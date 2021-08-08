Covid stories of struggles in the age of coronials

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has been devastating, globally. Of that, we can all agree. With the casualties rising, worrying press conferences, small businesses shuttering and over-extended health service, there’s not been a lot of positive news to come out of the health crisis physical and psychological. Long days of pandemics have been unprecedented times in human history. The whole world had never been affected like this when a small virus threatened and challenged mankind. All are forced to embrace a new way of life to grope with a new living pattern. Working from home, online classes, use of masks, or physical distancing – all have made our familiar world suddenly unfamiliar.

A sensitive artist or poet or writer is naturally expected to respond to this new reality of life and in the collection of her stories Dr Payel Dutta Chowdhury fictionalizes her experiences of a strange time. Varied situations are taken and most interesting is the writer’s insight into the changing relationships especially the challenges they throw to people in these pandemic times. There are fourteen stories which the writer dedicated to the people who lost lives in the Pandemic and also to those who bravely battled against Covid-19 with their undaunted spirits.

Rashmi Bansal in her foreword wrote, “Payel Dutta Chowdhury’s collection of short stories reflect on the existential angst of living in the time of corona.” One great feature of these stories is that the characters in the stories are ‘very relatable’ and the focus on the fact that ‘the global world we lived in has shrunk to the four walls of our home with an Internet connection. The stories ‘Undefined Love’, Hospital Ward’ and the ‘Green Glass Bangles’ evokes memories of poignant new stories of the death of migrant labourers and several other such losses. The very first story ‘The Wilted Jasmine Plant’ is the story of a newly married couple and the focus is on the stresses and the strains of their relationship as the husband faces increasing work pressure and the changing demands of his employers during the lockdown. The New Normal chronicles the initial frustrations and subsequent adjustment of a teacher to the new mode of teaching. ‘Homeward Bound’ is the story about a woman who has gone to visit her sister and is forced to stay longer in the non-availability of transport. ‘Lucky Charm’ is a meaningful tale of a married woman whose mind wavers between loyalty, and suspicion regarding her husband who is away from home for a noble cause. ‘Final withdrawal’ mostly written in the diary form is a picturization of the trauma of a troubled mind culminating in tragic death. ‘Undefined Love’ explores the journey back home of migrant labour, their dreams, and tragic realities. ‘Home Quarantined’ chronicled the narrative of a man who faces psychological difficulties in the four walls of the home because he has all his life led an itinerant life on wheels.

Such maladjustment was common for many in the lockdown days. The stark reality of life gets a graphic narrative in ‘Hospital Ward’ Picture of deaths in the cold unfriendly corona ward brings tears to our eyes. ‘Doraemon’s New Friends’ takes us to the world of the children where we see a child with a weird name. The writer unfolds the tale of bullying and agonized sensibility of a child but at the same time, there is a positive message of discovery of a new meaning of life. ‘The Green Glass Bangles’ reflects the impossible condition of several daily-wage earners such as hawkers small shop owners who suffer most during the lockdown. Like ‘Love in the Time of Cholera’, we have a story with a similar title in this book ‘Love During Cholera Times’ is a wonderful delineation of the irony of love and loss in the pandemic times. Readers will never forget the poignant story of a filial relationship between father and daughter as in the story ‘The Last Meeting’ where the pangs of separation have so deeper overtones well portrayed by the writer to give us a realistic picture of the New Normal.

Dr. Payel who is from North Eastern state Assam and was born in Silchar has been always passionate about her writing is an eminent academician now settled in Bangaluru where she is a Professor of English and Director of the School of Arts & Humanities of REVA University. As a teacher of literature, she published a book of fiction non-fiction Research papers and textbooks. Her ‘Folktales from India’s Northeast’ (2020) followed by ‘Women of Phoolbari and Other Stories (2019) and ‘The Nagas: Social and Cultural Identity, Texts and Contexts’ (2019) also ‘Dynamics of Self, e Family, and Community (2019) already have drawn huge response from readers especially academicians and researchers. But this latest Collection of Lockdown Stories is a new direction that has made her fully emerge as a creative writer. The first such book will leave her imprint in the fiction world especially as one of the few pioneering books of Corona literature which is coming to be recognized as a new separate genre of literature. (The author is a Senior Academician and Trilingual Columnist cum Poet and can be reached at [email protected])