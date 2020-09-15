Corona, Covid and Confusion: WHO?’s to blame?

Scientists fear that after failure to nib the virus in the bud, the rate race for vaccination may further jeopardize the disaster situation.

By: Dr Amrit Goswamee

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 caused by novel corona virus SARS-Cov-2 in December 2019 in the Wuhan city of China originating from the Huanan seafood sprawling market that sold game meat and live animals and which was subsequently closed and scrubbed down, everything in respect of it is not concrete even after several months of effect of the virus. As a result general public is at catch-22 situation. It is seen that the reports coming out about the origin of the virus are not at all clear. W.H.O.’s country office at China first picked up a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission about a viral pneumonia in December 2019 at Hubei City. After repeated enquiry, China responded only on 3 January, 2020 but no details were given. The Director General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press meet said that WHO received the first official report from China only on 20 April 2020. By that time slowly the disease had spread to one country after another from the travelers of China through the international airports. It started then the blame game between the US President Donald Trump and the WHO for delayed declaration of the disease as pandemic on 11 March 2020 with subsequent led to withdrawal of US grant and its relinquishing membership in the WHO.

There are only speculations that the virus came from bats that went through a mammalian species, may be a pangolin developing its pathogenic power with hook like spikes to bind receptors and then spilled over to human and evolved to have its other stealth feature – the cleavage site that lets it easily break into human cells. This spillover event might have happened before the virus found its way into a live animal market, which then acted as an amplifying setting with many more infections that subsequently spread. But all these are speculations and speculation is not proof. There were also reports that it is an engineered virus that accidentally released from Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). However, the head of the lab at WIV, has emphatically denied it as they have a strict regulatory regime and code of conduct of research. Further, the spike protein on the virus molecule is the result of natural selection and not engineering.

In order to investigate the source, WHO sent two experts in July but is unclear whether a thorough and objective investigation was possible to access the data as they had to complete 2 weeks quarantine and it may take many months, with the Chinese authority forcing them to do their detective work from a distance which is not ideal. It seems that the whole political landscape is not favorable to undertaking an unbiased scientific investigation as the broader geopolitical climate could make Chinese experts unwilling to share valuable research.

Coming to the context of the spread of the disease in India, it has been observed that it is increasing exponentially and it now constrained to believe to be due to improper planning. The outbreak of the disease in China came to the notice of the Government of India in the last week of December 2019 itself. The first case of Covid-19 in India was reported on 30 January, 2020. By that time the disease in many other countries started spreading to a considerable extent. Had the international airports been blocked cancelling all the flights and quarantined travelers coming to India from a definite cut-off date in the first part of January, there would not have been any scope left for spreading the disease to the current extent. It was not done due to a political reason. The reason was ‘Namaste Trump’ program honouring the visit of the US president Donald Trump from 22-24 February 2020. One can easily see how Vietnam with a population of 97 million people and sharing 1,300 km border with China has been able to control the disease with strategy and proper planning ever since the first reported case coming from China by cancelling all the international flights, for which there are only 327 reported cases with not a single death till date. The strategy adopted in India against this treacherous disease seems to be totally confusing. It was first given the scope to get the disease spread to a considerable extent. At first a Janata Curfew was declared on 22 March followed by a call by the Prime Minister to assemble the family members at the windows, doors, or balconies exactly at 5 pm for 5 minutes for ringing bells, beating plates and utensils, clapping to show solidarity towards the doctors, nurses and health workers so as to kill corona virus. Some pseudo scientists started finding science component in it. Thereafter sudden declaration for a long period of lockdown without giving sufficient time to the people including the migrant labors to move was brought into effect. The after effect has been seen by all.

