Dedication, Patriotism & sacrifice – Journey from Narendra to PM Narendra Modi

By: Prof Vivek Singh

Narendra Modi who is the 15th and current Prime Minister of India was born on September 17, 1950 at vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat. Narendra Modi was born in a very poor family. He used to sell tea during his childhood to fulfill his needs and to help his father. At the age of 8, Narendra Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. During 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977, Narendra Modi used to secretly help RSS volunteers in their noble work. In 1978, Narendra Modi completed his BA degree in Political Science from University of Delhi and in 1983, completed MA degree in political science from Gujarat University. In 2001, Narendra Modi was made Chief Minister of Gujarat by Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the first time. Narendra Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

As Chief Minister of Gujarat, he started a program called ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ in 2003 with prime goal of attracting investors for investment in state of Gujarat. In the Vibrant Gujarat Summit of 2003, the state got an investment of Rs. 37000 crore, in 2005 the state got an investment of Rs. 106000 crore. In 2007 Rs. 465000 crore was received as investment. In 2009, 2011 and 2013, the Government of Gujarat received an investment of Rs. 1235000 crore, Rs. 2083000 crore and Rs. 4000000 crore respectively. When Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, agriculture sector of state grew at 11% p.a. for 10 consecutive years, the highest in the country. Under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, Gujarat had a growth rate of around 10% in GDP from 2001 to 2014. According to a report published in 2013, Gujarat was declared the best state in India in term of economic freedom to business houses.

Narendra Modi was being announced as prime ministerial candidate by Bharatiya Janata Party President Rajnath Singh for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The reasons behind his selection were his popularity, personality, work as CM of Gujarat and experience. When Narendra Modi had to decide from where he would contest election, he selected Varanasi (Banaras) of Uttar Pradesh, not any parliamentary constituency of Gujarat. He won that election with huge majority. The same was with his Party BJP led NDA. Narendra Modi knew it very well that the door of Prime Minister Office goes through Uttar Pradesh. Decision regarding selection of Varanasi seat created a wave of happiness not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in the whole of North India. It had a huge impact on the result of 2014 general election. Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of country. He had launched so many schemes in 6 years for the betterment of people of India & Indian industries. Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Maternity Scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Scheme, Jan Dhan Yojana, Beti Padhao Beti Bachao Yojana, Cleanliness Mission, Ujala Yojana, Namami Gange, Smart City, Skill India, Digital India, Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India etc. These schemes are making Indians self-reliant by providing economic and social security to all sections of society.

India is self-sufficient in terms of food grains. India is able to feed not only the countrymen but the entire world. India has also become self-reliant in the field of health sector today. The country is self-sufficient in the production of medical equipments like ventilators, PPE kits, N95 masks, medicines etc. Today there are 1400 labs for Covid19 testing in the country, conducting more than 9.5 lakh tests per day. Till date 3 crore 86 lakh Covid19 tests have been done in the country. Many modern hospitals and medical colleges are being opened on lines of AIIMS in the country. In the last 5 years, about 45000 seats have been increased in the country for MBBS and MD studies. Everyone will get a Health ID under the National Digital Health Mission containing all medical details of the person.

The APMC Act has been drastically changed to make the farmers and laborers of the country self-reliant. 7 crore poor families have been provided with free gas cylinders. Food grains provided to 80 crore people for free. Direct cash transfer of 90 thousand crore has been made available to BPL families. In order to make the customers of the country self-reliant, the government has also introduced Consumer Protection Act 2019 in the country in which a lot of new provisions are being added to strengthen the customers. Now companies cannot cheat customers. With new Consumer protection Act 2019 customers of entire country will become strong and self-reliant.

There are plans to form economic clusters to make the rural areas self-sufficient. Optical fiber has reached nearly 150000 villages. Within few years 450,000 more villages will be added in it. 110 aspirational districts of the country have been selected. Special efforts will be made to provide better education and employment to people living in these selected districts. To make farmers self-reliant and to develop modern infrastructure, infrastructure fund of Rs 1 lakh crore is being provided.

Women, half of the country’s population, are becoming self-sufficient. The landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in which daughters are given equal rights in paternal property. Whether flying a fighter plane or working in key position in a corporate sector, women are self-sufficient in every field today. There are about 22 crore women accounts in 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts. More than 70% of the 25 crore Mudra loans, have been given to women. The women have become self-sufficient. Minimum age for marriage may be increased from present 18 years to 21 years in coming days. Environmental protection and corporate social responsibility were made an integral part of industrial policy. Country has been successful in reducing imports and increasing exports. Foreign capital investment terms were eased. Special emphasis is on service sector. Leading banks were integrated. Decision of demonetisation taken to curb black money in the system. More financial support has been arranged for MSME Sector.

In the year 2018-19, more than 4600 crore digital transactions recorded in India. The country’s foreign exchange reserves is now of $538 billion. Our GDP is of $ 3.2 trillion. The country received a record $73 billion of foreign direct investment in the year 2019-20 with growth of 18%.

Today, the entire world is almost having financial problems due to Covid 19 pandemic, while there is no visible and far-reaching impact on Indian economy. Indian foreign exchange reserves are continuously increasing week by week, indicating the economic progress of the country. According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India, in the week ended 07 August 2020, Indian foreign exchange reserves rose by $3.62 billion to touch a record level of $538.19 billion.

There are only five countries in the world having foreign exchange reserves of more than $500 billion. China ranks first with a foreign exchange reserves of $3298 billion. Japan 2nd with $1402 billion. Switzerland 3rd with a foreign exchange reserves of $896 billion while Russia at 4th with $590 billion and on 5th place it’s India with foreign exchange reserves of $538 billion. In addition, Taiwan has foreign exchange reserves of $496 billion, Saudi Arabia has $497 billion, Hong Kong has $446 billion, South Korea has $416 billion and Brazil has $349 billion. Countries that we consider as economic power such as Singapore have $321 billion, Germany has $245 billion, France has$ 238 billion and UK has only $179 billion of foreign exchange reserves.

USA, the most economically powerful country of the world has only $132 billion of Foreign Exchange reserves. India had foreign exchange reserves of $400 billion in September 2017 which increased to $500 billion on June 5, 2020. Today the country has enough foreign exchange reserves to support import for more than 18 months. Such a pleasant situation was never before in the history of India. The country’s foreign exchange reserves of more than half a trillion dollar is a testimony to the country’s economic condition and country’s continued economic development.

Anyone can achieve his or her highest goal of life like Narendra Modi, provided he should have dedication, compassion, perseverance, patriotism, willpower to do something for the country. It will always make us happy that whether one is Chaayvala or Gaayvala, can reach to the topmost position in state or country like Chief Minister or Prime Minister. A poverty stricken tea selling boy Narendra can become a development oriented world famous leader Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. (The writer is a columnist, Political, Social and Economic Analyst and can be contacted at [email protected])