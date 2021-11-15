Daring to go into the wild?

By: Kamal Baruah

He embarks on a thrilling adventure into the wilderness accompanied by different celebrities around the world. Four Indians – from Prime Minister Modi to southern superstar Rajnikant, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar, and now superstar Ajay Devgn, who joined the British adventurer Bear Grylls for his unmatched survival tricks and skills over the years. Even US President Barack Obama appeared on the wild show inside the Alaskan wilderness.

Welcome to the wild! It’s fierce. It’s unforgiving. Watching PM crossing Kosi River in a makeshift raft to learning how to make a spear in the jungles of Jim Corbett, adventurous journey of Rajnikant through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and Akshay’s learning a reef knot to navigate a river full of crocodiles. Those are indeed mesmerizing stares.

Interestingly, what is an adventure for these celebrities is but regular life for the riverine people who have learned to live with rivers over centuries. Even our soldiers posted close to the frontier, have to fetch an uphill task while asserting territorial integrity and defending the country. Indian soldiers have been surviving on the highest battlefield in the world for over 7 decades now. Many even perish from harsh weather than actual fighting in the Siachen glacier. Yet the patriotic move goes unnoticed by the masses, except on national occasions. Having said this, the adventure with celebrities is the episode that is undoubtedly the world’s most trending televised event.

My early days of jungle training at the hills of Karnataka are still fresh in my memory. We were learning survival techniques in a dense jungle for a week, where tall trees and plants grow very close together. We were confined in a base camp for jungle warfare survival. Air warriors don’t need much counter-insurgency and jungle warfare but they had to learn to fight the guerrilla like a guerrilla. Enemies and straggles are bayoneted where they fell in the forefront of a dummy fight.

One fine morning, we were loaded into a Stallion 6X6 to an unknown destination. With heavy boots and combat uniforms, we were guessing for a treacherous journey. The road trip got off to a rocky start as much of the road had been swallowed up by the jungle. Soon after an hour, we were dropped at the other side of our camp separated by a hill. With no compass, we lost our way. The sun was directly overhead. The commander left us in Jonga pointing a finger in one direction ‘the other side of the hills is your base camp, go hike, climb and reach your destination before dusk.’

Today I recount the experience where we desperately attempted survival after becoming lost in the rainforest. Our entry fell into various groups. As the sun was gradually setting, we tried to understand the direction based on the sun’s position. Alas! But trees and vegetation fully covered the sky from the falling sunlight. Moreover, as there was no road; we walked with the help of a canned stick and said ourselves loudly ‘dare you to go…into the jungle.’ Nevertheless, we trekked through the jungle and vowed to continue fighting.

Initially, it was a heroic move on foot. We shouted but observed that it was difficult to know where a shout is coming from. With no landmarks, we realized that our orientation was getting more astray. We walked in a straight line, justified it loudly to ourselves, and even followed animal trails as they head in the same direction always.

Fallen trees, slippery rocks, heatstroke are the most common reasons for injuries but mosquitoes are the main danger in the jungle as it spreads malaria, dengue, and yellow fever. Heavy and thick shoes caused blisters after continuous treks for the entire day. Cuts and wounds over the face occurred while trespassing into the jungle. There was no break possible as the dark was almost falling sharply. Alas! We were yet to reach any destination. We found no way to move further and the situation was met with the puzzled looks of four members of our group. Extreme tiredness and mental exertion were leading to a total mess. It wasn’t an easy task while carrying a heavy backpack and only water to prevent fatigue. Our bruised knees were already swelling up.

The campfire had already begun. And there was scattered light that filtered through the trees. It filled us with joie de vivre at last. Trainees wined and dined in camping tents, learning their survival. Hope someday Bear Grylls will live in the countryside and would reveal the true-life stories of ordinary people trapped in the extraordinary situations of survival. (The author is a former air warrior)