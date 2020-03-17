DELHI VIOLENCE; LOOKING INTO THE DNA

By: Rajibul Alam

As I scrolled the facebook, two different videos surfaced on the screen – one of Bhajanpura area in Delhi and the other pertaining to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Both videos are of the same day. In the first video, a journalist is reporting from the area which was burnt down. People were shocked and speechless. The second video was of Ivanka Trump enjoying the beauty of the Taj Mahal. Shocked with the barbaric incidents of Delhi, I was also in pain. Ivanka Trump’s video reminded me of America also. I made a comparison between America and India in my mind. Source of the pain was this comparison. This comparison also led me to look into the genesis of Delhi violence.

When United States was formed, they only had a dream of a society where everyone would have freedom to prosper. At that point of time, they did not have a foundation of civilization to look into or to follow. But they had a dream. They had a dream to prosper at individual level and at collective level too. They followed the dream and their shear hard work and dedication have taken them where they have become the role model for the world; their society has become ideal for every other society around the world; barring some loopholes, their economy has become zenith for every other economy and their land has become dream-land for the people around the world.

Seven decades back we too had a dream of a future after a long standing struggle for two hundred years. Have we been chasing the dream or have we reached near the dream? If not, what are the reasons? This analysis is something the need of the hour.

The basic reason for such divergence between our dream and our efforts is the huge disparity between the elite ruling class and common man. It is because the needs of the elite class and common class have always been different and been ways apart.

Just after independence, with eighteen percent literacy rate and 265 rupees per capita income, the elite class had the advantage to monopolize the ruling throne. Though the founding fathers of our constitution and the initial political leaders were truly democratic in their mind and work, yet the common people were not ready to take part in the political and administrative discourses. As a result, within first few decades of independence, the ruling class realized that it was not very tough for them to be in the power continuously as the common folks were not ready psychologically, and even leadership quality was not getting sowed in them. The prospects of power retention for longer time made them greedier. As a result, this ruling class started to look into all the ways of realpolitik to stay on power and keep the common folks out of the race.

At this juncture, divisive politics surfaced in the Indian political scenario. This was the time when Indian politics had taken a different route from the initial phase of common nationalism. Political leaders emerged on the ground of caste, creed, region and religion. Though such deviation created a new set of political leaders, it was still confined to a very limited group of people. Leadership was still far in the horizon for common people.

Ideally politics should have been shaped along the orientation of development, upliftment of poverty and mass spread of higher education which was the trend in the initial years after independence. But soon the elite class realized that such a political orientation would deepen the democracy in true sense and would create leaders from common class as in the case of freedom struggle.

The British had introduced modern education for their own interests. However, this gave rise to a new educated class among the Indians. On account of their modern education, this educated class was aware of newly founded concepts of liberty, equality, nationalism and freedom from suzerainty. Such awareness only made them leaders and they eventually led the freedom struggle. But as the British education facility was very limited, it created only a small group of educated class and the rest of the country was lingered in illiteracy. After independence, had Indian politics been oriented towards spreading mass education, it would have created thousands of leaders in every corner of the country, the way leaders sprang up in the British time. Such a scenario would have been a real danger to the ambition of the power greedy Indian educated ruling class.

A new trend of politics also emerged then – politics in the name of caste, creed and religion, so that people couldn’t afford to fight for common causes. And this strategy brought the desired result for the ruling class. The people forgot that every one of them needed education, job and prosperity, rather every subset of Indian population started idolizing a particular political class. Every group started fighting with every other group. In the meantime, all political classes representing different groups emerged victorious and continued to rule their constituency. The entire population forgot that they had to fight against the entire ruling class for liberty, equality and freedom from subjugation by the political classes. This is when we as a nation got deviated from our common dream which we gave to ourselves after independence. And this continues till date. This is what makes United States different from us. We had a history of thousands years old civilization. Prosperity and nation building was our habit when we were a dominant party in the world trade. United States does not have such foundations. But somewhere down the line, we are lost now as we got distracted from the dream which had made us one. This is not the case for United States. They still work hard for individual prosperity and personal liberty which eventually results in working for the collective goal of national prosperity and equality.

And this is the reason for two contrasting pictures of the same day. When our own people were engaged in violence and burning down property, Ivanka Trump was basking in the romance of Taj Mahal beauty. Every other person was blaming Delhi government for its indifference, Central government for its incapability and Delhi police for its biased treatment. But what we forgot was that although current lot of political leaders are from humble background and are not from traditional ruling class, yet they are clever politicians. They know it very well that we as a nation are still distracted from our common dream and they can be a new ruling class with the objective and ambition of the old ruling class if they follow the same brand of politics.

Similarly authorities on the ground, like police and civil officials are people with same values and ethos as we. If we are still divided into groups of religion, cast and creed, then how can we expect them to be unbiased? Just as we, common people, were inculcated with divisive values by our forefathers, so were the officials. If today they are biased towards a particular religious group, yesterday they were biased towards a caste group and tomorrow they will be biased for other reasons. It’s in our values now. And common people! They have still not realized that when a particular religious group sets ablaze the shops of other religious groups, they are jeopardizing their own businesses. Whole-sellers belonging to one religious group depend on thousands of retailers from other religious groups. Economy is not as simple we think.

So as a nation, the only way to fight back such violence is to fight with ourselves, to fight with our own divisive world views. Let’s come out of the shackles of divisiveness within ourselves. Or else as already happened, people of a particular group will become the target of violence of the people of very same group. Our ethos and values will haunt us. Let’s hope for a better future.