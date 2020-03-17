DIABETIC EYE DISEASE

By: Dr. Indrani Goswami

Diabetes mellitus is a common metabolic disorder, where there is a sustained hypergiycaemla of varying severity secondary to lack; diminished efficacy; or both, of endogenous insulin. In simple word, there is sustained high glucose level in our blood, as our body is unable to utilize the glucose produced by the breakdown of carbohydrates obtained from food.

Diabetes can be divided grossly into two types, though there Is some overlap between the two: Type I diabetes and Type II Diabetes. Type I was earlier known as Juvenile —onset diabetes or Insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus; and Type II was known as Non- insulin dependent diabetes mellitus or maturity onset diabetes mellitus. But despite of their different names and mechanism of occurrence, the complications that results from them are almost overlapping.

We obtain carbohydrates from foods like rice, wheat, sugar, breads, potatoes etc. Carbohydrate is the ultimate source of energy in our body. In a normal person, after the intake of carbohydrate containing foods, they are broken down into the simplest end product called glucose in our body. This is performed by the action of different chemicals called enzymes. This glucose is taken into the blood from intestine and it gets circulated in the body along with blood, and are supplied to different organs. Our body cells use these glucose as the source of energy. After intake of food, the blood glucose level increases, and then the hormone called Insulin is released into the blood from the organ called Pancrease. This insulin helps the glucose molecule to enter the target cells, and thereby to perform their normal function. As a result, the blood glucose level is maintained in a normal range.

But in case of a diabetic patient, the things are not like this. They have either lack of or diminished efficacy of insulin produced in their body or both. As a result, their blood sugar level is sustainably high. So, though the blood sugar level is high, but it is not utilised by the body. This results in altered metabolism in the body. The rise of blood glucose level does not do good to our organs, rather they start damaging our system. They mainly affect the walls of the blood vessels, both large and small vessels. When the damage is in the large blood vessels, it is called Macroanglopathy. This results in High blood pressure and Atherosclerosis. On the other hand, when the damage is of small blood vessels, it is called Microangiopathy. The organs where small blood vessels are present are the Retina. Kidney and the Nerves. Damage to these structures are called Retinopathy, Nephropathy and Neuropathy respectively. Usually these damages start almost simultaneously. But the retina is the only organ, where the live blood vessels (both arteries and veins) can be seen from outside, during examination by an expert. So early damage caused by diabetes can be detected by a proper examination of eyes at the earliest.

EPIDEMOLOGY

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is an epidemic of the modern world. As the prevalence Diabetes is increasing alarmingly in India, India’s burden of DR is increasing.

In early 2017, India recorded 72 million diabetic population, and this figure is suspected to double by the year 2025. As more and more younger people are affected, and as the ageing population is increasing, we have a growing population of long standing diabetics with end organ complications.

SIGNIFICANCE

Diabetic retinopathy is a cause of irreversible blindness, unlike cataract. Hence, once fully developed, vision can’t be reversed. But, early detection can prevent this blindness. This can be done by regular eye checkup. So a patient who is detected to be diabetic for the first time should go for an Eye checkup at the earliest, though the patient may not be symptomatic.

But, unfortunately, due to unawareness of our population and also some treating physicians, the initial stages often go unnoticed. By the time the patients present with visual complaints, the disease already reaches the advance stage or the irreversible state.

Hence, the key to management of Diabetic retinopathy is proper screening and early diagnosis and treatment, which can stop its progress. Annual retina check-up for all diabetics and retina check-up at the time of initial diagnosis is a must, whether the patient is symptomatic or not, so as to detect it in the earliest possible stage.

Diabetic blindness also tends to occur at a time when people are younger and more productive and active in the society. It is the leading cause of new blindness in patients under the age of 65 years.

As the population of India is rising; the incidence of Diabetes and Diabetic retinopathy is also rising. Diabetes is also rising among the school going children, hence, this section will also add up to the burden of retinopathy in the future.

RISK FACTORS

Factors which are responsible for development of DR can be classified as Modifiable Factors and Non modifiable factors.

Modifiable factors (factors which are under our control)

Glycemic control: A good blood sugar control and a target HBA1 c level below 6.0% is desirable.

Hypertension: Tight control of blood pressure.

Anaemia: Low hemoglobin level helps in accelerating DR.

Dyslipidemia: control of Lipid in our blood has been seen to decrease the rate of DR progression.

Obesity: Obesity increases the chance of Diabetes.

Sedentary life style



Non-modifiable factors (factors which cannot be controlled)

Duration of Diabetes: Incidence of DR increases in persons who has DM for very long time.

