COVID-19 effects on MSMEs

By: Rudrasing Thapa

As the novel Corona Virus spreads, double crisis looms over India: Health Crisis and Economic crisis. Meanwhile the economic crisis and is hitting with force, throwing millions out of work by the day. Unlike health crisis, it is not class neutral, but hurts poor people most. The world economy is collapsing. The Stock market of Developed and developing nations are crashing, imports and exports are stopped. This epidemic also hitted hard on informal sector like micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The developing countries like India where more than 11.10 crores workers are employed in MSMEs industry second only to agriculture will face much difficulty to revive MSMEs sector again.

The MSMEs known as the backbone of Indian economy. This sector contributes significantly to Indian economy in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment generation. As per the report of central Statistics Office (CSO) and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), the shares of MSMEs Gross Value Added (GVA) in total GVA during 2016-17 was 31.8 percent. The shares of MSMEs related to export from during 2018-19 was 48.10 percent.

Now, after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced of lockdown of whole country on March 24 , MSMEs sector is started to struggling again. Many steps to curtail the outbreak such as travel bans, closure of malls, theatres and educational institutions have led to widespread disruptions in economic activity, which in turn has hampered the business operations of the MSMEs.

This sector already suffered severe hardships due to twin impact of demonitisation and introduction of a flawed Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime. This double whammy leads to distress and defaults on bank loans. As a corollary many of MSMEs were shutdown and numerous others were forced to levy of employees.

However, even if global economics times back than expected, Indian MSMEs are likely to pay high prices. Indian MSMEs are too small to have enough of potential to last through pandemic like this one add to this the fact that many of these companies have been asked to down shutter curtail operations while still paying employees and that’s apart from the meeting cost to taxes, power and other utilities. Most of the MSMEs depend on agricultural production. But because of Lockdown in whole country the MSMEs are unable to purchase the Rabi crops from the farmers. So we can say that the down shutter of MSMEs will directly effect on agricultural sector too. It takes time to settle the chain of supply and demand.

It’s expected that more than 50 percent MSMEs employees will lost their job, this may led to rise in social violence. India has initiated a PM Cares Fund, combined with huge savings from the reduced oil import bills should be able to provide the requisite financial support to industry and enterprise especially in the stressed MSMEs sector. Of course this will have to be calibrated as per the priority sectors. However, increasing unemployment and consequent social dissent will be the biggest problems for the world during the currency and post COVID-19 scenario. Dole outs and subsidies and cash grants are only temporary solutions and even for that timely disbursal, is absolutely essential to keep the lid. This is a bigger problem in labour intensive developing countries including India where almost 8% of the working population is in the MSMEs sector and susceptible to real job losses. Providing for them and the marginal farmers becomes a socio-economic priority for the government. Adequate financial resources and liquidity in the economy will be a major challenge.

Now could be the right time for the Government to roll out sops to MSMEs that manufacture locally. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) could be of great use to suppliers looking for purchasers and vice versa. Investing in online infrastructure while also encouraging small businesses to source locally could help improve manufacturing while also cutting on our import costs.

As the RBI pumps in more cash into the banking sector, deferring or relieving the MSMEs of loan repayments could come as a welcome move. Most businesses are looking for financial support from the government and doing this can help them cope with cash flow problems. Relaxing bad loan norms could also be a saving move for this sector.

Businesses that are into exports could use some help with inventory management. In the Union Budget 2020, Sitharaman proposed building warehouses at block/taluk level. If the government could allot subsidised warehousing to exporters while figuring out the supply chain side of things, it could potentially help support the economy. The Covid-19 situation has put businesses in a tight situation but if the government can take measures and ensure immediate action, it could reduce the blow to the MSME segment.

While Indian policymakers face the tough task of containing a public health pandemic as well as formulating swift policies to protect the most vulnerable from its adverse economic effect, a committed response to support the MSMEs is essential, imminent and key to easing the impact of the crisis for these entrepreneurs, their employees and the Indian economy as a whole.