COVID-19 with relation to tobacco users

By: Dr. Nevica Baruah

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill since early 2020. The disease is caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). It was first identified and reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China after a cluster of cases were seen as ‘viral pneumonia’. It was later declared as a pandemic on March 11, 2020, by the World Health Organization (WHO).

COVID-19 is said to spread from one person to another when an infected person breathes out respiratory droplets containing the virus, or when someone touches surfaces contaminated with the virus. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 as listed by WHO are fever, dry cough and fatigue. Other less common symptoms are loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, diarrhea, etc. Severe symptoms like shortness of breath, persistent pain in the chest, stroke and nerve damage have also been observed.

The Government of India has issued guidelines in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These guidelines include washing hands regularly with soap and water, or using alcohol-based hand rub/sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content, maintaining at least 2 metres distance between people, and covering mouth and nose with tissue or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing. Also, it is advised to avoid crowded places and mass gatherings.

Recently, The Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India had issued an advisory stating that COVID-19 may be an airborne disease which may spread through aerosols. As mentioned earlier, the disease was thought to be spread by only droplets rather than aerosols. The difference between droplets and aerosols are determined by the size – the size of respiratory droplets are greater than 5-10 μm in diameter while aerosols are less than 5μm in diameter. Hence the respiratory droplets are heavier and fall to the ground and do not travel more than 1 metre.

On the other hand, aerosol particles remain suspended in the air for a longer time in closed spaces and can travel distances more than 1 metre. As per Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, prolonged exposure to such infected air in poorly ventilated spaces typically for more than 15 minutes may increase the risk of infection. Hence, the latest Indian advisory had emphasised on the importance of good ventilation in houses, offices etc. to decrease the viral load indoors.

According to experts, double masking techniques have been suggested for effective protection. CDC suggests use of a cloth mask that has multiple layers of fabric and a disposable mask underneath the cloth mask. Double surgical masks are not recommended. Also, a mask with a nose wire, which snugly fits against the nose preventing air from leaking out of the top of the mask, is advisable. It should be ensured that no air is passing near the eyes or from the sides of the mask. If the mask has a good fit, the mask material should move in and out with each breath. CDC further mentions not to combine KN95 masks with other masks and to use a single KN95 mask at a time.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, two questions stand out among all queries. The first being, whether a tobacco consumer has a higher risk in contracting COVID-19, and the second, whether a patient with tobacco history presents more severe symptoms. India is the second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco products in the world which include both smoking and smokeless forms. Smoking tobacco is commonly used in the form of cigarettes and bidis while smokeless tobacco is consumed in forms like gutkha, pan masala, zarda, loose tobacco leaf and others. Evidence from countries reporting COVID-19 related fatalities has highlighted that people with pre-existing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with COVID-19. Tobacco, being one among the causes behind these NCDs (like heart diseases, cancer and others) indirectly puts the tobacco users in danger of suffering from COVID-19. Tobacco smoke, including secondhand smoke, contains toxic chemicals which cause damage to the linings of the airways and the lungs. These chemicals decrease the activity of different immune cells which leads to reduced immunity. Also, smoking affects the function of the lungs which increases the risk and severity of lung infections. It is known that COVID-19 is an infectious disease that primarily attacks the lungs. Experts have confirmed that smokers are more likely to develop severe symptoms or even die from COVID-19 due to impaired lung function. Exposure of nicotine present in smokeless tobacco also causes higher expression of Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2(ACE2) receptor in oral epithelial cells of mouth which facilitate entry of the SARS-CoV-2 and help in attaching the virus to these epithelial cells. ACE2 is also upregulated on the airway epithelium of smokers which increases the susceptibility to the virus.

Furthermore, tobacco habit contributes to the spread of coronavirus. The act of bringing the cigarette, bidi, or smokeless tobacco product close to the mouth during consumption increases the chance of the virus being transmitted into the body. Many people also have the habit of sharing a single cigarette or bidi with others which can further spread the virus. Moreover, chronic or former smokers are more prone to coughing which poses a significant risk by accelerating the transmission of COVID-19 because the virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or nasal discharge. Smokeless tobacco causes an increase in salivation which leads to spitting in public places which helps in spreading the virus. Spitting in public places and the sale of smokeless tobacco products has been prohibited in several states under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act to contain the spread of COVID-19.

We should consider that the current pandemic has provided us with an opportunity to adopt a tobacco-free lifestyle to prevent the disease and lead a healthy life. This is the right time for organisations to conduct awareness campaigns highlighting the adverse effects of tobacco consumption and its relationship with COVID-19. We should all join hands in increasing tobacco control programs and assisting people to quit tobacco to achieve a tobacco-free world.