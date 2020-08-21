Dancing over the Ashes of Buddha: Account of Chinese Brutalities in Hong Kong

By: Ghukha Chophy

“All tremble at violence; all fear death. Putting oneself in the place of another, one should not kill nor cause another to kill.”

~ Gautama Buddha, Dhammapada; Verse 129

China and Hong Kong share a unique relationship in a unique set up known as “One Country two Systems” wherein Hong Kong has been sharing limited political sovereignty and legal autonomy since its handover to China from the United Kingdom by virtue of an Agreement between the UK and PRC on 1st July, 1997. However, with forced imposition of “Chinese Interests” through ‘Legal mechanism’ and unlawful ‘interference’ of PRC under the leadership of Xi Jinping in the internal affairs of Hong Kong, China has trampled down the ‘Rights’ of Hongkongese.

Democracy has been binned. Twenty-three years after its handover from Britain to China, Hong Kong virtually lost its independence. It would be an understatement to call the island nation protectorate; the President for life, Xi Jinping’s China has entrenched its authority as never before by enforcing controversial ‘The National security Laws’ on Hong Kong. The Chinese iron foot has been trampling the basic human rights of common residents of Hong Kong. For example, The Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 which is also known as 2019 Hong Kong Extradition Bill had to face serious opposition not only from Hong Kong but also from all over the world. Fortunately, under local and international pressure the Central Government of China withdrew the Bill; however, its intentions remained unchanged. Studying the current circumstances I am of the opinion that China has decided to end any semblance of self-government for the city of Hong Kong. The mainland government could no longer tolerate either the protests against Chinese suppression of democracy on the island or a local legislature that sometimes bucked directives from the central authority in Beijing.

China has a policy of “Systematic Suppression” of the voices of dissents. There is one thing which is common among the people of Tibet, Hong Kong and East Turkestan (also known as Uyughuristan) and that is- they all lost their independence, sovereignty and freedom at the hands of China. The Tibetans, Hongkongese and Uyughur Muslims have been treated as slaves by China for the reason that they do not belong to ruling ethnic ‘HAN’ Chinese community (though majority of Hongkongnese are the descendants of Han race however they are generally not being understood at par with Han from mainland China). As the world knows, with the birth of Socialism-Communism, with the rise of Mao Zedong on the political horizons of China, demonic Chinese ambitions to take over the world found the wings. With the forceful annexation of Tibet, declaring His Holiness Shri Dalai Lama as a terrorist, by stealing the land of India in the 1962 War; China had then already openly declared its intentions. Owing to the fact of the ‘Deculturation’ policy of China, Tibetans are becoming a minority in their own land and ethnic Hong Kong population too on the verge to meet the same fate. Chinese Constitutional Law neither recognizes Universal Principles of Natural Justice nor Fundamental Rights, Liberty and Freedom which our constitution of India recognizes, cherishes and protects. The communist governance and capitalist economy of China has been muffling up not only just voices but also dreams and aspirations of the people living under Chinese occupied areas. The “Racist” policies of China not only affected people living in regions occupied by China but also other independent countries and regions claimed by China. In the name of Liberation, China occupied independent nation-states and made them slaves by treating the occupied population as second class citizens with no rights whatsoever. China’s totalitarian Government’s policies heavily loaded with “Imperialism” and “Racial Undertone” have already secluded China from the entire world. At this point of time, none of the countries trusts China, not even it’s trusted strategic, diplomatic, debt slaves like Pakistan, Sri Lanka or its puppet trade partners and military allies.

The basic dignity of the people surviving under Chinese occupation has been challenged on a daily basis and the situation of a common resident of Hong Kong is no different. It has been observed that China has always given a blind eye to the rights of the people of Hong Kong. The way China has been using Tibet as a cash cow by violently mining its minerals and natural resources, Hong Kong has also been forcefully used to contribute to the prosperity of mainland China. Hong Kong was traditionally recognized as a major center of trade, however, the growth of Hong Kong which was facilitated by the Britishers has now been ‘looted’ by China.

