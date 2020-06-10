Corona has acted as a guide, helped identify the pro-poor

By: RK Sinha

Corona has done something extraordinary. It has exposed some of those who have no respect for the law of the land. Also those who believed that they can violate the lockdown and there is going to be no action against them. In this category are also those VIP brats who can pull the wires or who receive protection from powerful men and women for any wrong done.

At the same time it has brought to fore those who have a genuine love for the poor and care for the needy. They have followed the guidelines and supported all government moves to defeat the virus. It is largely because of such people that much damage has not been done and the infection did not spread to all the areas.

Now, there is unlocking. The government has given nod for reopening of the malls and restaurants from the next week. Cinema halls and school will reopen in the last phase. The story is different for the containment zones. The lockdown was strictly followed by most of the people. It was a small group which did not care and spread the disease in all parts.

It is not to suggest that the government was unaware and did not take actions against them. The government, in addition, saw to it that essential goods were available to them during the lockdown. Arrangements were made to open shops of essential goods so that people did not face difficulty in getting food grains, medicines and other essentials.

There were, however, also those who did follow the guidelines and opened shops despite warnings. Shops were open in places like Karnal, Ghaziabad and Begusarai in the country. When the police raided these shops the owners came out with all kinds of excuses. Cases have been registered against such people.

The police across the country have done a great job and done everything possible to make the lockdown successful. But those who poured cold water on their hard work have also come into the open. They did not realize the seriousness of the situation. However, the police have also registered cases against them under various sections. The police was given additional powers during lockdown and if convicted, the guilty can be sentenced to life imprisonment.

A senior Delhi Police official has told me that during the initial phases of the lockdown, many people moved out of their houses in cars only to get fresh air and to see the atmosphere outside. Police did question them and they had no answer. When action was initiated they came down on their knees. No mercy was shown to them.

By the way, there are also some people who call the lockdown unnecessary and speak in favour of imposition of Section 144. They believe that imposition of restrictions under this section would have done the trick. To them, there was no need for imposition of lockdown. According them, some awareness programmes were enough to educate the people and to keep the virus away. Now, how to tell these great souls that if the lockdown had not been imposed, the number of corona infected patients in the country would have risen to crores.

However, there is no denying that the normal life has been hit due to Corona. Everybody has faced some hardship or the other. Millions of jobs have been lost. Workers have been treated cruelly and the poor has suffered most. But even during this difficult period many who loved the poor came forward like angles and helped them.

In Madhya Pradesh’s city of Gwalior, for instance, a social worker and writer Dr. Rakesh Pathak and his colleagues arranged and are still arranging food for the migrant labourers who are on way to their homes on foot. These workers were fed sweet Malpuas, dry vegetables as well as potato curries. In addition, they were offered Purris cooked in Desi Ghee. Later, they were given butter milk and cold water.

Many social organizations in Delhi are also arranging food for the poor. Food packets are being distributed by the Arya Samaj among thousands of labourers from Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal at Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi. They are also being given masks. Gurudwaras and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have also come to their rescue in a big way. Interestingly, in many areas farmers and farmers’ organizations have come forward to help the migrant labourers.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnore, for instance, farmers have decided that if a labourer is seen crossing their village he will be brought under shade of a tree or in an empty school and offered food. In the same manner, Kanwariyas in Bihar are received-received with folded hands and offered food. A large number of labourers in Bijnor’s Khirna village got support from farmers. The farmers made arrangements for their food, water, bath and rest. These are not isolated cases. In many other areas of the country, farmers have stood for migrant labourers. Recently, the migrant workers were showered so much love and affection by farmers in a village in Rajasthan that they renovated a school in that village in return.

As far as the Corona crisis is concerned, it can be certainly defused by full support from individuals and social organisations. Some of them can arrange fruits for the ailing workers, some others can bring medicine and yet others masks and sanitizers. Some examples of their help have been already given. Many more may be given. There is a verse in Sanskrit, “Sarve bhavantu sukhinah, sarve santu niramayah…” which means let all be happy, let all be healthy. This mantra is being followed in letter and spirit by many in this country. And this is our strength. This makes us different. We can together defeat any one, any disease, be it Corona or anyone else. (The writer is a Senior Editor, columnist and former MP)