Cycling & its large benefits

By: Kishore Kr. Saikia

In today’s frequent hike of petrol and diesel prices, bicycles could be an effective and reliable supplementary transport means for almost all people. Most of the developed countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Finland, China, etc. use cycles to a large extent for short-distance transportation. Bicycles were introduced in the 19th century and now number approximately one billion worldwide. They are the principal means of transportation in many parts of the world.

Cycling is widely regarded as an effective and efficient mode of transportation optimal for short to moderate distances. Bicycles provide numerous possible benefits in comparison with motor vehicles, including the sustained physical exercise involved in cycling, easier parking, and access to roads, bike paths and rural trails. Cycling also offers a reduced consumption of fossil fuels, less air or noise pollution, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and greatly reduced traffic congestion. These have a lower financial cost for users as well as for society at large (negligible damage to roads, less road area required).

In addition, cycling provides a variety of health benefits. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that cycling can reduce the risk of cancers, heart disease, and diabetes that are prevalent in sedentary lifestyles. Cycling has also been used as part of rehabilitation for lower limb injuries, particularly after a hip surgery. Individuals who cycle regularly have also reported mental health improvements, including less perceived stress and better vitality.

Among the disadvantages of cycling are the requirement of bicycles, to be balanced by the rider in order to remain upright, the reduced protection in crashes in comparison to motor vehicles, often longer travel time (except in densely populated areas), vulnerability to weather conditions, difficulty in transporting passengers, and the fact that a basic level of fitness is required for cycling moderate to long distances.

But, by set aside the minor drawbacks, the use of cycle is very good for health, the environment and also for the economy. In an underdeveloped country like India, people should take precedent from the developed countries about the use of cycle. The Government also should motivate for the use cycle to a large extent.