulb was covered with a blue plastic and thus they made it ‘green light’. Probably, green plastic was not available in nearby shops. I laughed a little and left the point.

This incident taught me that sometimes traffic lights are not always the same as we read in the book. It varies by place, person and time.

(Grateful to Biraj Kr. Sarma)