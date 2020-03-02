Democratic Economy

By – Salil Saroj

It is high time to stand and deliver as a human being by inculcating and showing humanistic values that are getting eroded with every passing moment. We are perspiring to foresee the future that is marauded by rotten thoughts and by dismantled and dismembered civic sense. The entire world including the largest and one of the oldest democracies of the world, India, is suffering from the hallucination of sense of overpowering others. The so called “others” are none but those with whom the finest winter has been spent in the green meadows of finesse. The entire world is passing through economic tumultuous times via surrogacy of bewildered masochist thoughts which have got nothing to do with economic panacea.

The global economy is in a synchronized slowdown and we are, once again, downgrading growth for 2019 to 3 percent, its slowest pace since the global financial crisis. Growth continues to be weakened by rising trade barriers and increasing geopolitical tensions. It is estimated that the US-China trade tensions will cumulatively reduce the level of global GDP by 0.8 percent by 2020. Growth is also being weighed down by country-specific factors in several emerging market economies, and by structural forces, such as low productivity growth and aging demographics in advanced economies. The weakness in growth is driven by a sharp deterioration in manufacturing activity and global trade, with higher tariffs and prolonged trade policy uncertainty damaging investment and demand for capital goods. In addition, the automobile industry is contracting owing also to a variety of factors, such as disruptions from new emission standards in the euro area and China that have had durable effects. Overall, trade volume growth in the first half of 2019 has fallen to 1 percent, to weakest level since 2012. Advanced economies continue to slow towards their lower long-term potential. Growth has been downgraded to 1.7 percent for 2019 (compared to 2.3 percent in 2018) and it is projected to stay at this level in 2020.

Growth in emerging market and developing economies has also been revised down to 3.9 percent for 2019 (compared to 4.5 percent in 2018) owing in part to trade and domestic policy uncertainties, and to a structural slowdown in China.

The uptick in global growth for 2020 is driven by emerging market and developing economies that are projected to experience a growth rebound to 4.6 percent. About half of this rebound is driven by recoveries or shallower recessions in stressed emerging markets, such as Argentina, Iran, and Turkey, and the rest by recoveries in countries where growth slowed significantly in 2019 relative to 2018, such as Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. There is, however, considerable uncertainty surrounding these recoveries, especially when major economies like the United States, Japan, and China are expected to slow further into 2020.

Symptoms of decline are all around us today: slowing growth, crushing debts, rising inequality, aging populations, antisocial behaviour. But what exactly has gone wrong? The answer, Niall Ferguson argues in The Great Degeneration, is that our institutions-the intricate frameworks within which a society can flourish or fail-are degenerating.

There is a broader change in South America’s commodity-dependent economies, where the abrupt collapse in energy, food and metals prices has opened up dangerous trade and financing gaps that could force deep economic and political change. In Colombia and Peru, where commodities account for two-thirds of exports, current account deficits are forecast to reach 5 per cent of gross domestic product this year – a level not seen since the 1990s when the region was associated with default. Soya-rich Argentina and oil-producing Venezuela are suffering from dwindling foreign reserves. As for Brazil, where commodities account for 60 per cent of exports, its trade deficit last year widened to $4bn – the same as in 1999, when Brazil was sucked into a global emerging-markets crisis.

Nearly 40% of sub-Saharan African countries are at risk of slipping into a major debt crisis, according to the Brookings Institution. And the “number of African countries at high risk [of]or in debt distress has more than doubled from eight in 2013 to 18 in 2018.” The region’s aggregate debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 46% in 2017, up from 23% in 2008. As debt levels increase, so does the pressure of servicing the debt; money that could be invested in society goes to repaying loans. This could make it less likely that the region can achieve the African Union’s Agenda 2063 development targets.

India’s economy has fallen on hard times. According to the Advance Estimates (January) of the National Statistical Office (NSO), the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) will be 5% in 2019-20 in real terms; many private forecasters have put the figure even lower. It is a steep fall from the 2016 – 17 growth rate of 8.2% (at least according to the official statistics). The fall is more dramatic in terms of the quarterly output estimates, from growth of 8.1% in January-March 2018 to 4.5% in July-September 2019.

The economic slowdown has forced the governments worldwide to shift their attention from being a welfare state to becoming an overtly disgruntled and bemused governing institute. The ignorance of climatic changes that catapulted into ferocious disasters like Australian bushfire, bewildered loss in Amazon forests, slowly and steadily thinning of western ghat’s green coastal forests, drying of water resources in Cape Town, uneven weather changes making doomsday present in farms of many Asian countries are nothing but opting out from investing money in the soul of nature which may have created a favourable conditions for tribal, marginal, destitute, indigenous people living in those areas to flourish and in return produce something to fill the gap created through the economic loss via such kind of furors. The pressure created by the United States of America In Iran by killing General Qasem Soleimani has not only engulfed the OPEC nations into turmoil but also has created a sorry state of affairs for countries like India which imports a major chunk of oil and gas from Iran and other Gulf countries. Due to rising prices of essential commodities and falling purchasing power due to widespread unemployment and jobs layoffs, people have come on roads to express their dissent and anger in Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru. The same grim situation prevails in many parts of strong economies of BRICS, IBSA, G7 groups due to certain events like Brexit, one child policy of China, hugely corruption ridden governments of Brazil and South Africa and consequently frequent changes of powers.

Due to erosive faith in governments, the public outcry is gaining currency in the form of violence world across. The leadership of strongmen in many nations riding on the notions of chauvinism, hyper nationalism tantamount to becoming a totalitarian regime where public opinion is dying a faint death, has created a volcanic situation where democracies have been put on stake. Due to “Never in scene” populist promises made during elections, the governments are now realizing that they have opened the Pandora’s Box and spilled the beans. The coffers of central banks are under huge pressure to getting rid of external debts and internal market risks. All kinds of fake and miscalculated theories are being made to play with the numbers to achieve calculated gain to remain in power with humongous misadventure of putting the common men into darkness of the peril situation. The numbers never speak for themselves but they are made to speak for the comfort of ruling dispensation which creates the mockery of very essence of democracy.

“Democracies may die at the hands not of generals but of elected leaders-presidents or prime ministers who subvert the very process that brought them to power. Some of these leaders dismantle democracy quickly, as Hitler did in the wake of the 1933 Reichstag fire in Germany. More often, though, democracies erode slowly, in barely visible steps. This is how elected autocrats subvert democracy-packing and “weaponizing” the courts and other neutral agencies, buying off the media and the private sector (or bullying them into silence), and rewriting the rules of politics to tilt the playing field against opponents. The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism is that democracy’s assassins use the very institutions of democracy-gradually, subtly, and even legally-to kill it. “-Steven Levitsky (How Democracies Die)

In this mayhem what is most needed is to return to the model of Welfare State in to-to but not without charging what is worthy. The sense of elation that joins the sensibility of common man with the government will surely bring a strong democracy, which in turn will take care of problems which a nation faces which may be due to economic struggle and thus originated situations. The effective political action in support of progressive economic development policies is most likely to come into place within a context of effective electoral democracy, in the presence of an administratively competent party of the poor.