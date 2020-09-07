Crowdfunding – A light for medical field

By: Lalit Garg

The trend of crowdfunding is increasing in India, it is established abroad, but for India, this technology and process is new, a new form of funding under which the needy can meet the economic needs of their treatment, education, business etc. People are taking this support not only for personal needs but also for fulfilling all public schemes, religious works and public welfare undertakings. Its use in the field of medicine is being seen more in India. It has been presented as a light for the poor. The efforts of the crowdfunding platform Impact Guru to establish it in India and encourage its circulation are notable. Due to the costly treatment of incurable diseases and corona epidemic victims, the leading crowdfunding platform Impactguru.com has set unique records in the country by assisting the poor, depressed and needy patients through crowdfunding. Recently Impactguru.com announced an important decision to provide free crowdfunding and funds for patients.

Free fundraising i.e. ImpactGuru.com has presented an effective platform for crowdfunding for patients in India where all types of funds are being provided through crowdfunding for the treatment of patients with various incurable diseases. Whether it is Covid-19 or cancer, organ transplant or patients facing emergency medical conditions in incurable diseases. The platform has so far raised 1500 crore rupees for various patients through global partners.

Establishing an effective and affordable medical system is an important mission and vision of the BJP Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi; he pledged to provide medical facilities to every person by implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme for this. But along with the government, the common man will also have to be aware of this. We cannot bring heaven to the ground, but we can fight against evils, this folk spirit will rise, only then India will become Ayushman, only then it will succeed in defeating the corona and incurable diseases on a medical level, and then expensive medicine, in the medical world control will prevail over prevailing irregularities and economical outlook. Despite the insurance and Ayushman Bharat scheme, many patients are not getting the required medical facilities today, they are facing many financial crises due to expensive treatment, crowdfunding has become a big support for them and crowdfunding platform Impact Guru A light and an expectation have emerged.

In a joint statement, Piyush Jain and Khushboo Jain, co-founders of Impactguru.com, said that in the last 5 years Impactguru.com has become a preferred means of mobilizing financial resources for critical illness bills for people through crowdfunding. Given the low level of insurance and complex procedures in hospitals, its use and circulation has started to increase. With the expansion of our free fundraising options for all donors in India, we look forward to accelerating our ambitious plan to provide financial assistance to critical diseases of over 1 million patients over the next decade. In 2018, ImpactGuru.com formed a successful partnership with Asia’s largest healthcare group Apollo Hospitals under a 2 million dollar Series-A co-operation and unveiled new treatment ventures for the country’s patients. Similarly, free crowdfunds have been made available to thousands of patients across India so far in partnership with other hospitals.

Shri Piyush Jain believes that in the coming times, crowdfunding will not only be a part of life but it will also be the basis for shaping many multifaceted schemes. He said that crowdfunding is now being taken up for every small and big need in India. They feel the need that the common citizen should promote crowdfunding for medical services and public welfare works.

Through crowdfunding, ImpactGuru.com has become a powerful medium for financial support for many patients. 38-year-old doctor from NSCB Hospital, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Dhir Kumar raised Rs 15.87 lakhs for his cancer treatment through Crowdfunding in collaboration with Impactguru.com. He was treated at Apollo Proton Cancer Center in Chennai, where he has resorted to crowdfunding to meet cancer treatment expenses. Deepak Suthar, a 34-year-old police constable from Jaipur, was confronted with an unfortunate situation a few years ago. His police bus suddenly unbalanced into a fierce forest and crashed into a cliff and Deepak was paralyzed for a lifetime with a spinal cord injury. Deepak’s life was paralyzed, these severe conditions of despair paralyzed Deepak not only physically but also mentally. Because Deepak had the responsibility of taking care of the whole family, it became impossible for Deepak to collect his treatment money. Deepak resorted to crowdfunding through the platform of Impactguru.com to raise the cost of his treatment, thus reinvigorating him and supporting the cost of treatment.

Mumbai resident Amit Shenoy was admitted to Apollo Hospital, who was suffering from acute myeloid leukemia (blood cancer). He was treated under the supervision of Dr. Punit Jain, who is a specialist physician of Haemato Oncology and Bone Miro Transplant. Dr. Punit wanted the patient Amit to transplant allogenic stem cells which was a challenge before Amit’s family due to being very expensive. For this treatment, a venture was started to raise financial support for Amit on the Impact Guru.com. In which a new record has been set for raising financial assistance of about 45 lakh rupees in 7 days through crowdfunding. For kidney transplant of Ayush from Jharkhand, Rs 21 lakh was raised from crowdfunding in fifteen hours. Many such examples are coming out every day. Government hospitals in India need to be more efficient than private hospitals, only then we will be able to find a real solution to the costly medical flaws, but at the same time encourage the help of needy and poor patients through crowdfunding. Be aware crowdfunding is an alternative way to raise money online for medical expenses. The patient’s friends or family members and donors mainly rely on social media networks to donate the funds to the respective medical bills. The additional benefit of crowdfunding is that patients do not have to return that amount because the money provided online is a donation and not a loan. Impactguru.com has become the largest crowdfunding platform in India for medical expenses. 20,000 patients have benefited from more than 200,000 donors through Impactguru.com.

Impact Guru has raised financial resources through crowdfunding for medical assistance of crores of rupees and other needs. Crowdfunding is increasing not only in the medical field but also in other areas. Crowdfunding can play an important role for India’s golden future. Because donations from crowdfunding in India are understood to mean helping only the poor and the helpless, while now it is also a powerful medium for enriching arts, science, education, medicine and entertainment. Due to this, the usefulness and importance of crowdfunding will be manifold easily.