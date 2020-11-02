Corona & Air Pollution: Horrible combination for people’s health

By: Lalit Garg

Even though we faced every difficult moment related to the corona epidemic and the outbreak, the corona is becoming more severe, more inaccessible public challenge. Government declarations and assessments about Corona are also starting to look like election manifestos. In India, when the Corona cases were negligible, the governments were very aware, when the cases were at the peak, the governments were exhausted, what irony and contradiction? The country’s capital Delhi is still battered by a double whammy of corona and pollution. On the one hand, Corona is making new records this week; on the other hand, a situation like red alert has also arisen on pollution.

Balaram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said that we have handled the Corona curve in such a way that we do not have a state of extreme in the mid of September. This statement is not a political statement, even if it the statement given for self-confidence may have been stated, but it shows more confidence, seems exaggerated as 5,673 new covid patients were reported in Delhi alone on Wednesday and 5,739 on Thursday. Amidst these figures, there was a discussion that whether the third outbreak of Corona is going on in Delhi is it a fierce condition due to indifference towards Corona, is it the result of increasing air pollution. However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said there is a matter of keeping a check on Corona’s trend for a week to confirm the third fierce outbreak.

It is a matter of concern that the level of pollution in Delhi is also creating new records, the air has become poisonous and the statistics of air quality index are going to make anyone numbed. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air in Delhi has become so toxic that it has become a serious threat of new respiratory diseases and is becoming a major reason for the Corona epidemic to resume. However, be aware that the corona virus also affects the respiratory system of humans. In such a situation, if a person’s respiratory system is weakened due to pollution, the risk of his life increases manifold in the event of a covid-19 pandemic because his ability to fight against the pandemic decreases completely.

The year 2020 has passed under the terrible shadow of Corona. Displacement, accidental deaths, fear of disease and worsening economic conditions has disturbed the lives of the entire world. The atmosphere of fear and panic has not stopped with Corona. India, which has been on the track of lockdown since March, is slowly becoming normal, but the Corona cases rising in some parts of the country including Delhi are causing concern, air pollution from the world and the country, markets. In the growing crowd, pictures of social distance, masks, carelessness being taken for fun and giving rise to new fears.

Poisonous mist of pollution is proving fatal on the sky of Delhi, corona virus is entering the breath, and while on the other hand, the amount of pollution in air is alarming. Recall the years when it became difficult to breathe in Delhi, schools were closed and the pace of the city stopped. In such a situation, the question arises, what makes this call of pollution in the corona period more frightening? Corona or the poisonous air that we call pollution and which the governments have been beating hands and feet over the past 5 years to stop the judiciary, but no effective measures have been taken. In fact, earlier many reports have said that ninety percent of the world’s population is breathing unsafe air and air pollution is one of the biggest threats to human health.

According to Frank Hammes, CEO of IAQ Air, the new Corona virus has made international headlines, while air pollution is a silent killer causing more than 7 million deaths a year. There is a double threat to the health of the people in Northern India at this time. Every year pollution in the air proves to be a major threat to the health of all of us, but this year the corona virus epidemic with pollution is making a double attack on health.

Pollution has a direct effect on the heart, lungs and other parts of the body. During this double invasion of corona and pollution, people need to take special care of them. Especially those who have lung disease or have trouble breathing. This is because the corona virus infection also reduces the amount of oxygen in the body and at the same time there will be difficulty in breathing due to pollution. Cases of COPD and asthma are on the rise in the surrounding states due to cold and burn of straw.

Air quality is deteriorating all over North India. Temperatures have dropped at the beginning of winter and wind speed has decreased. Along with this, the situation is getting worse due to the burning of straw in the areas around Delhi. Sunita Narayan, an environmentalist and member of NCR’s Environmental Pollution Authority, says, I am very scared this year. This can be a double kill with covid-19 as the virus attacks our lungs in the same way as air pollution.

Therefore, we need to take effective steps. She says, our pollution control boards in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Punjab or Rajasthan are very weak; they have very limited staff, so their capacity is very less. We need to empower these institutions. The disappointing situation is that along with pollution in Delhi, the dirt also remains a threat to Corona. Here again and again politics is happening in the name of cleanliness. It is also seen that this issue related to common life is also a victim of politics. If the Delhi government considers the Center to be guilty, then the Center exposes the inefficiency of the Delhi government, the people of Delhi are crushed. But till when? This is the reason why Delhi High Court itself has had to intervene in this case many times. It cannot be denied that cleanliness and health are directly related to each other.

Narendra Modi, taking a sweep to clean the dust and soil, gave the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan the form of a mass movement for the entire nation and said that people should neither spread dirt on their own nor let anyone else spread it. They “will not mess, nor will they let me do it.” Also gave the mantra of cleanliness but the BJP has the responsibility of cleaning in Delhi, then why is there a difference in its speech and actions? How long have people lived in the capital and major cities of the country in the grip of broken breath? Nobody listens to reform, morality.

There is no light anywhere. What effective measures are the Chief Ministers of Delhi doing other than advertisements in radio-TV and newspapers on the fatal problems of Delhi, because the victims of deadly air pollution are not safe even in their homes? Lack of proper drainage system has been a permanent cause of water logging in the city, that too, being fatal. The city needs roads, electricity, water, houses and offices. For all this, either the fields are being home or the forest. Trees, wild animals, traditional water sources are all being destroyed in the trick of digesting the forest. This is a loss and is the major cause of air pollution.

The corona epidemic is a lesson in order to make the systems of governance fit, to change the lifestyle, to be aware of the environment and nature. To be conscious of body, mind, soul and nature. Everyone should take care of themselves and their loved ones. Adopt a healthy lifestyle Think well, forgive others. Help others. Trust in yourself. Do regular meditation and self-study. Learn to be equitable and comfortable. Keep nature, environment and surroundings clean. This is the moment that we have to understand, capture and live. (The writer is a Journalist, Columnist and can be contacted via Email: [email protected])