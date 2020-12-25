DEVTAMURA – A journey through the banks of Gomati River

By: Pinky Das

Residing at the foothills of South Tripura district, Devtamura or locally known as Chabimura is an archaeological site that attracts tourists from in and around of Tripura state. The site is famous for enormous rock sculptures and carvings dating back to the 15th-16th century. The sculptures and carvings depict Hindu deities like Devi Chakrakma (Tribal name for Goddess Rudrabhairavi), Maa Durga, Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha, Kartikeya and many others. The carved image of Maa Durga is estimated to be the biggest among all with a height of 20 feet approximate. The site is located at the banks of Gomati River and provides a boat ride for the tourists who visit the site.

Devtamura is situated at an altitude of 751 feet above sea level and stretches to 85 kilometres in length. Situated in between Amarpur and Udaipur, Devtamura can be approached and explored with the help of boat rides provided by the state tourism department and it takes an approximate of three hours. The distance from the capital city of Agartala to Devtamura is about 80 kilometres. The statues are carved on the steep sloping rock exposures of the Kalajhari Hills which drains into the Gomati River.

The famous Damburu falls is located at the top of Devtamura, continuing with a series of terraces going downhill. The locals come for a holy bath in the Gomati River and a fair occurs at the third terrace of the falls, this happens in mid-January. The road to the site is believed to be undergoing infrastructural improvements, it is a hidden gem, comprising of pristine beauty that needs to be seen and explored by people from different parts of the world. The rock sculptures and the carvings are found on both sides of the Kalajhari Hills with lush green and dense forests, the site also has a cave that can be explored by the adventure seekers. The trail that leads to the waterfall is rugged and risky.

There are about 37 rock sculptures and carvings, though the history or the reason behind their existence is still unknown. The locals believe that King Chichingphak built the Rudrabhairavi image to let her safeguard the caves which were believed to have an abundance of wealth which belonged to the king. The prominence of the images has lost its original quality due to landslides and other natural calamities. Low maintenance as well as less exposure of the site might have been the reason for its less popularity. The best time to visit Devtamura is any time of the year, but the two better options are during monsoon (May-August) and winter (December-February) as the former will be preferred by people who like more of greenery and the latter gives the tourists a clear view of the carvings as the algae and the trees covering the carvings tend to shed and also the fair can be attended by tourists too. The approach to the site is only by boat, an hour journey from Amarpur to Maharani boating through the dense forest and the wilderness. The entire site is undergoing developments and has been spotted as a potential attractive location of North East India for both domestic as well as international tourist.