Corona Pandemic and the Emerging New World Order

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

Each crisis from Plague to Corona provides a seismic shock that permanently changes the international system and balance of power. But one thing is certainly predictable that the history of COVID-19 will be scripted by the Victors on the global level and they will lead the world in the emerging New World Order. The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest global crisis of this century. Its depth and scale are enormous. The public health crisis threatens each of the 7.8 billion people on Earth. The financial and economic crisis could exceed in its impact the Great Recession of 2008-2009. No country is able to give the lead not in Europe and positively not America which has so long been regarded as the World leader. The failure of America is miserable and its insistence on calling the corona virus as Chinese virus made the situation worse. In order to maintain global primacy, countries in the post Corona world will have to engage in a zero-sum geopolitical contest, politically and economically. The pandemic will strengthen the state and reinforce nationalism. Governments of all types will adopt emergency measures to manage the crisis, We will see a further retreat from hyperglobalization, as citizens look to national governments to protect them and as states .The coronavirus pandemic will change our politics, both within states and between them. Government’s relative success in overcoming the pandemic and its economic effects will exacerbate or diminish security issues and the recent polarization within societies. COVID-19 shows we are still failing to adjust our strategy to this new world. America is still imposing sanctions on Iran and Canada. It is still taking China as a power to be countered.

In France 129,654 cases are reported. 13,832 deaths are confirmed .In China there were 82,052 coronavirus cases and 77,575 were recovered though deaths occurred of 3,339 persons. In Italy there are 152,271 coronavirus cases and 19,468 people died till today. In Spain 166,019 people are infected, out of whom 62,391 recovered but till today 16,972 people died. In France 129,654 cases are reported. 13,832 deaths are confirmed. But the condition of America is worse than that of Europe as it is now the epicentre of the corona pandemic with 5,33,115 people being infected out of whom 20,580 people are dead and only 30,502 are recovered fully. Only in New York 1,80,458 are infected and till date 8,627 are dead. So coronavirus pandemic is a world-shattering event whose far-ranging consequences we can only begin to imagine today. COVID-19 shows we are failing to adjust our strategy to this new world. Previous plagues—including the influenza epidemic of 1918-1919—did not end great-power rivalry nor usher in a new era of global cooperation. This disease has shattered lives, disrupted markets and exposed the competence (or lack thereof) of governments, it will lead to permanent shifts in political and economic power. COVID-19 will create a world that is less open, less prosperous, and less free. What is now more predictable is a move away from U.S.-centric globalization to a more China-centric globalization.

COVID-19 is forcing governments, companies, and societies to strengthen their capacity to cope with extended periods of economic self-isolation. Kishore Mabuboni in the book ‘Has China Won?’, asserted that the United States has two choices. If its primary goal is to maintain global primacy, it will have to engage in a zero-sum geopolitical contest, politically and economically, with China. However, if the goal of the United States is to improve the well-being of the American people—whose social condition has deteriorated—it should cooperate with China. Wiser counsel would suggest that cooperation would be the better choice. In 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new national security strategy that focuses on great-power competition. COVID-19 shows this strategy to be inadequate. Even if the United States prevails as a great power, it cannot protect its security by acting alone.

The world is preparing to find a new type of pragmatic and protective internationalism. COVID-19 is undermining the basic tenets of global manufacturing. Companies will now rethink and shrink the multistep, multicountry supply chains that dominate production today. On transnational threats like COVID-19 and climate change, it is not enough to think of American power over other nations. The key to success is also learning the importance of power with others. Every country puts its national interest first; the important question is how broadly or narrowly this interest is defined. Either way, this crisis will reshuffle the international power structure in ways we can only begin to imagine. COVID-19 will continue to depress economic activity and increase tension between countries. We are entering a dramatic new stage in global capitalism and the pandemic will have long-lasting economic effects leading to a more fundamental change in the global order. There will be bigger problems for many countries to rise to the situation and the ongoing deterioration of Sino – American relations as well as the weakening of European integration create a big concern for the whole world and it will complicate the emerging the new healthy world order. People will now go for global public health governance. United States will no longer be seen as an international leader as it miserably fails to tackle the situation arising from the Corona pandemic. The global effects of this pandemic could have been greatly attenuated by having international organizations to provide more and earlier information, which would have given governments time to prepare and direct resources to where they’re most needed. This is something the United States could have organized, showing that while it is self-interested, and it is not solely self-interested. Washington has failed the leadership test, and the world is worse off for it. It failed to save its own people. We now hope that men and women around the world can prevail in response to this extraordinary challenge without depending on any superpower like China or America. The great challenge is already accepted by our country which is the world’s second largest with 130 crores of population. Now the greater challenge in the post Corona crisis world if we can remain stable in the face of economic recession that is facing us. (The writer is an Associate Professor and Head Post Graduate Dept of English Dum Dum Motijheel College. He is also the International visiting Faculty of Fairleigh Dickinson University New Jersey and he is a columnist cum poet. He can be reached at profratanbhattacharjee@gmail.com)