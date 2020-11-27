Compulsory Voting-Is it practical?

By: Salil Saroj

India stands as a model for many emerging democracies around the world. Free and fair elections are the hallmark of a well functioning democracy. While we are justifiably proud of our democracy, there are a number of areas which need to be strengthened for us to realize the true potential of a well functioning democracy. Our election system, from the selection of candidates, to the manner in which funds are raised and spent in election campaigns, are in dire need of significant changes. There has been a growing concern over the years in India about several aspects of our electoral system. The Election Commission has made changes in several areas to respond to some of the concerns. There have also been a number of committees which have examined the major issues pertaining to our electoral system and made a number of recommendations. But there remain some critical issues that might need legislative action to bring about the required changes.

Our country is the largest democracy in the world having population of more than a billion. But it has been seen that only about fifty per cent of the eligible voters exercise their right to vote. During almost all the elections in the country, it has been observed that the number of actual voters is far below the number of eligible voters. Therefore, the average voting is very low. This type of electoral trend makes it clear to us that suitable steps are necessary to encourage the citizens to exercise their right to vote in order to elect their representative so that the results of the election show the will of all the electors and not just a segment of them. In our country, a candidate is declared as elected even if he secures one vote more than the votes polled to his nearest candidate. Though he has won the seat, yet he may not have the support of even half of the electors. In the true sense, he is not representing the constituency from which he has been elected. The percentage of votes polled at every election is decreasing which shows that people are not willing to participate in the election process. Some times in some of the constituencies, as low as thirty per cent of the total votes are polled. Thus, an electoral reform often mooted now-a-day is compulsory voting in response to chronic voter apathy, especially in urban areas.

Compulsory voting is not a new concept. Some of the countries that introduced mandatory voting laws were Belgium in 1892, Argentina in 1914 and Australia in 1924. Compulsory voting is a system in which electors are obliged to votes in elections or attend a polling place on voting day. If an eligible voter does not attend a polling place, he or she may be subject to punitive measures such as fines or community service. In other words, “Compulsory voting can be defined very simply as the legal obligation to attend the polls at the election time and platform whatever duties are required there of electors”.

Compulsory voting was first considered by the Parliament in 1950 during the enactment of the Representation of the People Act. Nevertheless, citing practical difficulties in implementation, it was rejected (led by members such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar). Then the Dinesh Goswami Committee in 1990 considered the question of making “voting compulsory” to increase voter turnouts. However, the Committee rejected the idea based on “the practical difficulties involved in its implementation”. Subsequently, in 2001, the Consultation Paper of the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (NCRWC) on Electoral Reforms again considered, and rejected the proposal for compulsory voting, noting that it would “not be feasible or advisable at present … [given that]in our situation, there may be several management and legal enforceability problems and difficult questions of penalty for not voting.”

Compulsory voting is currently present in the statute books of 28 countries, although such a figure does not give a true picture of the level of enforcement, which is even lower. Thus, most studies estimate that around 14 countries currently enforce compulsory voting provisions. These include many small countries such as Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Nauru, and one canton in Switzerland; and others such as Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Singapore, Peru, and Uruguay. Nor does the 28 countries figure indicate the trend towards which countries globally are moving. For instance, the fact that both Italy (1993) and the Netherlands (1967) have abolished Compulsory Voting; and others such as Liechtenstein and Greece have moved from a strict to a not-strict or non-enforcement of Compulsory Voting Laws respectively has lead Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) to question: “Is Compulsory Voting a dying phenomenon” in Western Europe? Perhaps in a few years it will only be kept as a “ghost” in constitutions, without any intention to enforce it.”

Penalizing non-voters by penalizing their poverty (such as in Brazil for failure to pay the fine) or restricting their access to government services and benefits (such as in Belgium and Peru) are extremely harsh measures and will not work in the Indian context, with its vast poverty and unemployment. Conversely, if the fine is too low, then it will only affect the poor and not change the behaviour of the rich, who do constitute a sizeable mass of the non-voting qualified voter population. In both cases, however, the result will be many court cases and delays in an already creaking judicial system. For all these reasons, comparative examples do not provide any justification for the imposition of compulsory voting in India.

Merits of compulsory voting

Political journalist Jonathan Levine believes that Compulsory Voting System confer a higher degree of political legitimacy because they result in increased voter turnout. The victorious candidate represents a majority of the population, not just the politically motivated individuals who would vote without compulsion.

Compulsory Voting prevents disenfranchisement of the socially disadvantaged. In a similar way that the secret ballot is designed to prevent interference with the votes actually cast, compelling voters to the polls for an election reduces the impact that external factors may have on an individual’s capacity to vote such as the weather, transport, or restrictive employers.

If everybody must vote, restrictions on voting are easily identified and steps are taken to remove them. Countries with compulsory voting generally hold elections on a Saturday or Sunday as evidenced in nations such as Australia, to ensure that working people can fulfill their duty to cast their vote. Postal and pre-poll voting is provided to people who cannot vote on polling day, and mobile voting booths may also be taken to old age homes and hospitals to cater for immobilized citizens.

Compulsory voting may encourage voters to research the candidates’ political positions more thoroughly. Since they are voting anyway, they may take more of an interest into the nature of the politicians they may vote for, rather than simply opting out. This means candidates need to appeal to a more general audience, rather than a small section of the community.

Apart from the increased turnout as a value in itself, it lists other advantages to compulsory voting. Firstly, the increase in voting participation may stimulate stronger participation and interest in other political activities. Secondly, as smaller campaign funds are needed to goad voters to the polls, the role of money in politics decreases.

Demerits of compulsory voting

Any compulsion affects the freedom of an individual, and the fining of recalcitrant nonvoters is an additional impact on a potential recalcitrant voter. Voting may be seen as a civic right rather than a civic duty. While citizens may exercise their civil rights (free speech, marriage, etc.) they are not compelled to. Furthermore, compulsory voting may infringe other rights.

Another argument against compulsory voting, prevalent among legal scholars in the United States is that it is essentially a compelled speech act, which violates freedom of speech because the freedom to speak necessarily includes the freedom not to speak.

Some do not support the idea of compulsory voting, particularly if they have no interest in politics or no knowledge of the candidates. Others may be well-informed, but have no preference for any particular candidate, and have no wish to give support to the incumbent political system.

They believe that the political process is inherently corrupt and violent, and prefer to minimize their personal involvement with it.

Some suggest that it is undemocratic to force people to vote as it is an infringement of liberty.

The ignorant and those with little interest in politics are forced to polls.

It can be said that the introduction of compulsory voting in India seems not practical for a variety of reasons such as being undemocratic, illegitimate, expensive, unable to improve quality political participation and awareness, and difficult to implement. The former Election Commissioner, S.Y. Qureishi has also stated that Compulsory Voting does not go well with the idea of democracy.