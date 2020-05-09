Covid-19 nightmare, land cracks rapidly under Trump’s feet  

By: Talmizur Rahman

Beginning with China, over the last few months Covid-19 has swept across the world, assuming pandemic form hitherto unknown in the history of mankind. Adopting almost draconian measures, Beijing managed to flatten the graph and has now become nearly free of the killer virus, if Chinese official announcements are to be believed. However, the fact that virtually all restrictions in Wuhan, where Covid-19 assumed a pandemic form and several thousands died, have been lifted drives home the point that life in the central city of China has returned to almost normal.

Unfortunately, several western countries and the United States have failed to draw lessons on Covid-19 control from China. The worst-hit among the European countries are Italy, France, Spain, Germany, to name just a few. The prime reason for the uncontrolled spread of the killer virus in Europe as well as in the United States could possibly be on account of their lifestyle. Too much of parties marked by drinks and dance, dine and wine, overdose of hugging and kissing and a lot more, unchecked and uncontrolled night parties running into the small hours of the morning and virtually wild weekends are the basic characteristics of the lifestyle among the youth and middle-aged in the west. Social/physical distancing is almost an alien factor to their lifestyle.

Fortunately, although belatedly, the powers that be in Italy, France and many other European countries realised that the only way to break the Covid-19 chain to check the spread of the pandemic was to strictly enforce the rules of lockdown and social distancing. Accordingly, the Covid-19 graph in countries like Italy, France and Spain flattened to a significant extent in terms of daily incoming Covid-19 positive cases. It is good news that several European countries came to realise, though belatedly, that lockdown which would bring all economic activities to a virtual standstill was to be accorded top priority if the Covid-19 pandemic was to be confronted squarely to save tens of thousands of lives. And within weeks the rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases began falling rather steeply.

However, on the other side of the Atlantic, President Donald Trump made a mess of it in the battle against the pandemic. Apparently, the root of his problem lies in his overall policy which banks purely on trade & commerce and business. Trump’s health policy too is not different in any way. It is anchored on trade & commerce and returns from the business of healthcare. No wonder he turned the health policy of former President Barak H Obama upside down. Obama’s health policy certainly contained an element of public welfare in rendering healthcare service. Perhaps, the Americans would have been lucky and the fight against the Killer virus a lot more effective if Obama’s health policy was in force.

Unfortunately, for the United States, President Trump seemingly did not accord any importance to the fight against Covid-19 at the initial stage. One should not forget that towards the end of February when the onslaught of the killer virus had already begun in the United States, Trump was on a business trip to India.

With only business returns at the top of his agenda, Trump stood like a Rock of Gibraltar in blocking and dismissing any proposal made by several quarters for a lockdown to save the lives of Americans. Any lockdown would bring all trade & commerce to grinding halt. That in turn would hit the national coffer in total contrast to Trump’s only policy which is hard-boiled business policy.

The results are there for the entire world to see. Over two lakh people have tested Covid-19 positive while the death toll stands over seventy thousand in the United States. It is only now that the US President seems to have woken up to the devastating reality around him. With the killer virus having taken to nearly community transmission, it perhaps looks like as if Trump’s battle against Covid-19 has not only derailed but also has nose-dived to the gutters. The late pumping in of funds on the Covid-19 front has apparently proved to be an exercise in futility as of now.

On the other hand, the mighty US economy presently appears to be in a shambles. If media reports are any pointer, the US treasury is all set to “borrow USD 2.9 trillion in privately-held net marketable debt”, for the April-June quarter.

Thus business-based healthcare policy against Civid-19 has seemingly landed Trump at the wrong ends both from the point of fighting the killer virus and also on the economic front which never looked so awfully dismal and frightening.

No wonder over the last two weeks of so, Trump has been addressing the press in quick succession and dolling out virtually incoherent statements. There has been marked changes in his statements almost on a daily basis. With just about six months to go for the US Presidential election, Trump must be fully aware that the land under his feet could possibly be beginning to give way.

Having no option, Trump has gone into his favourite pastime – whipping China or what he calls “Chinese Virus” of ‘Wuhan Virus”. While the central city of Wuhan was the first region in the world to be reduced almost to a death trap by Covid-19, taking the city several months to return to normal through draconian lockdown measures, Trump is now trying to play to the gallery that China is responsible for present plight of the US and internationally on the COVID-19 front. He has also come up with his own theory sans any evidence that the killer virus was born in the lab in Wuhan.

On this count, within days Trump found himself being caught on the wrong foot in his own backyard. Top US infectious disease expert and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Anthony Fauci made the momentous announcement that “SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated.” He went on to add, “Step-wise evolution over time strongly indicates that it evolved in nature and then jumped species.”

Trump’s biggest headache is the race to the White House slated about half-a-year from now. With COVID-19 having a field day in the United States with the directionless Trump administration groping in the darkness, the President may be aware and desperate that his days in the White House might be coming to a close.

Americans are a remarkable and politically matured people. Wild and wanton charges without evidence generally tend to fall by the wayside. It would be interesting to see if Trump’s anti-China tirade succeeds in igniting some magic and fetching some votes for him. It would also be highly foolish to presume if a military solution with China could be in Trump’s mind. As of now, China seems to be way ahead of the Covid-19 tattered US in terms of financial power and public support enjoyed by Beijing.

