“Crisis Opportunities Adversity Possibilities”

By: Gautam Sharma

Assam Speaking to the State on 74th Independence Day, from the historic Judges Field, Guwahati, CM Sri Sarbananda Sonowal appeared to use the opportunity for a larger objective to install the faith that “Crisis creates Opportunities” and “Adversity identifies Possibilities” in the hearts and minds of the people of the state. He took this opportunity to build confidence in the populace of the state by stating the various measures taken by the Nation as a whole to fight the menace of the pandemic Covid19. He thanked the Covid19 Warriors of the state, who is collectively fighting these tough times protecting and serving the state. He congratulated the Nation and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historical event of laying the foundation stone of the Shri Ram Mandir. He praised the PM for his unmatched leadership in the field of National Security, NEP and congratulated the nation for the arrival of the Rafael Aircraft. The chief minister was thankful towards the Central Government for the launch of DD Assam, a 24-hour Regional channel dedicated to the state. The steps towards the formation of the North East Water Management Authority ( NEWMA ) and National Calamity Status to River Erosion in Assam was mentioned by the CM.

Crisis during the pandemic has made the Nation and Assam realise that self-reliance is the best step forward. The Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is wholeheartedly welcomed by Assam’s pledge to be Atma Nirbhar Assam. Citizens of the state will surely look into various opportunities in the future when they heard CM proudly recognising the effort of the farmers of the state who conducted the business of Rs 852 crores during the lockdown period. The meat and egg industry of the state also conducted the business of 150 crores and the female SHG’s of the state sold 52 lakh masks worth Rs 11 crore striving to be Atmanirbhar.

Possibilities of various kind are seen by the people of the state when they heard the CM mentioning the various steps the state government has initiated for the overall development of the state and achieve the unanimous goal of Atma Nirbhar Assam. The formation of rice clusters in the districts of Dhemaji and Baksa. Steps to provide MSP to farmers of the state. Setting up of Rice mills in every district of Assam involving the youth of the state. The allocation of 1000 mini-trucks to bridge the gap between the field and the market and the Establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Organic Culture were mentioned by the CM. Establishment of milk federation in Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Bajali. Setting up of cold storage and animal feed mill in every district of the state. The emphasis of self-reliance on fish production by the state was also mentioned by the CM. The state government’s initiative in providing facilities towards the cultivation of various indigenous masalas and steps taken towards the Bamboo and Cane policy of the state were mentioned by the CM. Setting up of international hub of Agor in Golaghat and one time grant of 1 crore to the bell metal industry are also among many initiatives taken by the state government.

Adversities faced by the Assamese community even after 75 years of independence cannot stop to boost confidence in the community after hearing the CM speak about the 45261 land pattas provided by the state to the indigenous of the state, the state government’s plan to provide at least 1 lakh of such pattas. Survey of the land of every village in Assam and removal of illegal settlers. Yearly grant to the Satras and Devalayas and also one time grant to the newly formed autonomous councils were among many confidence building highlights of the speech .The CM proudly spoke of the dedication of both the central and the state government to provide ST status to the 6 communities of Assam. The commitment towards the implementation of the Assam Accord with letter and spirit which no government has shown for the last 35 years was expressed by the CM in high spirit. The BTR accord which will bring permanent peace to the region was appreciated by the CM. Kaziranga National Park, the pride of the state has been made bigger by the allocation of 3765 bighas of land and strict vigilance of the government machinery has brought down rhino deaths and 240 poachers were arrested. The state government’s initiative in providing financial assistance for acquiring land and build houses to those who lost their land due to erosion was mentioned by the CM. The Arunudoi scheme that will touch 17 lakh families and provide them with Rs 830, providing 13.51 lakhs household connections of drinking water and journalist pension and fellowship schemes. The steps to be taken by the state government regarding the provincialisation of various schools, colleges and teachers were part of the address to the people.

Opportunities and Possibilities in the time of crisis and adversity, that reflects in the entire 74th Independence Day speech of Chief Minister Sri Sarbanada Sonowal, will inspire every citizen of the state to aspire to fulfill their individual aspirations and of the state. And also inspire Assam to develop and protect itself and to establish itself as the new growth engine for New India.