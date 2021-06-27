Cybercrime – a threat to national security

By: Ajay Pratap Tiwari

The increasing rate of cybercrime as the world moves towards the digital age is quite worrisome. 95 percent of businesses and institutions in the country are on the path of digitization but do not have any strong security mechanisms to deal with cyber-attacks. Statistics show that cyber-attacks in August 2016, stole 3.2 million data from most debit cards. A 2014 report revealed that 70 percent of the people had no awareness of digitization and as a result, they were more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

After America and Japan, India has been the target of most cyber-criminals. 42 percent of these attacks are linked to credit cards, 31 percent to social media, and 12 percent to mobile phone fraud, 10 percent to email, and 5 percent to pornographic videos or SMS. One attack in every five cyber-crime activities is an attack on financial institutions. Financial attacks account for 20 percent of total attacks. 15 percent of attacks are on power plants, refineries, oil and gas pipelines. In August 2018, cyber hackers siphoned off INR89 crore from Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd. According to the annual thread report of the year 2019 of Cybersecurity Research, in the year 2018, there were about 20 lakh cyber-attacks all over the world, due to which 3222 billion were lost.

Unfortunately, there has been a steep rise in cyber-crime activities during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. The Sonic Wall Cyber Threat Report 2021 states that there have been more than 2.5 million malware attacks in the country since December 2020. On the other hand, India has been riddled with such cyber-attacks. More than 6.96 lakh cases have been registered in India to date. IBM Security X Force says that cybercriminal attacks in the year 2020 was focused on the business areas that had to work the most amid Covid-19. Hackers have got ample opportunities for more powerful and aggressive attacks during the course of the pandemic.

India has suffered the most cyber-attacks after Japan in the entire Asia Pacific region. Hackers are targeting financial establishments and government departments alike. The country’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has also issued a warning against the same. This organization is considered the last line of defense for the country’s IT network and infrastructure. Cyber-attacks are increasing continuously in India. During the last quarter, such incidents have increased by 22 percent. Blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT), which were considered extremely secure, are emerging as the biggest weapons of cybercriminals. To curb the ever-increasing cyber-attacks, the union government is taking new steps and making changes in the cybersecurity policy from time to time. According to the report, 1852 cyber-attacks take place every minute in the country. The states majorly affected by this are Maharashtra, Delhi, and West Bengal.

The important question here is who is behind these cyber frauds. Most of the people caught in such cases are not criminals of the ruthless kind, but this is a new plant of cybercriminals that has shaken even the FBI. This is the same generation who have learned cyber-tricks in all the IT institutes of the country. It is possible that some of these people are criminal in nature and it is too easy to say that the urge to make quick money has drawn many of these people into the world of cyber-crime. However, this is not the complete truth. After all, it is the same IT generation that has once made India feel proud of being the head of the world’s IT industry.

Therefore, it is necessary to find the reasons due to which an army of cyber experts has turned to the street of crime. Currently, no country in the world is not facing the brunt of cyber-attacks. For instance, the cyber-attack on Iran’s nuclear center in April 2021 and declaration of emergency in the USA after a cyber-attack on America’s largest fuel pipeline. Experts believe that the attack was due to the Corona pandemic-induced lockdowns as most of the pipeline engineers were working on computers from homes. The Colonial Pipeline carries 2.5 million barrels of oil per day. This pipeline supplies 45% of diesel, gas, and jet fuel in America’s East Coast states.

War, today, is not fought like before, on land, sea, and air. It is fought in a totally new battleground called the cyber-space. The National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) of the National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) told the ministry on February 12 last that a Chinese group called “Red Eko”, backed by the government, tried to target Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs) in the Indian energy sector with malware named “Shadow Pad”. The ministry claims that this threat was thwarted by taking various steps. India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also said that China has the ability to conduct cyber-attacks against India. General Rawat not only compared the cyber capabilities of India and China but also talked about the importance of technology in the defense sector.

In such a situation, the question arises that if there was a cyber-attack in India from China’s side. What would India do? China is spying on thousands of people in India, trying to infiltrate the border and create conflict in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese government and IT company Zehua are using data information technology as there is an increasing digital dependence. According to the International Telecommunication Union, about 90 countries are still in the early stages of ensuring cybersecurity. Given this, the danger of misuse of information and communication technology is huge.

Today it is necessary that efforts should be made at the global level to avoid cyber-crimes. Fortunately, India’s position is better than many developed countries as of now because many big cyber-attacks have been foiled here. From time to time, awareness campaigns are conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, under which people are advised not to share their debit or credit card number, PIN, CVV, and One Time Password (OTP) with an unknown person. However, despite this, lakhs of people get caught in the web of hackers as there is a great shortage of manpower in cybersecurity in the country. According to cybersecurity statistics, there is a huge shortage of cyber experts in the country compared to China and America. Therefore, the government must make some strict regulations in cybersecurity and even revamp the entire department if necessary. Cyberspace is very much important as the country moves towards digitization, or else, it may spell more disaster than benefits.