By: Divit Payeng The majestic documentary “David Attenborough: A life on Our Planet” begins by showing the area of Chernobyl that was evacuated after human error rendered it uninhabitable. Only then, Jonathan Hughes, Keith Scholey, Alastair Fothergill shows us how the area in human vacancy has grown into a lush wildlife paradise.

Calling the film his “witness statement” for the environment, David goes on to trace his 60-year career as a naturalist, mapping how steeply the planet’s biodiversity has declined before him. As a matter of fact, global aviation was new when he began his work, and pictures of him as a young producer encountering exotic flora and fauna lends a moving, even haunting, note to his plea to revive ecological balance.

The astonishing nature photography accompanies his retrospective. To illustrate emptying of oceans, the administrators intercut thriving coral habitats with images of huge gutted fish, frozen and stacked for market. Equally, upsetting is that the loss of rain forests, showcased through the stark cut-off between flourishing vegetation and uniform rows of oil palms planted for profit. Such cinematic representations are persuasive: A dying planet is an ugly one, while the ecosystems please the eye.

David with his team has also showcased how humpback whales, orangutans, polar bears are affected due to atrocities by mankind such as killing of whales for oil, planting palm trees for profits and cutting down huge amount of forests which has left orangutans with no place to live, also how ice has melted over the years causing problems not only to animals but also to mankind. As David says, in his lifetime he has seen innumerable changes on earth that is in a span of 94 years. In addition, these changes have raised unpredictable seasons which affects disrupts the peace of nature. Mainly, all problems on earth that is overfishing, poaching, deforestation, traditional methods of farming, life stocking farm animals in high numbers, etc. These problems though in control have already caused serious damage and few are yet to be checked. Moreover, the most upsetting story is of the destruction of the Borneo forests which has affected orang-utans. “Orangutan mothers have to spend 10 years with their young, teaching them which fruits are worth eating. Without this training, they would not complete their role in dispersing seeds, and the future generation of many trees would be at risk,” says Attenborough.

The most devastating sequence finds Attenborough the disasters we face in future decades-global crisis that he, as a man now his in his 90s, will not experience. Yet he finds hope extrapolating small success. Sustainable farming in Netherlands has made the country one of the worldwide leaders in food exports. Fishing restrictions round the pacific archipelago nation of Palau enabled marine life to rebound. The film’s grand achievement is that it positions its subject as a mediator between humans and therefore the wildlife. Life cycles go on, and if we make the right choices, ruin can become re-growth.

Though nature takes time and energy to craft itself, humans have caused its collapse single-handedly. If changes continue at this rate, he notes that by 2100, the world would be almost four degrees warmer and a sixth mass extinction would be underway.

Every jiffy we are shown a table depicting the planet population, carbon within the atmosphere, and therefore the percentage of remaining wilderness ranging from 1926 (the year Attenborough was born) till 2020.

Another important factor is that nature is resilient and there are numerous instances where nature has wiped out civilizations and healed itself. Another remainder is that, “if we take care of nature, nature will take care of us.”

The movie is on Netflix, and its duration is 1 hour 54 minutes. The genre is documentary and biography. IMDB has rated it 9.1/10 and rotten tomatoes has rated it 94%. It is a warning call not only for individuals, but policymakers, governments across the world.

David Attenborough says, “Many individuals do what they will. But real success can only come if there’s a change in our societies and in our economics and in our politics.”