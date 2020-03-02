COVID-19: Novel Corona Virus

By: Dr. Kripesh Ranjan Sarmah

Novel Corona Virus, now officially COVID-2019 was first reported from Wuhan in China on 31st December 2019. Corona viruses are a family of viruses that can cause illnesses such as the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). A new virus called the 2019 novel corona virus (2019-nCoV) has been identified as the cause of a disease outbreak that began in China. The World Health Organization (WHO) Director General declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). 99% per cent of cases were reported from China. As of 18 February 2020, the total number of confirmed cases was 74,578 with a further 4,922 suspected cases, according to China’s National Health Commission.

The virus transmits through direct contact, droplets and airborne (coughing, sneezing breathing). The corona virus is a common microorganism which causes infections of upper respiratory tract and Pneumonia. These are enveloped RNA viruses which are distributed among human, animals as well as birds. Corona viruses are common in different species of animal. Sometimes these animal viruses spread to humans. Two serious corona viruses have been SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV which were responsible for severe respiratory disease outbreaks. On December 31, 2019 China reported a cluster of cases of Pneumonia from Wuhan associated with seafood. This was later diagnosed to be associated with novel Corona virus, 2019-nCoV (Now called COVID-19). Good hand hygiene (frequent hand washing), cough etiquettes, early detection of cases, personal protective equipment for health care workers can prevent spread of infection. Risk factors for infection with the new coronavirus appear to include: recent travel from or residence in China, close contact with someone who has the new coronavirus — such as when a family member or health care worker takes care of an infected person. People who are older or who have other existing medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, may be at higher risk of becoming seriously ill with the new coronavirus. But much remains unknown about the virus, and the CDC and WHO continue to investigate.

Patients may vary from being asymptomatic (without fever, cough etc) to being seriously ill requiring ICU care. According to one clinical study published in lancet, patients had clinical manifestations of fever (82 [83%] patients), cough (81 [82%] patients), shortness of breath (31 [31%] patients), muscle ache (11 [11%] patients), confusion (nine [9%] patients), headache (eight [8%] patients), sore throat (five [5%] patients), rhinorrhoea (four [4%] patients), chest pain (two [2%] patients), diarrhoea (two [2%] patients), and nausea and vomiting (one [1%] patient).

Spread of Infection:

Transmission is from person to person from close contact (about 6 feet). Person to person spread occurs via respiratory droplets which are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It is unclear whether infection can spread via fomite i.e. when a person touches a surface (For example chair, table, door handle etc) that has virus on it.

Though it is thought that virus spreads when a person is most symptomatic but with 2019-nCoV, there are reports of spread even when infected person is asymptomatic.

How to prevent spread (transmission)?

Clean hands with running water and soap when visibly dirty.

Clean hands with alcohol-based hand rubs/soap when not visibly dirty.

Avoid close contact with person who has fever or cough.

In case of flu-like symptoms such fever, cough, running nose, or sore throat, seek medical help early.

While coughing or sneezing cover face.

Consumption of raw and under-cooked animal products should be avoided.

Avoid travel if unwell.

Contact doctor if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, and tell him or her about any recent travels.

Avoid contact with live animals and surfaces they may have touched if you’re visiting live markets in areas that have recently had new coronavirus cases.