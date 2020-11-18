Delhi is gasping for breathe

By: Salil Saroj

Pollution prevention is a major global concern because of its harmful effects on people’s health and the overall environment. Air Pollution has assumed gigantic proportions in our country and Delhi, the capital of India, is not lagging behind. Growing urbanization, rapid industrialization and increasing population etc. during the last few years have also adversely impacted the air pollution scenario of Delhi and NCR. In such a scenario, the measures taken by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for prevention and control of air pollution have so far not been commensurate with the magnitude of the problem. There are many scientific organisations of Government of India such as CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun; Indian Institute of Remote Sensing; Dehradun; Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune; CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur which can help in contributing towards finding solutions to many aspects associated with the air pollution problem of Delhi. Improving air quality in Delhi and NCR demands sustained and coordinated government action at all levels and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change should seek the cooperation of all concerned agencies and stakeholders who can contribute towards addressing the problem of air pollution in Delhi and NCR.

Clean air is the most important element of a healthy life. However, day-by-day our environment is getting polluted because of the mixing of particulates, biological molecules and other harmful materials. Increasing air pollution is one of the most important environmental issues engaging the attention of one and all. The desire of people living in Delhi and its surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) areas to breathe clean and fresh air has become a distant dream due to increase in the various components of pollutant activities. The situation of air pollution peaks with the onset of winters every year especially in the months of November, December and January when the levels of air pollution reach much beyond the specified norms which results in hazardous pollution related issues for the population of Delhi and NCR. The increasing air pollution in Delhi and NCR which encompasses areas in the neighbouring States of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and its adverse impact on environment as well as human and animal health drew the attention of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment & Forests.

NCR is a unique example of inter-State regional development planning for a region, spanning National Capital Territory of Delhi and 22 districts in the States of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with the National Capital as its core. The NCR includes the neighbouring cities of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Hapur, Muzzaffarnagar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, Mewat, Rohtak, Sonepat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Panipat, Palwal, Jind, Karnal, Alwar and Bharatpur. The Committee notes that meteorology is a complicated issue for Delhi due to the following factors: – Delhi is situated in the midst of alluvial plains of Northern India at one hand and desert on the other. Wind speed, wind direction, humidity, temperature and pressure significantly influence levels of air pollution. Calm conditions, temperature inversion, intrusion of dust particles from nearby areas adversely impact dispersion of pollutants and exacerbate levels of pollution.

Despite a series of measures taken by the Governments of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, including the statutory ban on stubble burning in the years 2003, 2013 and 2015 respectively, the air pollution situation in Delhi and NCR has not improved much and, in fact, it has been deteriorating further. It is further worrisome to note that despite the statutory ban imposed by these States on the crop residue burning. Satellites images have also showed that paddy burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had increased after Diwali adding to the problem of air pollution in Delhi and NCR. It is of paramount importance that technological and scientific solutions coupled with financial assistance should be made available to the farmers to motivate them not to burn their crop residues. The problem of vehicular emission should be seen from the prism of vehicular technology, fuel quality, stringent vehicular emissions norms, inspection and maintenance of the vehicles and traffic management, which needs that that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change should take up this issue with the Concerned Union Ministries/Departments/Agencies in consultation with the automobile industry so that an effective and long term solution can be found out to address the problem. Road dust is one of the major sources of air pollution in Delhi and NCR. Dust on roads, construction sites, etc. adds to the particulate pollution and a mitigation plan for road dust is extremely essential for solving the problem of air pollution in Delhi and NCR. Though vacuum cleaning of the roads dust may play an important role in addressing the issue of road dust as an immediate step but for the long term solution to the problem, innovative solutions are required to be taken by the Government. The concerned civic agencies should collectively draw up plan of developmental activities for the next five years and undertake developmental works simultaneously so that no repetitive digging of the roads etc. is undertaken and their contribution to air pollution is minimized. Trees control climate by moderating the effects of the sun, rain and wind. Trees also lower the air temperature and reduce the heat intensity of the greenhouse effect by maintaining low levels of carbon dioxide. Hence it is imperative to cut down on excessive carbon dioxide emissions, go in for massive afforestation, increase the forest cover, etc. Plantation, protection and conservation of trees and forest is the only way of human survival on earth. Further, the possibility of translocation of the maximum number of trees should also be explored. As accepted by the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, polluted air in Delhi and NCR is a significant risk factor for a number of pollution-related diseases and health conditions including respiratory infections, heart disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), stroke, lung cancer, difficulty in breathing, wheezing, coughing, asthma and worsening of existing respiratory and cardiac conditions resulting in increased medication use, increased doctor or emergency room visits, more hospital admissions and premature deaths. Infants, children and asthmatic patients are the most vulnerable in such conditions. The World Health Organization had put Delhi amongst the 14 Indian cities that figured in a list of 20 most polluted cities in the world in terms of PM2.5 levels in the year 2016.

If corrective preventive measures are not put in place by the Government, the situation will worsen which will also take a toll on our foreign exchange earning capacity in so far as tourism sector is concerned. A World Bank report has stated that India’s labour losses due to air pollution in the year 2013 stood at about $55.39 Billion or about 0.84% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The choked air pollution has become a norm for Delhi after every Diwali and this persistent gigantic damage is going to create mayhem in coming days. If the Government is taking all the possible steps to mitigate the problem then it must be seen also. The children, elderly, indigents, homeless and migrants are going to face a severe winter in the compound problem of air pollution and corona in Delhi. The time is slipping with each passing day where the Air Quality Index is worsening and people have started feeling difficulty in breathing, going out and exercising. The burnt would be faced by the bread-earners of each family where they are at high risk of developing lung related problems, which in long run would only exacerbate. This is an alarming situation and it is high time to mitigate this demonic weed.