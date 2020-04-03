COVID 19: At a glace

By: Anjan Baskota

What is a COVID 19?

COVID 19 is an infectious disease caused by newly discovered coronavirus. This is a large family of viruses which may cause illness both to humans and animals. In the initial stage people feel respiratory problem, cold etc. In short we can say it a deadly disease caused by contagious virus. WHO has declared COVID 19 outbreak as a Global Health Emergency on 30th January 2020. Like way on 11th February, WHO announced a new name for Coronavirus disease as COVID 19.

How did it come to light?

COVID 19 is an infectious disease caused by the newly discovered Coronavirus. It came to lime light from the Wuhan province of China, the epicenter of the very disease and came to notice in December 2019.

What are the common symptoms of COVID 19?

The common symptoms of COVID 19 are continuous fever, feeling of tiredness and dry cough. Some infected persons may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, diarrhea etc. People infected may have severe respiratory or breathing difficulty. Older people; above 60 and children below 10 may prone to this disease as because they have weaker immune system than the rest. People feeling such symptoms should visit the nearest hospitals without any delay.

How does COVID 19 spread?

As we already come to know that COVID 19 is a contagious disease. It spreads through contact. Person to person contact has been proved as the main cause of its spread. The disease can spread through saliva droplets of infected person, coughs or by touching the objects or surfaces that have been touched by the COVID19 infected person. That’s why it is mandatory to maintain a minimum distance of 1 meter from the person having been infected by COVID 19.

What are the precautions to be taken?

Some dos:

Clean your hands and feet within an interval of one hour with soaps and water and then use sanitizer. If handwash, and sanitizer are not available then one can wash or rub their hands with dry salt and sanitize with alcohol. Maintaining a social distance and staying at home is the safest way to protect you from this disease. Should avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth etc. Do some common Yoga practices such as ‘Anulom Bilom’, ‘Bhastika’, ‘Bhramari’ etc. (available in YouTube). Balance diet which is necessary. Diets having the elements of protein and vitamin ‘C’ should be taken regularly. Get updated with latest news regarding COVID 19.

Don’t do’s:

Don’t be panic and don’t take any risky challenges. No one dies of hunger in present day world. If you have scarcity of food then visit a grocery putting mask and hand gloves (if possible). Don’t come out from your home until an emergency. Don’t break social distance of one meter. Don’t believe in any rumor. Visit official website or Govt. dashboard to get latest update Never be prone to fake Whatsapp or social messages. Avoid smoking.

What medical facilities are available for COVID 19?

Though there are news regarding invention of vaccine of COVID 19 but no official confirmation has been made yet. Some countries have been applying their homemade or traditional remedies, yet it is not medical and the result of the same is not confirmed. In short, we can say that there is no medicine for this disease and investigation is on.

What is the relation between lockdown and COVID 19?

As we come to know that Wuhan province of China was the epicenter of COVID 19 but the virus has been spread around the globe through social touch. China did not get much time to understand and act against the serious disease. As and when people started to die the Chinese part felt the essence of lockdown and started isolating people by keeping people as home quarantine. Thus, they attained control over the virus. Following China’s precautionary measure of lockdown other countries around the globe have declared lockdown.

As we have already stated that COVID 19 is a contagious disease. It spreads from person to person. By breaking the chain of social attachment or contact we can prevent it from spreading.

What is the death toll by COVID 19?

Almost every country around the globe has been affected by the virus known as COVID 19. The graph of deceased has been uprising in every fraction of moment. The developed countries like China, Italy, the U.K, the U.S.A, France, Russia, and Spain are mostly affected. At the same time under developed countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh etc are facing great challenges because they are neither medically updated nor be able to cope up with the pandemic. The situation is very crucial and critical. The medical systems of developed countries have knelt down or bow down before the virus and pandemic situation. The death toll till writing this article is shown below.

Sl. No Name of the Country Number of Infected person 1 The U.S.A 2,15,344 2 Italy 1,10,574 3 Spain 1,04,118 4 China 81,589 5 Germany 77,981 6 India 2,032

Total figure of infected people around the globe: 9,38,348

Deaths: 47,286

Recoveries: 195,371

Conclusion:

In short we can say that the world is facing a crisis due to this virus. There is no medical treatment for this deadly disease till the date today. So, isolation and home quarantine are best remedies which have been advised to us so far.