Puberty: In Type I diabetes the risk of DR increases after attaining puberty.

Pregnancy Type I diabetics show a progression of DR during pregnancy.

Genetic predisposition

WHAT IS DIABETIC RETINOPATHY

Retina is a very thinlight sensitive layer inside the eye that is made up of nerve fibres. We see any object when light falls on it, and then the image of the object is formed in the retina. This image is then translated into electrical neural image and transmitted to brain. In a simple language, retina can be called the film or image sensor of a camere.

Diabetic retinopathy is a disorder of the retina, wherein the small blood vessels (capillaries) in diabetic people are damaged and become leaky. It can be divided Into Non proliferative and Proliferative stages. In the Non proliferative stages, if the blood sugar is well controlled along with control of anaemia, hypertension and kidney condition, then the condition is quite manageable. This stage often goes unnoticed, as the patients may not have any difficulty in vision.

If the non proliferative stage is not intervened, it will progress to proliferative stage. In the Proliferative stage complications like bleeding inside the eye or detachment of the retina occurs, when the patient complains of sudden loss of vision. Usually patients come to eye specialists at this stage, where the complete vision may not be always restored. In this stage some new, fragile blood vessels grow inside the eye called Neovascularization (NV). These NV are immature and fragile; as a result of which they bleed easily. This result in sudden blindness, due to bleeding inside the eye, called Vitreous haemorrhage. The NV dries up and contract (Fibrosis), causing pulling of the retina, which leads to Retinal Detachment initially the person with retinal detachment feels like a curtain falling from one direction.

Another entity known as Diabetic Macular Edema can occur at any stage of diabetes in this condition there is accumulation of fluid resulting in thickening of the area of the called Macula, which is the region of the retina that gives us the sharpest vision. As a result, the affected person gets diminished vision or he/she may have distorted vision or may see some black spot in the centre wherever he/she focuses. It is again not always symptomatic, and may be detected on clinical examination.

OTHER EYE CONDITIONS ASSOCIATED WITH DM

Cataract, Glaucorna, Diabetic papillopathy, Retinal vein Occlusion. Dry Eye, Double vision (resulting from eye muscle paralysis), redness of eyes, vague eye pain, and frequent change of spectacle power (in case of fluctuating blood sugar level).

DIAGNOSIS

Some very simple tests are performed initially to detect the disorder. These include recording the vision in the vision chart, eye pressure recording, slit lamp examination, and ophthalmoscopy. In Ophthalmoscopy, after giving an eyedrop, we widen the pupil and see the retina. This is called dilated fundus examination. After dilatatin, the person gets a temporary blurring of vision, lasting for about 3 hours.

Other investigations include evaluation of the patient by an Endocrinologist/Physician; blood sugarstimation, both fasting and PP; HbA1c, Haemoglobin; Kidney function, Lipid profile and Blood pressure recording.

Other investigations are done as per necessity and presence of other comorbodities.

There are some specific eye tests that include Color fundus photography, Optical coherence tomography (OCT), Fundus Fluorescein angiography (FFA). OCT angiography, Ultra wide field imaging and Ultrasound B scan of Eye.

MANAGEMENT

Systemic management

1. Control of Blood sugar and Blood pressure

2. Control of Hyperlipidaemia

3. Control of kidney disorder

4, Correction of anaemia

5. Modification of some drugs

6. Regular exercises and weight management

EYE MANAGEMENT

Diabetic patients need the first eye examination at the first detection of diabetes in adult onset. In case of juvenille diabetic, first eye examination is done at least after 5 years of detection.

If there is no retinopathy detected, then no treatment is needed. A regular annual followup is sufficient in such patients. If diabetic retinopathy is detected, depending on the stage of retinopathy, patients are kept under followup, and are called every 6 monthly to 1 or 2 weekly, and the necessary interventions are done accordingly. TREATMENT

Depending on the stages of retinopathy, different treatment modalities are available. These are:

Laser photocoagulation, Focal laser, Grid Laser, Pan retinal photocoagulation (PRP) etc

2. Anti-VEGF agents: these medicines are injected directly into the eyes

3. Steroid Injection

4. Surgery or Operations: These are done in advanced cases of retinopathy.

Thus as the saying goes, prevention is better than cure, the same applies to DR also A tight metabolic control, i.e., control of sugar, blood pressure, correction of anaemia, control of cholesterol, and kidney function along with a proper lifestyle and stress management is the key factor in control of diabetes and its complications.