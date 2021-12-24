Darkness Can’t Stop The Dawn To Happen

By: Narvijay Yadav

What I had predicted earlier in this column is happening now. States like Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra have imposed various restrictions on Christmas and New Year parties, while the rest of the states are gearing up to do so. The central government has issued an advisory to all the states and UTs to be on alert mode. It has been advised to impose night curfew and take all preventive measures. All the states have been asked to reactivate their ‘war rooms, intensify testing and prevent crowding. The exercise to limit the number of people at weddings and funerals has started. Obviously, all this will have an effect on buses, trains, aeroplanes, offices and factories also. The reason is that the new Omicron variant of Corona virus spreads three times faster than the Delta variant that brought the second wave.

The number of Omicron patients in India has crossed the 213 mark. The threat of a third wave is looming large. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that people who have been vaccinated and who have suffered from Covid19 are at risk of getting infected again. There is also the danger that people will fall sick more and there will be more deaths at such times of festivities. In view of this, Karnataka has banned party or mass gatherings from December 30 to January 2. There will be no public celebrations on the New Year; there will be no DJ in the clubs. Even in the apartments there will be no party or DJ. Permission has to be taken before partying of 200 or more people in Mumbai. The Delhi government has extended all the restrictions related to Covid till the midnight of December 31. Political, social, cultural, religious and other gatherings are also not allowed.

What do people do in such a situation? Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, Delhi and India’s top surgeon, suggests that two measures should be taken to prevent the new variant of Corona. The first is to get both doses of the vaccine, and the second is to take all precautions. That is, wear a mask, keep a distance from people and avoid unnecessary travels. Residents of Uttar Pradesh and other electoral states need to be extra careful, because political parties are not at all concerned about your well being. Crowds will be gathered in political rallies, there will be an outcry in hospitals, and the responsibility of medical professionals will increase fourfold. I wish that a crisis like the month of May does not come again. I also hope the third wave doesn’t come. Praying that people stay safe.

What about 2022? I believe the New Year will be better than 2020-21. Omicron's ruckus may last for the first two-three months. I am sure that the time after winter will be good. The country will again touch new heights. People will hug again; birds will chirp again, flowers will bloom again. After every night there is a morning. No matter how deep the darkness is, have you ever heard that the darkness has not allowed the dawn to happen (kabhi suna hai ki andhere ne subah hi na hone di ho)? (The writer is a senior journalist & columnist)