The notable thing is that scientific analyses of the effect of the virus are also not at all concrete. In an interview of the editor of the ‘New Indian Express’ G.S. Vasu in March 2020 with Hyderabad based doctor Padma Bhushan, Dr. Nageshar Reddy, Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Dr Reddy said that there was no need to panic. Because it may not parallel that of Italy or China because its strain is different and coronavirus may not withstand the scorching heat of the Indian summer due of above 32 degree C, the virus would be unable to exist for long periods. In the Indian virus, there is only a single mutation occurring in the spike protein of the genome. Spike protein is the area that attaches to the human cell. A single mutation means attachment of the virus with human cell is weak. And now it is observed that at this temperature of more than 35 degree C the effect of the virus is increasing every day with new features. For the development of a proper vaccine or a drug against a particular virus it is necessary to have sufficient time to study it thoroughly for generation of sufficient data. The spread of the disease and death toll throughout the world have left little time for development of vaccine and specific chemical entity as drug against the virus. As a result scientific community has become desperate to solve the deadly conundrum of Covid-19 for a fast answer. But science cannot build up anything on haste and certain low-quality studies have clouded the picture. As deaths from coronavirus relentlessly mounted up, doctors and patients rushed to use drugs before it could be proved safe or effective. There has started a rat race to try with the existing chemical drug molecular entities used against different other viral, bacterial or malarial diseases and whichever molecule has been found to be responding to a certain extent, has been tried before the virus can do any harm. Remdesvir, favipiravir (fabiflue), hydroxychloroquine, dexamethasone are the drug molecular candidates against Ebola virus, influenza virus, malarial parasites and anti-inflammatory. All these drugs have one or other side effects. Hydroxychlorquine has side effect against heart. WHO has no approval for using it, whereas ICMR has approved for prophylactic use of it which is quite contradictory. The vaccine development race is far more interesting. USA, UK, Italy, Israel, Germany, China, Russia all are in the fray. Russian vaccine has already come to their market as reported and others are either in phase II or in phase III trial stage. India’s Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech Laboratory in collaboration with ICMR has claimed the completion of Phase I & Phase II trial of the vaccine –Covaxin. But this rush for launching the vaccine has raised questions from Indian Academy of Science along with few other scientists that scientific laboratories effort & standard should not be compromised as it may be counterproductive. It is urgent to have a vaccine but before that its application with all possible tests should be carried out on animals and then on humans so that its reaction, side effects could be observed. There is definite apprehension that hurried move for use of vaccine with a targeted date may bring about possibility of another crisis.

The covid-19 testing context is far more confusing. The RT-PCR (Reverse transcryptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction) test that converts the RNA of Corona virus present in swab into DNA and is detected by fluorescent dye is time consuming. CBNAAT is also an RT-PCR, TrueNAT – a chip based portable RT-PCR machine test of mouth or nose swab originally developed as a diagnostic tool for TB and is faster, Covid antigen test that can detect the protein of the virus present in nasal swab takes a few minutes time. Presently the antibody test of blood is being carried out. But none is 100% accurate and there are certain limitations in each test.

The guidelines of WHO against the disease are also not definitive. Initially only those reported to be corona positive were asked to put on mask, but later it was thrust upon everyone with a rider of physical distancing. The term physical distance is every time confused with social distancing. Regarding transmission of the disease through air and WHO’s guidelines that virus does not remain suspended in air for long was challenged by 239 scientists of 32 countries who urged WHO to change its guidelines, as transmission may take place through air suspension as it remains for long. Any change in the WHO’s assessment of risk of transmission could affect its current advice on keeping 1-metre (3.3 feet) of physical distancing. Governments, which rely on the agency for guidance policy, may also have to adjust public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Finally the WHO acknowledged the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus. The infectious nature of asymptomatic carrier is another aspect nullified by the WHO based on the statement of one medical expert. However the agency later made complete ‘U’ turn in this regards.

Confusion of coronavirus could not even been quarantined in its own sphere but got spilled over to Assamese vernacular also in its name as it is written as কৰ’না by the print media as approved by the ‘Assam Sahitya Sabha, ‘ক’ৰণা, কৰোনা or কৰুনা by the electronic media and mixture of all these three in the social media.

Having seen such a confused state of affair, it may be construed that nothing is known what will happen next as there is no clear picture how the virus is going to behave in the next few months as the corona curve is moving up and up in India and so one should upgrade to physiological, mental and emotional fitness. For that one should go for ‘Heartfulness Meditation’ to fight stress, reduce levels of cortisol, corticosteroids and cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) produced by T-cells in the blood, the responsible factors for irregularities in immune responses and the triggering agents of cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease. It also helps in developing immunity to fight different vector borne diseases. For this one can go through the book ‘designing Destiny – The Heartfulness Way’ written by dajji Kamlesh Patel, the best number ever for such a purpose. (The writer is the Chief Scientist (Retd)-CSIR-NEIST-Jorhat)