Commenting on SEBA and AHSEC Examinations

By: Gendra Galla Narzinary

The examinations for 10th and 12th standards are usually held in February-March season across the states in India every year each taking almost long one month. 10th standard examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) are over recently. However, 12th standard examinations conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) are going on. Apart from them, the examinations under the central boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), both of which conduct the examinations of 10th and 12th standards simultaneously are also going on.

It is regrettable that central boards are compelled to postpone some of the examinations in riot-hit northeast Delhi that happened recently due to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) protests and fuelled by vitriolic attacks by politicians on protesters. Assam, however, despite being epicentre of anti-CAA protests, all examinations are going on peacefully. Thanks to All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) which took wise decision to continue anti-CAA protests with a low tone for time being. The powerful students’ union recently stated that tremendous, however, disciplined anti-CAA protests will be set in momentum once all the examinations are over.

The examination is as core component as the study materials, syllabus, trained teachers, school infrastructures, availability of safe drinking water and hygienic kitchen in the era of mid-day meal (MDM) scheme in formal education life of a child. It is not only vital but also inevitable. Escaping examination means school-dropout telling a child is out of formal education. Well, there may be several unnoticed factors behind such school-dropout cases. But, unlike developed countries, our parents or guardians think that investment in education for their wards while studying in primary school does not pay return at all. They think that returns on investment in education are accrued after their wards complete higher education degrees. However, the wealthy and elite sections across societies know to pay the equal importance of investment in education. Majority within tribal societies and underprivileged sections in India cannot think that investment in primary school pays good returns in terms of reading, writing, speaking and cognitive ability which help a child in the ladder of higher education. Nonetheless, parental care for their wards is improving over the years even in tribal and underprivileged sections of societies. It is common knowledge that results of these examinations set the way for entry into the best colleges in India as well as abroad. I won’t be talking much about this issue. Economists and educationists have better evidences to tell us.

Instead I would like to comment on some issues that I think pertinent which are connected with the examinations conducted by SEBA and AHSEC which may be inviting healthy debates to ponder with. I believe that educationists have the better inputs that may be helpful for reforming the way the examinations are conducted. In fact, Assam government appointed Review-cum-Reforms Committee on SEBA that was chaired by Professor Srinath Baruah submitted its reports with policy suggestions in June 2012 after three months of its formation. Issues that I would like to draw attention are:

Firstly, routines of board and council always have English paper in first day of their examinations. However, I do not have all routines since their inception to substantiate my statement to be true as they are not digitally available in their websites. But I am pretty much sure that English has been in first day of examinations since last 25 years. When I appeared my 10th standard what is called High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in 2003, many of my friends expressed their grief that English paper demoralised them to tame the remaining subjects of examination as they knew poor performance in it. As we were from vernacular medium of teacher-deficit school, taming English was a tough task to come up out of jitter and depression. Same gossip of grief I again heard two years later when we appeared 12th standard examination as English paper was in first day of the examination. These experiences tempt me to ask a question: why don’t SEBA and AHSEC put Modern Indian Language (MIL) paper instead of English in first day of their examinations? Performance on first day of examination boosts the morale of examinees to tame whole papers of examination. However, which subject has better average outcome over the years, only board and council can tell it and can decide accordingly.

Secondly, the strict vigils of internal invigilators and deputed external invigilators are important for detecting the adopting unfair means in examinations and turning examinations run free of any malpractices are noteworthy. Examinees caught red-handed while adopting unfair means in examinations face expulsion and even SEBA debars them from appearing examination for next three years. Punishment and penalty are always welcome. But how are stakeholders making awareness among students in schools? A bizarre incident that happened inside one of examination halls in Lakhimpur district torments the examinees. How can an examinee be asked to remove her clothes before peers in examination hall just because external invigilator suspects her of possessing a piece of note/book? This amounts to outraging the modesty of a girl student that may invite punishment to wrongdoer. Morality of such erring deputed external invigilator can be severely questioned whether he is mentally fit for continuing his assignment. Physical checking of examinees, if board and council deem fit, is possible only in closed room separately for girls and boys with assigning lady teachers and gent teachers respectively before the commencement of examinations. But whether it is practicable or not board and council can think about. However, they need to issue dos and don’ts and upload them in websites for available.

Thirdly, incident of students committing suicide post expulsion from examination is serious issue that should be handled well. I am not in favour of removing punishment and penalty to students those who indulge in adopting unfair means. However, they should not claim human lives. Suitable measures such as keeping those expelled or debarred students under consoling surveillance of family or any other suitable guidelines should be framed. If an examinee is expelled from examination, he/she should not be allowed to leave the examination venue until and unless parents or guardians are called for and they should be told that onus of solace watch rests on family members. It is time board and council need to come out with better policies to address post-expulsion suicide cases.

Finally, examination conducting agencies should avoid setting of wrong questions. They have to detect the wrongs if any and fix the point of genesis which may be at manuscript or at printing level. Leaking question papers or mongering fake news of leakage should be dealt with strictly. Why do board and council confine their powers of punishment at examinees only? They need to apply even stricter punishment to those who leak papers or even monger of leaking them. Recommendations submitted by Review-cum-Reforms Committee on SEBA are implemented or not, board should upload them in website. SEBA uploaded a notification regarding views or suggestions on the backdrop of implementing the recommendations given by said committee in July 2016. It is true that onus of implementing vital recommendations rests on Assam government.

Examination-induced jitters are common for students. In extreme, many fall even into severe depression. These hinder the performance of students in examination. One of many reasons is that they cannot manage time well before the commencement of examination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked and interacted with students regarding issues related to study and examination through his innovative ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ during January last. Such noble initiative should be broadened to frame implementable rules and regulations focusing the examination related menaces to avoid any unwanted incidents in future. I wish a good luck to all students.