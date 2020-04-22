By: Dimple Sarma

In today’s busy world we all are busy with our smartphones for each and every need. Being dependent on web can be taken as a blessing or sometimes as a curse. Not only we adults but also our children are getting busy with smartphones every now and then. Internet access from their mobile opens a world of dream for them where anyone can connect with them without knowledge of parents.

Bandana and Nistha are classmates. From sharing their bench in school to going to tuition classes together to sharing all the secrets and being crime partner, they are having the greatest bond. But, from the last few days,it seems that something has changed in between them. Nistha is behaving something differently. Most of the time she used to be busy with herself or else she used to concentrate on her mobile. She even stopped sharing her thoughts with Bandana. Apart from them, Nistha started to bring new stuffs and gadgets frequently with her. One day after asking frequently by Bandana, Nistha just replied that someone has gifted those things to her. Bandana started being suspicious about Nistha’s activities like something is not going right. The one who was a lively girl now always seems upset or peeps into her mobile. Her behaviour has also changed a lot. Finding no solution of this problem Bandana decided to tell everything to her mother. She described everything to her mother. Bandana’s mother understands the depth of the situation. She immediately contacted Nistha’s parents and consulted with them to get over from that situation.

“Cybergrooming” is one of the frequently used terms in internet. By opening an account in social media most of us lives in a colourful virtual world filled with lots of friends. Specially for teenagers it’s a part and parcel of their daily life. Like any other day, one unknown person sent a friend request to Nistha and she accepted it. Slowly, the person started chatting with her. After few days of chatting he got to know about her likes, dislikes, her hobbies, where she used go and all the daily routine. Nistha groomed so well by that person that she started accepting him as her close friend. One day, after her tuition class he met her and gifted some stuffs. Cybergrooming is such a trap where someone targets children profile for their personal gain especially for the means of sexual purposes. After making friendship with their target profile, they establish an emotional bonding with them. They were groomed online, many tricks were applied for earning their trust so that the child want to meet them personally so that later on the groomer can involve them in sexual activities. These groomers are very smart. They observe children accounts so minutely and opened fake account with fake name and profile pictures to attract them. It takes some time to gain trust of a child.They chat with them with a promise to give gifts. And once gain it they started talking sexual languages and actions. Often they request the child for naked photographs. Later, the predator blackmail the child that they will reveal all those chats and photographs to their family if they refuse to listen him.

Many times these things go unnoticed or comes to light very lately because the child afraid to disclose the matter to their parents or sometime they just don’t want to lose their online “friend”. Is your child started being online too much? Any changes in emotional behaviour? Does he/she started chatting to unknown people? Does he/she want to hide mobile whenever parents are nearby? Does he/she has started receiving expensive gifts or electronic gadgets? As a parent, if you have encountered any of the symptoms with your child then it is a serious matter of concern.

Immediate action is to first have a talk with the child. Parents concern and counselling can reveal some of the information about the matter. Parents must check or ask them to show what they are doing. Sometimes discuss about the negative sides of internet. Talk openly about the worst thing that can happen over internet. Block suspicious sites, restrict the usage of internet and keep an eye about the activities children are doing. If the child wants to share something with you regarding something unwanted in internet, listen to them carefully. Be a friend and guide them in their activities. It is possible to arrest such predator with the help of police. Cybergrooming is serious matter of concern and through proper guidance it can be prevented from getting worse.