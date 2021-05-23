Crucial book at a critical time

By: Anjan Baskota

Book: Bijnan Prabandhawali

Author: Dr Chintamoni Sharma

Publisher: Abisekh-Abinash Prakashan, Nagaon

Dr Chintamoni Sharma was born on September 10, 1967, and is one amongst those who can write both in Assamese and Nepali with equal brilliance. He has to his credit ‘Ma Aaudina Timro Sahar’ (a collection of Nepali poems, 2015), ‘Abuj Sathor’ (a collection of micro-stories in Assamese, 2020), among others. Dr Sharma has also edited many valuable magazines and journals including ‘Assamiya Aaru Nepali Bhasha Sahityar Tulonamulak Alokpat’, ‘Rangali’, ‘Jiban Aaru Swapna’ and ‘Society and Environment’ etc. As a researcher, he has published his research papers in more than fifteen national and international journals. Besides, he has been closely associated with textbook compilation of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and Gauhati University (GU) as a subject expert. Presently, Dr Sharma is serving as the principal of Biswanath College and is also the Executive President of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha.

Bijnan Prabandhawali is a collection of ten science-based essays in Nepali. Dambar Dahal, the former president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha has forwarded the foreword of the book where he has praised the author’s initiative in publishing the book. Dahal didn’t forget to signify the value and importance of science-based writings, especially in the Nepali language. Very few authors have ever come out in this field despite it having a broad and endless area of discussion.

The title of the first article is ‘Global warming and climate change’. Here, Dr Sharma has discussed all probable causes behind global warming. He has discussed how and what causes global warming accompanied by substantiating data. Towards the closure of the essay, he also suggests six important points on how to overcome the global ecological issue. The second article is ‘Drinking water and Fluorosis’ where Dr Sharma has briefed about the deadly fluorosis and its adverse impact on our health. The evil effects caused by drinking fluorosis contaminated water have well been analyzed. The author even forwarded a detailed note on how fluorosis gets into our body and starts showing its adverse effect on it. He has even briefed about various diseases including Dental Fluorosis, skeletal Fluorosis, and Non-Skeletal Fluorosis, etc., and added some significant suggestions on how to save ourselves from the clutches of it. ‘Hygiene and good health’ is the title of the third article of this collection. Though the title gave us some idea about the content of the title, even here we can see the microscopic view of the author regarding our health hygiene. He has pointed out some very important Do’s and Don’ts about our physical hygiene. The fourth article is ‘Noise pollution and its effects’ and here he has briefed about the causes and types of noise pollution and cited some examples of government laws to check the noise pollution. ‘Environment pollution from waste materials’ and ‘Non conventional sources of energy’ are the fifth and sixth articles of the collection respectively. The seventh article is ‘Gobar gas and its utility’. With this essay, the author has made an appeal to the general people to use gobar gas as a substitute for cylinder gas. ‘Calcium and its deficiency diseases’ is the eighth article and here the writer has placed the importance of calcium components in our body and showed in detail where and how we can get these components easily. The ninth article is ‘Pesticides, uses and effects’. It is one of the important articles for farmers and for those who are involved in agri-farming. Dr Sharma very nicely highlighted the issues and adverse effects of the pesticides that are used in the agri-fields through his essay.

The last but very important article of the collection is ‘Need of environment education’. Though being the last of the collection, this essay carries a very important subject. Environment education is a need of the hour. Unless and until we place environmental education as a compulsory subject in all school and university curriculum, we may never learn to love it and protect the same from its imminent decay. I too agree with the appeal of author Dr. Sharma and must say, ‘Let us join hands together to save and protect our nature from the threat of extinction’.

Conclusion:

The book is based on science literature and every essay placed here is very important. Dr Sharma tries his level best to make general readers aware about the topics of discussions. Even the language used here is very colloquial and up to the easy grasps of the common reader. The diagrams inserted in between the topic of discussions are judiciously placed. However, the author could have managed to increase the size of the book by adding more essays of similar themes. Nevertheless, it is a very important book which discusses issues from our everyday life and contains points to ponder upon. Dr. Sharma has come out with the book at a very crucial time and priced at only INR80, it is a must-read.