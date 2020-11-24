Constitution of India- Rainbow of hopes

By: Salil Saroj

Our Constitution is a resolve to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic Republic. It is, in fact, a promise to the people for securing them socio-economic and political justice, liberty and equality; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and opportunity; and to promote among all – fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity of the nation. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, very clearly outlined the core expectations underlining the various commitments. He said: “Our object in framing the Constitution is two-fold: to lay down the form of political democracy, and to lay down that our ideal is economic democracy and also to prescribe that every Government whatever is in power shall strive to bring about economic democracy…” The Constitution of India lays down a structure for political, economic and social democracy. It underlines the commitment of the people of India for asserting, ensuring and achieving the various national goals through peaceful and democratic ways. It is not merely a legal manuscript; rather, it is a vehicle that steers the nation to realize the dreams and aspirations of the people by accommodating and adapting to the changing needs and realities of the times. Making India that is Bharat, as a Union of States, equality before the law and equal protection of the laws is the essence of the Constitution. At the same time, the Constitution is sensitive to the needs and concerns of the underprivileged and disadvantaged segments of the society too. The Constitution of India is the supreme law of the land, on the basis of which the entire governance system works. The Founding Fathers had chosen parliamentary democracy as the system of governance for the nascent Republic. The reason for choosing parliamentary system of democracy over others was elucidated by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in these words, and I quote:

“…Under the non-Parliamentary system, such as the one that exists in the U.S.A., the assessment of the responsibility of the Executive is periodic. It is done by the Electorate. In England, where the Parliamentary system prevails, the assessment of responsibility of the Executive is both daily and periodic. The daily assessment is done by members of Parliament, through questions, Resolutions, No-confidence motions, Adjournment motions and Debates on Addresses. Periodic assessment is done by the Electorate at the time of the election which may take place every five years or earlier. The Daily assessment of responsibility, which is not available under the American system, is, it is felt, far more effective than the periodic assessment and far more necessary in a country like India. The Draft Constitution in recommending the Parliamentary system of Executive has preferred more responsibility to more stability.”

In 1922, Mahatma Gandhi asserted the demand that India’s destiny should be determined by the Indians themselves. He stated: “Swaraj will not be a free gift of the British Parliament. It will be a declaration of India’s full self-expression, expressed through an Act of Parliament. But it will be merely a courteous ratification of the declared wish of the people of India. The ratification will be a treaty to which Britain will be a party. The British Parliament, when the settlement comes, will ratify the wishes of the people of India as expressed through the freely chosen representatives”. The vision of Mahatma Gandhi was soulfully enshrined in the constitution, which can be read in the Preamble of the Constitution itself.

The Preamble to the Constitution of India embodies and reflects the fundamental values, philosophy and objectives on which the Constitution is based. Pandit Thakur Das Bhargava, member of the Constituent Assembly, summed up the importance of the Preamble in the following words: “The Preamble is the most precious part of the Constitution. It is the soul of the Constitution. It is the key to the Constitution… It is a jewel set in the Constitution… It is a proper yardstick with which one can measure the worth of the Constitution.”

Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar, a foremost constitutional expert who played a crucial role in the framing of the Constitution, said:

“…in spite of the ignorance and illiteracy of the large mass of the Indian people, the Assembly has adopted the principle of adult franchise with an abundant faith in the common man and the ultimate success of democratic rule and in the full belief that the introduction of democratic government on the basis of adult suffrage will bring enlightenment and promote the well-being, the standard of life, the comfort and the decent living of the common man…. it may be stated that never before in the history of the world has such an experiment been so boldly undertaken.”

Mahatma Gandhi had visualized the new Constitution of India in terms of universal values applied to the specific and special conditions of India. As early as in 1931, Gandhiji had written:

“I shall strive for a Constitution which will release India from thralldom and patronage. I shall work for an India in which the poorest shall feel that it is their country in whose making they have an effective voice: an India in which there is no high class or low class of people, an India in which all communities shall live in perfect harmony. There can be no room in such an India for the curse of untouchability. We shall be at peace with the rest of the world neither exploiting nor exploited…. This is the India of my dreams for which I shall struggle”.

The Constitution empowers the people as much as the people empower the Constitution. The framers of Indian Constitution very well realized that a Constitution, no matter how well written and how detailed, would have little meaning without the right people to implement it and to live by its values. And in this, they placed their faith in generations that would follow. We have every right to feel proud today, as our Constitution is recognized across the world for democratic and secular values as well as for establishing an inclusive social order. (The writer is a Committee Officer at Lok Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi)