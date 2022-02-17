Dairy Development And Livestock – A Means Of Income For The Poor

By: Satyavan Saurabh

Dairy has become an important secondary source of income (milk business through animal husbandry) for lakhs of rural households in the country and has played a vital role in providing employment and income generation opportunities especially for small and women farmers. Today most of the milk production in the country is done by small, marginal farmers and animals reared by landless labourers. About 48 % of the total milk production in India is either consumed at the producer level or sold to non-producers in rural areas. The remaining 52 % of the milk is extra saleable available for sale to consumers in urban areas. It is estimated that about 40% of the milk sold is handled by the organized sector (i.e. 20% by cooperative and private dairies) and the remaining 60% by the unorganized sector.

The massive increase in milk supply through concerted efforts at the cooperative level is known as White Revolution. Forty-eight years after Operation Flood – which made India the world’s largest milk producer – India is looking for another breakthrough in agricultural yield and productivity. The White Revolution has influenced the marketing strategy of dairy firms for milk and milk products. India has emerged as the largest milk producer and consumer in 2019. NITI Aayog estimates that the country will increase its milk production from the current level of 176 million tonnes to 330 million metric tonnes in 2033-34. India currently accounts for 17% of the world’s production of dairy products, surpassing the United States in 1998 as the world’s largest dairy product. All this was achieved by Operation Flood which was launched in the 1970s. The per capita milk availability in India has increased from 126 grams per day in 1960 to 406 grams per day in 2021.

Government initiatives for the dairy sector have played an important role in achieving all this; such as National Program for Bovine Breeding, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Bovine Genetic Centre, Quality Mark, National Kamdhenu Breeding Centre, e-Pashuhat Portal, National Program for Dairy Development (NPDD), Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (DEDS), National Dairy Scheme, Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF), Supporting Dairy Cooperative Societies and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities (SDCFPO) & like PKCC of Haryana Government are the schemes which have increased the interest of people in the country towards animal husbandry. Still, many things can be improved to make this business more profitable and interesting. Today, Indian cattle and buffalo have the lowest productivity. Similarly, there is a paucity of organized dairy farms and a high level of investment is required to take the dairy industry to global standards. Improving the productivity of farm animals is one of the major challenges; Cross-breeding of indigenous species with exotic species to enhance the genetic potential of different species has been successful only to a limited extent.

The sector will create opportunities for emerging market forces to increase participation in international trade, hence the need for stringent food safety and quality norms. Access to markets is crucial to accelerate its commercialization. Lack of access to markets can make farmers vulnerable to adopting advanced technologies and quality inputs. Therefore, it is imperative to focus on the potential of dairy farms and how to utilize their resources given the opportunities and threats arising in the market share. It is necessary to include contract/corporate dairy and emerging global dairy businesses to expand into the dairy target segment.

Panchayat level education and training for small and medium-sized farmers, subsidizing animal production and encouraging animal markets, logistics facilities for the milk produced, advanced veterinary facilities specialized in artificial insemination of animals, village-level Encouraging private sector firm for the purchase of dairy produced on the farm, low-interest loans to small and medium-scale farmers for cattle procurement, encouraging rural women to take up animal husbandry, anthrax, foot and mouth, peste des ruminants, etc. Insurance of cattle against diseases, nurturing dairy entrepreneurs through effective training of youth at village level with professional management, etc. as well as improved agricultural practices, sanitation, quality of drinking water and fodder, are all these are needed. Only then this business will prove to be a true business for the farmers. (The author is serving in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Haryana)