Observing a series of developments in Hong Kong, I believe, China shredded agreements which were supposed to be in effect through 2047, to maintain a separate system of self-government in Hong Kong. The idea was known as “one country, two systems.” In May, China bypassed the democratically elected Legislative Council of Hong Kong to impose a national security law on the city and finally this controversial law has been imposed. This totally ‘illegal’ and ‘void’ step severely injured the interests and rights of the people of Hong Kong. Moreover, the said law will weaken Hong Kong’s reputation as a good place to do business.

Hongkongese are fighting in a legal way to retain their pride and honor, but they are being forced to agitate. Moreover the people have never sold out their rights and are still fighting for their history (which China has been attempting to erase) that binds them together which is clearly seen in their protests against the Central Government of China. Moreover, it is pertinent to note that in accordance with the “one country, two systems” principle agreed between the UK and the PRC, the evil “Socialist System” of PRC would not be practiced in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and Hong Kong’s previous capitalist, liberal system and its way of life would remain unchanged for a period of 50 years until 2047. But the agreement has not been shown any sign of respect from the Central Government of China headed by president Xi Jinping of communist party. This has resulted in the unbalance in Hong Kong society. The fact is that in 2019, the Extradition Bill protest on 16 June broke the record of largest protest in Hong Kong with nearly 2 million marchers had come to the forefront. Also, the forceful imposition of The Hong Kong National Security Law on the citizens of Hong Kong caused a large number of Hong Kong residents opposing the Chinese government’s forceful imposition. The prospect of any national security law has always been unpopular, but protestors in 2020 said that the new Law “strikes at the heart of Hong Kong’s civic political identity, its success as an international hub. But most of all, it strikes at people’s sense of belonging”.

The policies of China have affected Hong Kong drastically. On the one hand, the demands for democratic reforms, the release of political prisoners, formation of an independent investigation team for police violence, a fair voting system are on rise, and on the other hand, the Central Government of China has been attempting to strengthen its control over Hong Kong. Even before the 2019, with Hong Kong Extradition Bill and 2020 Security Laws protests, Hong Kong citizens witnessed mainland Chinese personnel engaged in extrajudicial renditions in the special Administrative region (SAR), despite such actions being a breach of basic law. In late 2015, Chinese government agents kidnapped the owner and several staff members of Hong Kong’s “Causeway Bay Books’’, a Bookstore that sold politically sensitive publications to the Mainland as suspects in breaking Mainland law. Such type of disappearances have always been extremely common in China.

‘Lam wing-kee’ who was held in solitary confinement for five months and unable to make any phone calls, claims that he had no choice but to co-operate in reading a scripted forced confession of guilt. He was denied legal representation, forced to implicate others in bookselling crimes, and requested to turn over information about anonymous authors and customers. “They wanted to lock you up until you go mad,” he said. Upon his release to Hong Kong he went public with the media to tell his story. Because he had no family in mainland China who could be punished, Lam said that it was easier for him to come forward. He said that he had to be courageous: “I thought about it for two nights before I decided to tell you all what happened, as originally and completely as I could … I also want to tell the whole world that this isn’t about me, this isn’t about a bookstore, and this is about everyone. There has also been cases where arrested women protesters have alleged sexual violence, rapes, criminal intimidations and murders by Police. Chinese havoc in Hong Kong continues .

Chinese Dragon is spreading its wings all over the world. The imperialistic ambitions of China have become a global threat now. What has happened to Tibet, Hong Kong, East Turkestan and many other regions could happen to anyone. In the madness of the Cultural Revolution and lust for power, Mao Zedong killed Buddha and the moral downfall of China began. Today’s China is no longer an ancient China that once strived for peace, knowledge and wisdom. Gautama Buddha’s light has already been eclipsed by the dark shadow of Mao Zedong under the Socialist-Communist Red Flag in China. (The writer is a student of Tetso College, Dimapur, from the Dept. of Political Science)