Covid-19 and the scholastic future of students

By: Sayantan Saikia & Jyotismita Pathak

‘It was the best of times; it was the worst of times’. It was the summer of hope; it was the winter of discontent. Thus, had written the great British novelist Charles Dickens to summarise the happenings of nineteenth-century Europe. We, the worldly citizens of the third decade of the twenty-first century cannot differentiate much from what Dickens had opined two centuries ago. A monster, invisible to the naked human eye has stifled our independence for the last year and a half. It changes its form so rapidly that as we seek answers for the earlier ones, a new variant appears and ravages humanity at its own liking. The monster is none other than Covid-19. Covid-19 has left the world economy in disarray. Loss of jobs have left millions scampering for new opportunities while price rise due to scarce supply of daily goods has made the average lower-middle-class and the below lower-middle-class person grow more anxious about the future. Apart from a brief let off during the recently concluded elections, the Government has fought tooth and nail in trying to combat the scare of the virus by implementing strict Covid regulations.

Amidst all the chaos and suffering which Covid has brought in, the social community which has indeed suffered the most due to Covid related restrictions imposed by the Government is the student community. Globally, during the peak of the pandemic last year, 188 countries closed down their educational institutions to control the spread of the disease. In India and in Assam as well, for the last one and a half years, the majority of the schools, colleges and universities haven’t offered physical classes. The absence of physical classes in schools has gravely affected the interactive learning process which helps build emotional and social confidence in a child, thing online classes can hardly provide for. Due to the rampant prevalence of Covid-19 last year, the Government had to cancel the NEET exams. Each year lacs of medical aspirants toil hard to gather a medical college seat by cracking one of the toughest exams of this country. Postponing or cancelling such an exam not only jeopardizes the educational future of such students, but it also acts as a blow on the emotions altogether.

Though statistics show that the Government is working hard in administering Covid vaccine jabs and more than 50 crore doses have been successfully given as of yet, we can’t ignore the fact that the scholastic future of students hangs in the balance. Students, especially those whose subjects demand practical knowledge, are having to bear the brunt of uncertainty. A mass communication student or a mechanical engineer cannot simply do justice to his degree by mugging up answers from the textbook. He or she needs invaluable practical knowledge regarding her/his subject. Although online classes have provided a short-term remedy to stagnancy by continuing necessary educational lectures during the lockdown period, yet online classes cannot be placed at par with first-hand practical knowledge. Without practical knowledge, how can students fulfil the necessary expectations of a job interviewer later on?

Central Universities such as Tezpur have remained completely closed since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University and Cotton University conducted semester examinations based on the ‘Open Book’ system. The question remains, whether a student passing graduation or post-graduation by the ‘Open Book’ method would be given equal preference during PhD. selection or job interviews? If equal preference is given, will it be unfair on the part of former batches who passed out by writing exams in the conventional model? The Government ought to provide satisfying answers to students regarding these burning questions as these concern their very careers.

On July 30 and 31 last, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the final results of the outgoing High School and Higher Secondary batches. Matriculation and Higher Secondary results which are usually accompanied by pomp and jubilation had to be greeted with enforced calm. Matriculation and Higher Secondary leaving exams weren’t conducted keeping in mind the Covid risk factor associated with assemblage or travelling. Various academicians and the students themselves have claimed that the results were full of anomalies. For example, hundreds of students have received similar marks in all of their subjects, a matter which transcends coincidence. Tens and hundreds of students and their guardians have accused both the educational boards of being utterly casual in preparing formulas for the tabulation of results. Even if we keep these issues at bay, there are certainly other issues that can neither be ignored nor can they be dealt with leniency. In comparison to yesteryear’s pass percentage, this year’s Higher Secondary overall pass percentage has seen an exponential rise. Where AHSEC’s normal percentage stood in the 80s (last year’s overall pass percentage being 86.36%), this year the overall pass percentage has shot up to a whopping 98.93%. On the other hand, SEBA’s overall pass percentage increased manifold from 64.80% in 2020 to 93.10% in 2021. Now the million-dollar question that is bugging students, their guardians and the conscious citizens of Assam are that are there enough seats in the educational institutions of Assam to accommodate such a vast quantity of passed out students? With the humongous increase in individual percentages, it seems very likely that a large number of students will be devoid of studying in institutions of their choice.

Students are the most important asset of any society. It is upon their shoulders that the future of any nation rests. Any Government while formulating its policies, especially during a period that has witnessed one of the most devastating pandemics in human history needs to take utmost care regarding their aspirations. Weeks and months of indoor captivity, staying away from the campus or hostile environment and series of assignments have already taken a vicious toll on the students. Upon that, unexpected procrastinations and an uncertain scholastic future have added to mental stress. We sincerely do hope for better days. May the campuses sprawl up once again! (The author can be reached at [email protected])